Results of Unified National Testing to be available via Internet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The results of the Unified National Testing will be available on www.testcenter.kz, Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aslan Sarinzhipov informed.

"All of the results of the Unified National testing will be available on www.testcenter.kz . It means there is no need to come to school for the results. You just need to log on using your code or Individual Identification Number. We hope the system will be working well this year," A. Sarinzhipiv noted.