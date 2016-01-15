Revenues in the budget increased in 2015, B.Sagintayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's budget revenues increased in 2015, said at today's press conference in Central Communications Service by First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev.

"In 2015, revenues to the national budget exceeded 6.2 trillion tenge or + 4.4%. Performance was 105.6% of the plan for the reporting year," said First Deputy Prime Minister.

According to his words, national budget spending executed at 99.8% of the plan and amounted to 7.2 trillion tenge.