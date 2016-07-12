Results of working trip of K. Massimov to Kostanay region summarized (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov familiarized with social and economic development of Kostanay region. Karim Massimov also considered the problems of the farmers of Kostanay region.

Upon arrival Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov assessed the work of the airport of Kostanay within his working trip to the region, the press service of the Premier informs. "Inspected the airport of Kostanay. It requires reconstruction," the Prime Minister informed via Twitter.

Besides, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan also assessed the quality of construction of the housing development built within "Nurly Zhol" Program.

Thus, 89.6 thousand sq. meters of housing have been commissioned in Kostanay region in 2016, which is 101.6% against the same period in 2015.

Then, K. Massimov checked out the cars made in Kostanay and planned to be exported to foreign countries.

The Premier also held two working meetings. One of them was focused on the issues of rendering of public services. The second one was held with the representatives of the agro-industrial sector focused on the prospects of development of livestock breeding in the region.



