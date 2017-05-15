  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Restructuring of Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan’s obligations not to affect its subsidiaries

    17:57, 15 May 2017
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM The process of restructuring the currency obligations of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) will not affect its IBA-Moscow and IBA-Georgia subsidiary banks, the IBA told Trend May 15. 

    According to the message, both subsidiaries do not have foreign obligations.

    "IBA-Moscow and IBA-Georgia comply with all regulatory requirements of the central banks of the countries where they operate,” the bank said. “The financial indices of IBA-Moscow and IBA-Georgia exceed all requirements of the central banks of both countries."

    “IBA-Moscow and IBA-Georgia successfully fulfill their obligations to customers,” the message said.

     

     

    Tags:
    Azerbaijan World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!