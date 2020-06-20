Restrictions and quarantine regulations toughened in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Toughened restrictions and quarantine regulations in Semey will remain in effect until July 1, Kazinform reports.

It restricts driving personal cars over the weekends and holidays and in the nighttime at weekdays from 10:00 p.m. until 05:00 a.m. It is forbidden to hold various sports, mass, family events, public gatherings, etc. The public transport service is suspended on Saturdays and Sundays. Buses will run from 10:00 a.m. until 04:00 p.m. at weekdays.