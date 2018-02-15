Results of Kazakhstan's Presidency in the UN Security Council discussed in The Hague

THE HAGUE. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of the Netherlands in The Hague, held a round table on the outcomes of the Presidency of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council.

The event was attended by the Coordinator of the UN Security Council Task Force of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Netherlands, Robert Dresen, the Ambassadors of the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, experts from the leading analytical think tank Clingendael and the representatives of academia of the Netherlands, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the Netherlands.



In his opening speech, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Magzhan Ilyasov noted that during Kazakhstan's presidency about 30 meetings were held in the format of consultations, briefings and debates, which resulted in the adoption of resolutions and statements for the press service of the Chairman of the Council. The Kazakh diplomat separately dwelt on the main provisions of the political appeal of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on January 18, which reflected the priorities and practical components of Kazakhstan's work in the UN Security Council.



Along with this, it was noted that Kazakhstan held a special high-level event to launch the draft Code of Conduct on achieving a world free from terrorism. In support of the relevance of the Code, the leadership of the UN and counterterrorism units of the Security Council, heads and representatives of delegations of more than one hundred delegations of Member States took the floor.



In turn, all the participants of the round table highly appreciated the achievements of Kazakhstan in the post of the UN Security Council President, in particular stressing the practical efforts of our country to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan. It was noted that the first visit of UN Security Council members to Afghanistan on the eve of the ministerial debate on January 19, organized for the first time in seven years, is crucial for promoting stability and prosperity in and around Afghanistan. At the same time, Kazakhstan and the Head of State made a significant contribution to the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. During the meeting, a thorough exchange of views took place on the agendas of the presidencies of the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council in 2018-2019.



Summing up the results of the meeting, Coordinator of the UN Security Council Task Force on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Netherlands Robert Dresen noted: "Kazakhstan as the Security Council President showed the world community a constructive approach to solving the most urgent problems. In particular, the strengthening of security in Afghanistan will open the way for the implementation of important regional economic projects, including projects on infrastructure development, electricity supply, trade expansion and transit services".