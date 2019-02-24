Restored Urdzhar princess on display in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A celebrity guide event dated to the fifth anniversary of the Kazakh National Museum and the International Tourist Guide Day has taken place in Astana.

The main goal of the project is to attract attention of visitors to thousand-year history and culture. Media representatives take part in the project as exhibition guides. Famous Kazakh singer Tamara Asar, leading soloist of the Astana Opera Theatre Sundet Baigozhin and well-known TV hosts Maiya Bekbayev and Dinara Satzhan participate in this year's campaign.





The Golden Hall features an exhibition themed Urdzhar princess and restored treasures: results of restoration work. It showcases unique artifacts found at Berel, Tasaryk, Auliekol, Tuyietas, Karakaba, Aya burial mounds.



The central show piece of the entire exhibition is the burial site of a woman dated back to the IV-III centuries B.C.Tthe sensational discovery was made in 2013 in Urdzhar district, East Kazakhstan region by an archeological expedition led by Timur Smagulov. The princess lived in the same period as the Princess Ukok found in Altai in 1993. The new technique let define that fact.

As the research shows the women unearthed is some 40-45 years old. Her headwear is made of red silk, her clothes of wool.