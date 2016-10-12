Results of 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence praised in Qatar

ABU DHABI-DOHA. KAZINFORM - A meeting of foreign ambassadors accredited in Qatar and local mass media dedicated to 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence was held at the residence of the Kazakh Ambassador to Qatar Askar Shokybayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his speech the Kazakh envoy briefed those present on Kazakhstan's achievements over the period of independence.



He paid utmost attention to large-scale political and socioeconomic reforms, state programs and foreign policy initiatives of Kazakhstan in nuclear disarmament, peacekeeping, economic development, dialogue of cultures and religions. The Kazakhstani diplomat told participants of the event about upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana and Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.



Ambassadors of Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Bulgaria, Turkey and Tajikistan who took the floor at the event praised Kazakhstan's success in building strong and developed state and its special contribution to the process of nuclear disarmament and President Nursultan Nazarbayev's leading role in strengthening of global security and mediating role in settlement of conflicts in regions of the world.



Participants of the event noted that on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of its independence Kazakhstan confidently implements all reforms, achieves goals and plays an important role in the global politics.



Participating in the meeting were ambassadors of a number of Eurasian, Arab, Asian and African countries and representatives of mass media and newspapers.