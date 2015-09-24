Respecting all religions we preserve unity, cohesion and friendship in Kazakhstan – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Respecting all religions we preserve unity, cohesion and friendship in Kazakhstan, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said today during the festive namaz at The Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana today.

“All the conflicts existing in the world arise from territorial disputes when countries do not finish the demarcation works. We have resolved this problem and our borders along the entire perimeter are the borders of friendship and peace. Secondly, conflicts arise from inter-ethnic clashes. Placing your nation above others is a big sin. All people are equal. They were created equal by Allah and came to the Earth equal. Respecting all we create peace in our country,” noted the President.

According to him, the third reason is inter-faith conflicts taking place around the world.

“We, Kazakhstanis, respect and love our religion – Islam, but we also respect all other religions and faiths. This allows us to preserve unity, cohesion and friendship of our nation. This is the major idea of today’s holiday – Qurban Bayram,” the Head of State emphasized.

The President congratulated Kazakhstanis on Qurban Ait and wished happiness and wellbeing to each family.