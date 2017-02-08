Restaurants of national cuisine to be opened at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - National restaurants of the countries participating in the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 will function at the EXPO, Director of the Commercialization Department of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" Daulet Yerkinbayev said at the press briefing on Wednesday.

"Currently we are selecting the best restaurants for the food courts at the exhibition. 10,000 sq.m. was allotted for over 40 restaurants and cafes from the total area of the exhibition. 75% of the food court territory has already been filled. We want to demonstrate the diversity of our country through the exhibition and various cuisines," Yerkinbayev noted.



In his words, aside from the food courts approved by the organizers of the exhibition, participating countries will offer their national cuisine at restaurants at their pavilions. A restaurant of Kazakh cuisine will be opened as well.



A 1,500-seat canteen will be opened for employees and volunteers working at the exhibitions. Free meals will be offered to volunteers.