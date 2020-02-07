Restoration of Sultan Baybars Mosque in Cairo to be completed in July 2020

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Ambassador to Egypt Arman Issagaliyev has met with Khaled al-Anani Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of the Republic of Egypt, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The parties have discussed the ways to enhance cooperation between Kazakhstan and Egypt in the tourism sector.

In particular, the diplomat noted that in recent years the number of Kazakhstani tourists visiting Egyptian resorts has significantly increased. He added that it was facilitated by the opening of direct charter flights from Kazakhstan to Sharm al-Sheikh and Hurghada.

The Ambassador asked the minister to facilitate launching of direct flights to Kazakhstan to mutually increase the flow of tourists. Khaled al-Anani promised to work out this proposal in the near future with the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

In addition, A. Issagaliyev thanked the Government of Egypt and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities for the restoration of the mosque of the Sultan Baybars Mosque in Cairo. The work is being carried out quite intensively.

According to representatives of the project’s general contractor, the full restoration of the mosque will be completed in July the current year.

The Mosque of al-Zahir Baybars is a mosque built in Cairo, Egypt by the Mamluk Sultan al-Zahir Baybars al-Bunduqdari (1260-1277).