Results of Unified National Testing better in 2015 - Education Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The average score at the Unified National Testing grew by 2.6 points in 2015 and made 79.5 points, head of the committee of control in education and science spheres of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Sayat Nusupov told at the CCS media briefing.

"87 783 of 124 360 school leavers of this year applied for participation in the Unified National Testing. In fact, 82 865 of them actually took part in the testing. This is 94.4 percent, which is quite high. The number of people who received "Altyn belgi" badge after the testing increased ten times. We also have to note that the testing average score grew by 2.6 points in 2015 and made 79.5 points. Last year, we had this figure at the level of 76.9 points. Thus, we can state that the level of knowledge and education in general is growing," S. Nusupov said.

According to him, the testing score of school graduates with the Russian and Kazakh languages of tuition almost evened for the first time since introduction of the Unified National Testing. In 2014, the difference was about 7 points and this year the difference is a bit higher than one point.

S. Nusupov also informed that 5 children had maximum possible 125 points. 14 420 children scored more than a hundred points, and this is 2.4% increase compared to the last year. The number of children who scored the minimum level of 50 points also increased this year by 5%.