Results of interreligious forum in Astana considered at sitting of Permanent Council of OSCE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the delegation of Kazakhstan to the OSCE Ambassador Kairat Sarybai informed the OSCE Permanent Council on the results of the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held in Astana on June 10-11.

Delegations of 57 member states of the Organization were informed about the organization and results of the forum in Astana. They were also told about participation in the forum of religious leaders along with heads of several countries and international organizations. The main ideas of the participants of the spiritual summit and the idea of the adopted declaration were explained at the sitting, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

K. Sarybai told about the main theses of N. Nazarbayev's speech at the Congress including the importance of the all-around dialogue for establishment of a new paradigm of security and development.

The participants of the meeting noted that the Congress took a respectful place in the schedule of international events.