Resounding success of Astana Opera in Tashkent

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Astana Opera’s artists’ performance of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly on July 13 at the Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theatre was a big triumph. The grand production concluded the opera house’s tour, which took place within the framework of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan and was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra performed under the baton of thefamous Italian Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva, the Artistic Director of one of themajor European opera houses, Teatro Carlo Felice, who is a renowned specialistin Puccini operas and is well-versed in all the subtle details of this rathercomplicated performing style. A long-standing friendship bonds the celebratedconductor with the Astana Opera.

The orchestra musicians playedmasterfully and organically, and it seemed as if the music was flowing from thestage.

This opera, imbued with the verismospirit of everyday life truth, was Puccini’s favorite work. He could «listen toit without fatigue again and again». It has also won over the hearts ofTashkent viewers, who were touched by the tragedy of the little geisha. Withthe latest chords, the crowded auditorium burst into applause, the productionastounded Tashkent residents and guests of the capital.

«Everyone really wanted to see andlisten to the opera Abai, which opened the tour. We were amazed by the powerand beauty of the voices: the singers simply lived onstage, and we were also inawe of the magnificent sets. Rightfully, Tashkent’s opera house has not givensuch lengthy standing ovations in a long time. We have also been lookingforward to the opera Madama Butterfly. I was impressed by the sets of thisspectacular, beautiful production. The performers, and also choral crowd scenespresented at the very beginning of the performance attracted attention. I wasimpressed by the pool that glittered all the time. One feels the masterful handof the Stage Director, Costume and Set Designers,» the Honoured Worker ofCulture of the Republic of Uzbekistan, musicologist, Associate Professor of theDepartment of Music History and Criticism of the State Conservatory ofUzbekistan Inessa Gulzarova noted.

«I am very happy to listen to ourcolleagues, representatives of art and music. I consider this visit acelebration for us. Incredible, strong and expressive, absolutely amazingvoices, such beautiful bel canto, the choir is very mobile, flexible. The artists’portrayals turned out complete, clear, as well as their superb job in duets.The skill of the orchestra should be noted as well, its sound balance wasperfect: the musicians did not drown out the soloists, very high level. Operaart is an indicator of cultural development. The ability to perform Italianopera in such a high quality is a major achievement,» composer DiloromSaidaminova gives her opinion.

«Without any exaggeration, I want toexpress my absolute admiration. I had the pleasure to be in Astana, at theAstana Opera and in 6 years it managed to become one of the most attractiveopera houses on the planet, not only in terms of its architecture and amenitiescreated for the audience and artists, but, above all, its staggeringly highartistic level. Not all opera houses can boast this, but during this time youhave been visited by the leading opera and ballet stars. Such regard needs tobe won, it is not just respect for the republic, for the people, this isrecognition of the opera house. Your productions are a huge phenomenon in thecultural and spiritual life of Uzbekistan, this is a confirmation that our tiesare strengthening,» a journalist, art critic, Master of Philosophical ScienceAlo Khodjaev said.

«Everything is very harmonious visuallyand what I hear does not dominate one another, which is very important. Theartists keenly feel the music. The Astana Opera’s tour is a great event, thanksto you, the city is becoming more and more culturally eventful,» Boris Gafurov,the Artistic Director of the Ilkhom Theatre emphasized.





«You have wonderful artists whopresented the popular story of Madama Butterfly at a very high level. As theAmbassador to Kazakhstan, whenever I visit Nur-Sultan, I try to go to theAstana Opera, so I know the high quality, the world standard of the AstanaOpera. Today is no exception; I am really enjoying the performance. Icongratulate the Astana Opera on the successful tour. I have seen manyperformances in Central Europe, and your production meets the highest internationalstandards. I am sure, anywhere the Astana Opera will perform, they will drawattention and praise,» the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of thePeople’s Republic of Bangladesh to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Masud Mannanshared.

«Today we had a true celebration of highart. I am very pleased with the visit of our colleagues from Kazakhstan. Theywere marvelous, what they did was world level,» the Honoured Artist ofUzbekistan, saxophonist Yunus Gulzarov gave his assessment.

From the very beginning of the opera,the performer of Madama Butterfly – the Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan ZhannatBaktai – kept the audience on tenterhooks. By the end of the last scene, thelisteners did not hold back their tears. Butterfly is the most complex and multifacetedamong all Puccini’s female characters. Defenseless, faithful, she has an innercore of strength and is unable to compromise. Cio-Cio-san’s internal drama isrevealed deeply and comprehensively in the opera, in all the richness ofemotional nuances. The plot dictates the importance of not only vocal, but alsoacting skills. It can be said with confidence that Zhannat Baktai performedthis difficult part wonderfully. Butterfly’s devoted maid Suzuki is always byher side. Realizing the hopelessness of the situation, she shares with hermistress all the hardships of a long wait for Pinkerton. The Honored Worker ofKazakhstan Dina Khamzina’s interpretation of this heroine was exquisitelypoignant. The Kazakh opera star, a magnificent mezzo-soprano, demonstrated herhoned acting skills and virtuoso vocal ability.





The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan MedetChotabayev portrayed the carefree adventurer Pinkerton, demonstrating flawlessvocals and tremendous acting talent. Italians have recognized that he is one ofthe few to continue the bel canto tradition. For great achievements in theopera art, the title of a Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy was bestowedon Medet Chotabayev. Admittedly, the story’s frivolous protagonist is nostranger to the pangs of conscience, but his repentance comes way too late…

The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan TalgatMussabayev performed the role of the distinguished United States Consul atNagasaki Sharpless. His smooth rich baritone and unhurried manner contrastedwith Pinkerton’s impetuosity. The singer’s natural chivalry was consonant withthe image of Sharpless.

Ramsat Balakishiyev, Talgat Galeyev,Zhanat Shybykbayev, Umerzhan Kadyrov, Shyngys Rassykhan, Samat Zharylkassynov,Yelena Ganzha, Madina Islamova, Nazym Sagintai and Sarsenbai Arnur demonstratedexcellent acting and vocal skills. Tatyana Vitsinskaya presented her Americanheroine Kate Pinkerton with special charm.

«A wonderful audience, singing in frontof it was a pleasure, because we all felt their feedback, which is veryimportant for singers. We showed our art on this historical stage. I hope thatwe will bring here many more new, beautiful operas,» Medet Chotabayev noted.

«What a hot climate, and equally warmaudience, we were welcomed with joy and friendliness. I am thrilled! We weresupported by applause after each spectacular number,» Zhannat Baktai shared.

The choir under the leadership of theHonoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov was magnificent as always.

Outstanding contemporary designer EzioFrigerio created the sets for this production with Japanese flavour. Itreflects deep psychologism of the little geisha’s story. At the beginning ofthe performance, Cio-Cio-san’s house is decorated with flags and shrouded indelicate flowers. It is surrounded by beautiful nature, which reflects the hopeof a realization of the heroine’s naive dream of a happy life together withPinkerton. A house that has fallen into disrepair, withered flowers areconsonant with the internal state of Butterfly herself at the end of theperformance: there is no longer any hope for a brighter future.

Hand-painted panels parted in front ofthe viewers, which allowed them to see the image of the city, spread out on ahill. A play of light and 3D effects were added to all of this. Reflections onthe waters of a lake in front of Butterfly’s house amazed the audience. Uniquefull-scale structures were used for this: an 18-meter pool, in which, itseemed, one could see the reflection of both the sun and the stars.

Each costume in this production was atrue work of art, created by the Academy Award winner Franca Squarciapino.Elaborate hats and wigs completed the heroines’ images. The main character’scostume is a real hand-made Japanese kimono, which has an enormous artisticvalue. The Astana Opera received it as a gift from the Embassy of Japan inKazakhstan.

The company presented the production ofMadama Butterfly in a vivid and very heartfelt manner. Puccini created agenuine musical tragedy, which has retained for all times its main virtue –exalted human feelings celebrated in music.

The performance of Madama Butterfly wasattended by cultural and art workers, veterans, and also representatives of theKazakh expatriate community. Incessant applause addressed to the singers, theMaestro and the orchestra musicians could be heard in the auditorium for a longtime.

The tour aroused great interest amongthe residents and guests of the capital of Uzbekistan. They discussed theproductions of Zhubanov and Khamidi’s Abai and Puccini’s Madama Butterfly withdelight and spoke about the professional level of Kazakh performers withadmiration. In their opinion, the Astana Opera tour has become a realhistorical event in the cultural life of the two countries.