Results of top-level talks between Tajikistan and Indonesia in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The issues related to expansion of cooperation between the two countries first took place in a restricted format at the meeting of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan His Excellency Emomali Rahmon and President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, and then discussions continued in an expanded format.

"Tajikistan pays special attention to the development of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with Muslim countries and Southeast Asia Region,"- said the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and highlighted that considers it important to strengthen bilateral relations with the largest Muslim countries, including with the Republic of Indonesia."



The parties expressed satisfaction with the current state of political relations between the two countries. The identity and similarity of the parties' positions on key international issues was called a solid basis for the expansion of cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest.

The interlocutors stressed that the volume of external trade and trade turnover between Tajikistan and Indonesia indicate to the fact that available resources and opportunities in the trade, economic, and investment spheres are not yet properly and efficiently used.



In order to promote cooperation in these fields, the parties emphasized the need to intensify the activity of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission of Tajikistan and Indonesia on Economic, Technical and Scientific Cooperation, as well as the systematic meetings of the Commission at the various levels.



It was voiced confidence that after such high-level consultations and political dialogue the Indonesian side would take a more active part in the implementation of major investment projects in Tajikistan, as well as favorable conditions for attracting investment and new technologies from Indonesia for the establishment of joint ventures in the free economic zones of Tajikistan will be created in the future.



Other important areas of trade and economic cooperation between Tajikistan and Indonesia were identified strengthening and expansion of relations between the two countries in the manufacturing of construction materials, agriculture and processing of its products, and the development of mountain tourism, mining.



In this context, the two leaders paid a particular attention to new and promising areas of bilateral cooperation, including expansion of bilateral economic cooperation in the establishment of joint ventures for the production of textile products and garments, coal, construction of small and medium-sized hydropower plants.



The meeting also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Indonesia in the areas of education and culture.



President Emomali Rahmon highlighted that Tajikistan is interested in expansion of cultural ties with Indonesia, consider organization of exhibitions and cultural programs of Indonesia in Tajikistan held in autumn 2012 as well as the establishment of a broad dialogue among the science, literature and art workers of the two countries an important initiative on the path of enhancing cultural relations. Continued cooperation in the fields of science and education in the framework of Darmasisva Programme (quotas-based training program for foreigners) and attraction of Tajik citizens to higher vocational training in Indonesia were called among the constructive initiatives of the two parties in the current environment.



The parties also reaffirmed their mutual interest and willingness in the fight against international terrorism and in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan, both bilaterally and within international organizations.



At the end of the talks, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon invited his counterpart, President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to pay an official visit to Tajikistan at his convenience. The invitation was accepted with gratitude, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.