REVIEW: Education in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform News Agency shares a collection of its articles about the sphere of education in Kazakhstan published since the year beginning.

By the decision of the CIS Heads of State Council, 2016 was declared the Year of Education in the CIS member countries.

To date Kazakhstan is an active participant of international documents related to education, human and children rights protection. These are the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, the Lisbon Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education in the European Region, the Bologna declaration and others.

The structure of education has been changed in accordance with the International Standard Education Classification. Conditions for implementation of the 12-year education model have been created. Technical and vocational education system has been renovated. The country will gradually shift to trilingual education.

The implementation of the "Bolashak" International Scholarship Program initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has made a significant contribution to the development of the country's human resources and has provided a unique opportunity to young talented Kazakhstanis to obtain education in the best universities of the world.

Almaty hosted the 12th International Zhautykov Olympiad in Mathematics, Physics and Informatics among school students.The event took place at the Zhautykov Republican Specialized Physics and Mathematics Boarding School for Gifted Children.The organizers are Daryn Republican Scientific-Research Centre and Zhautykov Republican Specialized Physics and Mathematics Boarding School for Gifted Children.The opening ceremony was held January 14 at the Mukhtar Auezov Kazakh State Academic Theatre. 278 school students from 18 countries are expected to partake in the Olympiad. Among participating countries are Georgia, Indonesia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Belarus, Serbia, Ukraine, Turkey, Czech Republic and Mongolia.Kazakhstan will be represented by 118 students coming from all 14 regions and Astana, Almaty cities.The international jury to be chaired by Rector of the Al-Farabi KazNU Galym Mutanov, consists of scholars and professors from Kazakhstan, Russia, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Germany, Belarus, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University will be the chairman of the jury.The closing ceremony is scheduled for January 18 atthe Mukhtar Auezov Kazakh State Academic Theatre.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia held a roundtable meeting on "From Modernization to the Nation of Common Future" related to discussion of the President's article "National Plan - a Road to Kazakhstani Dream."According to the Kazakh Foreign Office, the meeting was initiated by the Representative Office of the Centre for International Programs in Russia.CIP is the official administrator of the Presidential Bolashak Scholarship.The meeting was attended by the faculty of Moscow universities, Russian scholars and experts, Kazakhstani students, graduate and PhD students, including those studying under the Bolashak Program.The participants discussed the main provisions of the article, the content of the Five Institutional Reforms and shared their views on their implementation and the opportunities of how Kazakhstani youth can contribute to the country's modernization in today's realities.

161 bln 300 mln tenge were spent for education in Atyrau region in 2011-2015, the region's internal policy department told Kazinform."These funds were spent for the construction of 24 education facilities for 6,508 students. Thus, we could liquidate three-shift schooling, ungraded schools and those buildings which were in critical condition. The educational institutions now have an access to Internet and have been provided with computers. The coverage of children with additional education in 2015 rose by 9.6% compared to 2011 and reached 18%," an official statement reads.

The World Congress of the Turkic-Speaking Peoples has awarded the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with the title of "The Best University of the Turkic World". President of the World Congress of the Turkic-Speaking Peoples Yahya Yusif Ogly Aliev announced it at a meeting with the staff of the Kazakh university.Academician of six academies of the world, President of the World Congress of the Turkic-Speaking Peoples, doctor Yahya Aliev noted that this decision was unanimously approved in December 2015 at the meeting of the Congress which unites 47 Turkic-speaking peoples today. Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Galym Mutanov received a gold medal "For Exceptional Merits before the Turkic World"."KazNU impresses with its scales of transformations and dynamics of movement in the world ranking in a short period of time. The leading positions of the Kazakhstan university is a bright example of that the government pays much attention to the human capital development and invests in future. The high level of education in Kazakhstan is a model of care of our President of the younger generation and his attitude towards science and education," Aliev said.Noteworthy to say that the leadership of the Al-Farabi KazNU is proved by its 275th position in QS World University Rankings . KazNU ranks first among the universities of the Turkic-speaking states.By the way, the Kazakh University marks its 82th anniversary this year.

At the end of 2015 in Kazakhstan dual education system have covered 348 colleges and 22 thousand students, Vice Minister of Education and Science Yesingazy Imangaliyev has said at a briefing in the CCS.He noted that in 2015, 348 colleges in Kazakhstan were covered by dual education system. The dual education is being implemented on 10 priority sectors, 86 specialties and 159 highest priority qualifications, Kazinform refers to the website of the PM."In Kazakhstan since 2007 only certain elements of dual education have been introduced, so on January 17, 2014 in the Message to people of Kazakhstan the Head of State indicated that in 2-3 years we will have to build the core of dual education in Kazakhstan. We have developed "Road Map" to implement this request, " the vice-minister of the MES said.Today, according to Imangaliyev, the percentage of employment under this model is 78%.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Convention on combatting discrimination in the education sphere".As the press service of the President of Kazakhstan informs, the text of the Law is published in the print media.

Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aslan Sarinzhipov presented the bill "On Ratification of the Grant Agreement on Youth Corps Development" at a sitting of the Senate deputies.The Agreement with the World Bank aims at motivating young people - namely those from low-income, unemployed, disabled and other socially disadvantaged groups of population - to the implementation of social projects and earning money.The Agreement provides for financing of socially useful projects initiated by young people aged from 18 to 29. These could be the projects on leisure organization, helping disabled people, tutoring, consulting the youth, landscaping, protection of animals etc.In general, the Agreement will let to finance up to 1,700 projects which will involve around 8,500 young people and about 100 youth organizations.South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions will be the first pilot regions to test the project.The cost of each project must not exceed 4 thousand U.S. dollars (6 months of work). Besides, the initiators will be paid a monthly allowance ranging from 140 to 325 U.S. dollars.The project will be implemented in 2016-2017.As earlier reported, on January 28, 2016 the plenary session of the Senate approved the draft law "On ratification of the Grant Agreement (Youth Corps Development Project) between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (the administrator of the One Donor Trust Fund for energy efficiency raising and youth corps development program).""The project will be financed by the Swiss Trust fund. The amount of the grant makes 21 mln 763 thousand U.S. dollars. The grant is non-repayable," Aslan Sarinzhipov said.

The first private kindergarten has opened its doors in the town of Yereimentau in Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from 24.kz.It was founded by Rymtai Zhakhina, a local teacher with extensive experience. She promises that little attendees of the kindergarten will get access to a wide spectrum of educational services.Children from large and low-income families are offered huge discounts. Mr Zhakhina has ambitious plans to open two more kindergartens in the town.

A new school is set to be constructed in Shabdarzhap village in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent Yelzhan Yeraly has learnt.Akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region Nurlan Nogayev revealed the news at a public meeting.According to governor Nogayev, the new school is expected to be built with the kind help of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating b.v. A regional hospital in Chapayevo village is expected to be repaired as well.Attending the meeting was akim (head) of Akzhaiyk district Adil Zholamanov who reported that 2.8 billion tenge had been invested into the fixed capital of the region in 2015, that is 1.7% more than in 2014.

Six new student dormitories will be commissioned in Kazakhstan in 2016, according to Minister of Education and Science Mr. Aslan Sarinzhipov."There was a plan to build 18 student dormitories in Kazakhstan in 2013-2016. 12 student dormitories were put into commission in 2015. Six more are planned to be commissioned this year," Minister Sarinzhipov stated at the ministry's meeting in Astana.Based on the statistics provided by the press service of the Ministry, there are 125 high education institutions in Kazakhstan, including nine national and 31 state tertiary institutions. 1,654 Kazakhstani students are pursuing their degrees under the Bolashak scholarship scheme abroad. Nine Kazakhstani universities were featured into the QS World University Rankings in 2015.

69 secondary schools are to be constructed in Kazakhstan in 2016."We plan to commission at least 69 secondary schools this year," Aslan Sarinzhipov, Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, revealed at the ministry's meeting in February.Presently, 2,724,127 Kazakhstani schoolchildren attend 7,169 schools countrywide. There are 860 additional education institutions in Kazakhstan.Over 60 schools to be commissioned this year will take in 23,870 schoolchildren. Construction of 36 schools for 28,150 pupils will begin this year as well.

Aikan Akanov has been relieved of the post of rector of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University in accordance with the presidential decree, the Akorda's press service.

The opening ceremony of the 6th National Winter Universiade was held in Almaty in February. Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aslan Sarinzhipov welcomed teams representing 34 universities of the country."We start the sports events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of our independence. Kazakhstan has achieved a lot over this period of time including sport. About one thousand of athletes from all over the country will compete for the medals of the Universiade. The winner will represent our country at the World Universiade in Almaty next year," the minister said.President of the Federation of the Students Sports Kairat Zakiryanov read the letter of congratulation of the FISU and noted the preparation for the World Universiade was going in accordance with the schedule.Addressing the youth he said the health depended not on the level of medical development of the country but on lifestyle. "Do sports and become champions, he wished them. The National Winter Universiade took place in Almaty from February 6 through February 17.

At the enlarged sitting of the Government in the Akorda President Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered to allocate KZT 194.5 bln that was released due to the exchange difference for implementation of "Nurly Zhol" Program.78 billion tenge of the amount will be sent for speeding up the implementation of infrastructure projects within "Nurly Zhol" Program in 2016. 28 billion tenge of the amount will be used for construction of 42 new schools to completely replace three-shift schools and schools that are dangerous to use by 2017.

At the enlarged sitting of the Government Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered to allocate KZT 28 bln for construction of 42 new schools to replace three-shift schools and schools that are dangerous to use.

Kazakhstani school students won more than 1300 medals at the international Olympiads and scientific contests, the press service of the Republican Scientific Center "Daryn" of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan informs."Talented school students participated in 30 international contests and won 276 gold medals, 384 silver and 629 bronze medals and 20 certificates in 2015. The total number of winners in 2015 is 1309 people," the statement reads.

A new kindergarten for 280 children opened in Stepnogorsk within "Balapan" Program, Head of Akmola region Sergei Kulagin checked out the kindergarten in February, the press service of the governor of Akmola region informs.KZT 452 mln is spent for construction of pre-school education institutions. The new kindergarten can now provide educatation to 280 children.Presently, the embracement of children from 1 to 6 years old with pre-school education has grown from 53.3% to 57.6% since 2014 in Spetnogorsk. The embracement of children from 3 to 6 years old makes 95.5% in the town.Thanks to opening of the new kindergarten the embracement of children with pre-school education will increase up to 64%.

By the Decree of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Yerlan Sagadiyev has been appointed Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Akorda informs.

Former Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aslan Sarinzhipov has been appointed president of the Nazarbayev Fund and member of the Board of Trustees of Nazarbayev University, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan informed.

An official opening of the International Language School under "Bolashak" scholarship took place in Astana last winter.According to the press-service of JSC "Center for International Programs" the school started training of 60 first scholarship holders, who in 2015 applied for the scholarship in the following quota categories: "Civil servants", "Research and teaching staff", "Cultural workers", "Employees of mass media" and "The graduates of Kazakhstan universities".The opening ceremony was attended by the President of JSC "Center for International Programs" Gani Nygymetov, British Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan Dr. Carolyn Browne, Director of the British Council in Kazakhstan Jim Buttery, the language school's staff and scholars.The main partner of the school is the British Council. The new school offers new English language learning format "6 + 6".Recall that the official opening ceremony of the first language school in the city of Almaty took place October 7, 2015 on the basis of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan Bakhytbek Shabarbayev met in Islamabad with President of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh on Sunday, Kazinform refers to The Express Tribune (https://tribune.com.pk/story/1047003/promoting-education-iiui-kazakhstan-to-enhance-ties/).The parties agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in the field of higher education.The Kazakh Diplomat appraised the role the Pakistani University played in promotion of Islamic teaching all over the world.The parties agreed also that Director General of the Islamic Research Institute Dr Muhammad Ziaul Haq would represent the IIUI at the international conference on "Religions against Terrorism" to be held in Astana this year.Shabarbayev invited also the President of the Pakistani University to visit Kazakhstan and meet Education Minister.In turn, Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh told the Kazakh Ambassador about the conference "Role of Religious Leaders in Combating Terrorism" held recently.

Kazakhstani Ayauzhan Akhmadiyeva will study Business Administration at Seoul National University thanks to the Korean Government Scholarship Program.Ayauzhan who happens to be the Nazarbayev Intellectual School graduate and current student of the Nazarbayev University in Astana dreamt of studying at Seoul National University for quite a while.She applied for the Korean Government Scholarship Program and after a rigorous selection process -voilà! Ayauzhan got an invitation from one of the biggest and well-known universities in South Korea, and her program started in March 2016.It is worth mentioning that in 2015 the talented Kazakhstani finished the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Ust-Kamenogorsk with the Altyn Belgi mark, the highest award a school leaver can get in Kazakhstan.

99 kindergartens were opened last year in Almaty region, Kazinform quotes Governor Amandyk Batalov as saying at a meeting with population held Feb 17."88 of them are private kindergartens and 5 are public ones. Six more kindergartens were overhauled. 13 mini-centres were opened on the ground of secondary schools," he said.As a result, 77.3% of children aged from 3 to 6 are covered with pre-school education in Almaty region now.

Senior staff of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University met with Japanese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kamohara Masayoshi on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in our country in March. Over the period of his service, the Ambassador has actively participated in establishment of close scientific and educational contacts between KazNU and Japanese universities. This, in turn, enabled both sides to lay a foundation for bilateral cooperation, following which new technological partners appeared and new join projects were launched. One of these projects is "Development and Formation of a New Computer Data Bank on Nuclear Reaction within the IAEA.""During the program, the project participants worked with WebbleWorld software environment, databank of the Hokkaido University and experimental installations of the RIKEN, Japan's largest comprehensive research institution. Five master's degree students who completed a fellowship program at the University of Tokyo, have designed, assembled and launched the first Kazakhstani nano-satellite," Rector of the al-Farabi KazNU Galymkair Mutanov noted.The sides expressed satisfaction with the present dynamics of the bilateral cooperation development. According to Kamohara Masayoshi, he is glad that Japanese students studying at the KazNU are satisfied with the life in Kazakhstan and they want to come here as often as possible. "The last year visit of the Japanese Prime Minister and his meeting with President of the Kazakhstan became a stimulus for joint projects development," concluded the foreign diplomat.

117 schools of Kazakhstan provide trilingual education of students - in Kazakh, Russian and English, Vice Minister of Education and Science Takir Balykbayev said it at a briefing in Astana last spring."63,000 students (2.3% of the total number of students) are undergoing today trilingual training at 117 schools," Balykbayev said.According to him, these schools provide in-depth study of Kazakh, English and Russian languages. In addition, a number of natural science disciplines are taught in English. 42 universities offer special courses with instruction in English, he added. In November 2015, the country adopted the 2020 Trilingual Education Road Map. Beginning from 2018-2019 academic year, the discipline "History of Kazakhstan" will be studied in Kazakh and "World History" will be taught in Russian at all schools of the country, regardless of the language of instruction. Beginning from 2019-2020 academic year, "Computer Science", "Chemistry", "Biology" and "Physics" will be taught in English. Transition to teaching disciplines in English will be implemented gradually from 2017 to 2023.

Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov paid a visit to the International Information Technologies University in Almaty."The International IT University has a huge potential. I believe that Kazcosmos will further cooperate with the university in terms of computer technologies. Nowadays there are so many young talents in IT field. For example, Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook from his dormitory room," Aimbetov said while attending the university.During his visit, Mr. Aimbetov familiarized with the university's day-to-day functioning, its achievements in the sphere of robotic technology, radiobroadcasting, aviation and students' projects. Recall that Aidyn Aimbetov is the first citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan to fly into the space. Soyuz TMA-18M spacecraft with Aimbetov onboard blasted off Baikonur on September 2, 2015. Currently, he holds a post of the vice president of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary JSC.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was in West Kazakhstan region within a working trip, visited a center of culture and art named after Kadyr Myrza-Ali, the press service of the Akorda informs.The Head of State inspected the hall of art and culture, library and the memorial room.N. Nazarbayev also met with representatives of the art community of the region.The President noted that scientific achievements will be in the foundation of the modernization of the global economy."We and the younger generation will witness absolutely different form of the economy. We need to prepare for this by means of education. We have to teach children creative thinking since yearly years. The demand for the present professions will be declining in the future because science is developing too fast now. We need another type of education. We have to give children more freedom and allow them to create, encourage their innovations," the Head of State said.The participants of the meeting thanked N. Nazarbayev for the peaceful policy and for creation of the necessary conditions for preserving the culture and traditions of different ethnic groups of the country.

During his trip to Aktobe President Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited Intellectual school of physics and mathematics.The Head of State inspected classrooms, a sports hall, as well as an exhibition of creative and research work.Nursultan Nazarbayev also talked to the students and wished them further success and excellent performance in their studies.The school has 202 pedagogical workers including 125 teachers, 16 supervisors, 8 tutors and 17 foreign employees.

Cooperation with the European Union based on recently signed extended partnership agreement will open new opportunities for Kazakhstan.The new governmental program of education and science development aims at providing access to quality education for all Kazakhstani people.Kazakhstan enhances control over the activities of the governmental structures.

Minister of Education Erlan Sagadiyev made an official statement in March He told about adoption of the 2016-2019 Governmental Program of Education and Science Development. The Ministry elaborates a stage-by-stage mechanism of implementation of the program. The aim of the document is to create a platform which lay a foundation for implementation of the Kazakh President's Mangilik El idea. 'The Mangilik Yel is the united nation of Kazakhstan that will be able to use the latest innovation of the world just as the situation demands. First of all, it regards education. It is necessary to ensure access of all members of the society to the high-quality education. We are still on our way to the set goals now," Y. Sagadiyev told noting that the youth who learned in schools with the Kazakh language of tuition have limited opportunities for obtaining high-quality education.According to the Minister, the fact that young people going to schools with the Russian language of tuition do not know the Kazakh language also makes the system unequal. Therefore, the country should move forward to one common type of schools that could ensure equal three-language education. All children need to freely speak three languages, understand each other and have equal access to the world's best knowledge. New teaching methods with the use of three languages are to be introduced for chemistry, physics, biology and information technologies. The methods were tested in Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools and proved to be effective.Besides, 80 specialists from Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools were selected to teach new methods to the teachers of the country online. Thanks to this Kazakhstan will have a large scale system of preparation of specialists allowing to introduce new teaching methods countrywide quite quickly using information technologies. In 2018, the natural sciences will begin to be taught in English too.

700 scholarships are allocated this year for the Bolashak International Program applicants. President of JSC "Centre for International Programs" Gani Nygymetov has told it at a briefing in Astana."Since March 15, we have launched a broad campaign aimed at clarification of the provisions and rules of participation in the Bolashak Presidential Program. Thus, the information about admission to the Bolashak Program and requirements to candidates has been posted on our official website and will be published in mass media. Presently, we hold briefings in all regions of the country. We meet with the local population, staffs of companies and enterprises and promising candidates. Our goal is to cover as many candidates as possible," Nygymetov said.According to him, admission is held in three stages - from 11 April through 13 May, from 13 June through 28 July and from 15 August through 30 September. The candidates may apply via the e-government portal, Government for Citizens state corporation (public service centres) as well as the CIP. The scholarships will be granted for studying under master's degree, PhD, residency and research fellowship programs. Bolashak is the international scholarship established by the President of Kazakhstan on November 5, 1993.

At the opening of the first session of the Parliament of VI convocation Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed the Ministry of Education and Science to start the transition to a 5-day school week."We need to be consistent as we are integrating into the OECD. All developed countries have a 5-day school week. Scientists have proved that while reducing a 5-day school week increases the effectiveness of schooling. Kazakhstan needs to implement this practice," said the Head of State.The President also noted that Kazakhstan's school curriculum is overloaded and some lessons should be combined or excluded.

It will take from 3 to 4 years to move to a five-day schooling in Kazakhstan, Minister of Education and Science Erlan Sagadiyev said on the sidelines of the Majilis' plenary session last spring.Recall that President Nursultan Nazarbayev charged the Education and Science Ministry to start transferring to a 5-day schooling system. According to the Head of State,Kazakhstan's school curriculum is overloaded and some lessons should be combined or excluded.

Kazakhstan plans to adopt the standards of developed countries in terms of school education systems. Kazakhstan is going to monitor the food production sector more closely.At the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers, President Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of instructions to the Government of Kazakhstan, regarding the reforms in the education sphere in particular. Thus, he noted that the new generation of school children will have to live, study and work in the completely digital world. The President ordered to ensure trouble-free work of the Internet in all schools of Kazakhstan. The President also called on national mobile network operators to show social responsibility and offer special school tariffs.Then, N. Nazarbayev ordered the Ministry of Education and Science to begin a transition to a five-day school week and to reduce the load on school students by means of combining or even excluding some school subjects.

The Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced a competition to attract the Coordinating Agency for the implementation of development of youth corps development project.According to the press service of the Ministry, the World Bank acts as the project's manager. The funds of the project are allocated by the Swiss Trust Fund.The grant is amounted to $21.7 million.The Coordinating Agency will make the issuance of grants and scholarships for the project's participants.It is informed that within the project there will be issued about 2 thousand grants and involved 8500 young people.More information can be found on the official website of the Ministry for Education and Science.

Student of Grade 11 of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Chemistry and Biology from Ust Kamenogorsk Anel Orazgaliyeva has won the first place at the Republican Olympiad in Biology.Right after that Anel jetted off to Astana to get ready for the 27th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) at Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam."We made one step at a time to achieve this result," Anel's Biology teacher Tatyana Dzhezhera said.According to Ms Dzhezhera, Anel is really talented. Previously she won the third place at analogous Olympiads two years in a row. She also studied in the U.S. within the framework of the Future Leaders Exchange Program (FLEX) and recently came back to Kazakhstan.

Gulshara Abdykalikova, Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan, chaired a session of the Republican Commission for training of staff abroad on Thursday."Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev in his latest state-of-the-nation address "Kazakhstan in a new global reality: Growth, Reforms, Development" stressed it is important to develop a training system of highly skilled staff that will be capable to solve crucial tasks and implement anti-crisis and structural reforms in order to diversify Kazakhstan's economy," Seretary Abdykalikova said opening the session.She noted that requirements to applicants for the Bolashak Presidential Scholarship had been changed considerably in 2016. Those changes mainly relate to level of foreign language proficiency, GPA, and work experience. According to her, the list of priority majors has been updated as well and now includes 163 majors. Almost half of those majors are engineering ones. The updated list of foreign universities recommended for Bolashak scholars now features only world's top-ranking universities. Participants of the session also determined the categories of workers who can apply for Bolashak internship program.

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva commented on transition to five-day schooling for first-graders, Kazinform reports.According to her, the first-graders will have five-day schooling since this year. Their textbooks are prepared by the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools, which have been functioning in the country for many years.As the Vice PM told at a meeting with the staff of No.81 Astana English School, all schools of the country will gradually move to building their academic plans as per these textbooks.These textbooks are aimed at development of functional literacy and integrated system of study, due to which academic load on students will be decreased. Dariga Nazarbayeva told also that five-day schooling will be introduced for the second, fifth, seventh and ninth grades in 2017-2018. Saturdays should be used for self-education both for children and teachers."I know that parents and teachers dreamt of it for long. So, dreams are coming true. My congratulations," she added.

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva doubted the effectiveness of short-term training of Kazakhstani specialists in foreign countries."I do not believe in the effectiveness of short-term trainings of Kazakhstani specialists in foreign countries. What can they possibly learn in two weeks' or two months' time?" D. Nazarbayeva told at the meeting with rectors of universities of Kazakhstan.In this regard, D. Nazarbayeva ordered to develop a better mechanism of education of Kazakhstani specialists and students abroad. "I believe it would be more effective to invite foreign specialists to Kazakhstan for a year or two to help to develop the education sphere. I think this is a more effective way to do it," D. Nazarbayeva said.

The potential for development of agriculture in Kazakhstan is a buried gold mine, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva believes."The agricultural sector is one of the drivers of the country's economic development. Kazakhstan is able to feed half of the planet, if we use our land resources, agricultural capabilities and advanced technologies in the right way. Those who study in agricultural universities and those who deliberately want to work in this sector must know that the agricultural sector has a huge potential," D.Nazarbayeva said. "It is important to apply new teaching methods, accelerate science development and preparation of personnel for the agricultural sector. In this respect, we put our hopes on our institutes and universities, where the human potential of Kazakhstan comes from," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

One of the most prominent Kazakhstani poets and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov has been given the title of Doctor Honoris Causa of Atatürk University in Erzurum, Turkey."This honor was bestowed upon him for his merits in the development of intercultural dialogue, strengthening of friendship between peoples and successful research in the sphere of Turkic languages," the Kazakh embassy in Turkey said in a statement.The awarding ceremony was held on the threshold of Suleimenov's 80th anniversary. Attending the ceremony were Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey H.E. Zhanseit Tuimebayev, TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kaseinov, governor of Erzurum Ahmet Altiparmak, cultural and public figures of Turkey, mass media and many others.At the ceremony Olzhas Suleimenov expressed his gratitude to the Turkish people and called on to preserve unity and cooperation between the Turkic-speaking nations.It is worth mentioning that over 25,000 students study at 23 faculties of Atatürk University, one of the largest universities in Turkey.

Governor of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrekbayev told about educational reforms at the briefing devoted to discussion of implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan."Two schools in the region (No.41 Higher School and T.Ryskulov School-Lyceum) are currently experimenting the 12-year-education program as per updated school standards. 289 first graders are involved in this project," said he.According to him, 3 745 teachers including 33 school principals passed special training in 2015.In the new academic year [2016-2017 - editor] as many as 26 000 first graders will study under the new educational programs, he added.

More than 35 000 school students are studying under the Mangilik El program in Zhambyl region today. Karim Kokrekbayev, Governor of the region, told it at the briefing devoted to the implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan.As is known, Mangilik El (Eternal Country) was included in school curriculum in 2015-2016 academic year. 35301 students of the sixth and seventh grades are covered by this program.The Governor reminded of construction of an ethnic village in the region as part of a cultural-tourist cluster "Great Silk Road Revival".The region has organized more than 1000 activities dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence. Approximately 350000 people were involved in these events under the "Big Country-Big Family" campaign.

The 11th grade student of Karaganda Daria Andreichenko won a scholarship of one of the world's most prestigious institutions - Duke University. She became the first Kazakhstani awarded with the Bill Gates grant, one of the founders of the scholarship program.According to her, only 1,700 applicants out of 32,000 are offered a place at Duke University. And 8 of them only win the Bill Gates Scholarship."When I received a letter about my enrollment and winning the Scholarship, I was really shocked. I even wrote to them - Is this a joke?" she says.In the previous two years Daria had lived in a "school-home" mode. The girl was preparing for SAT - the U.S. version of the Kazakh Unified National Testing. She passed the exam in English successfully, and had an online interview. After that she was invited to study abroad.At the age of 17 she can be proud of winning the world's prestigious Scholarship and numerous victories in figure skating championships held in Kazakhstan and Russia.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Bolat Nussupov met with Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, Member of the Bundestag Hans-Joachim Fuchtel on April 11, 2016, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.The negotiations were dedicated to the intensification of bilateral cooperation on a number of important projects in sustainable development, including practical implementation of the Nazarbayev-Merkel initiative aimed at introduction of the German model of dual vocational education in Kazakhstan, support for bilateral economic projects within public-private partnership (PPP), interaction on development of alternative energy sources within EXPO 2017 in Astana, as well as implementation of social and environmental programs of the EU and UN to address the Aral Sea problems and restoration of the former Semipalatinsk Test Site region.During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat informed the counterpart of major aspects of the Address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev "Kazakhstan in a new economic reality: development, growth, reforms", the Plan of the Nation "100 concrete steps", as well as identified key objectives which can be achieved with the German side.The Parliamentary State Secretary commended the socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan and made a number of practical proposals to increase cooperation in implementation of the above-mentioned joint projects.

Kazakh Ambassador to China Shahrat Nuryshev has met with the director of the Institute Dungan under the Central University for Nationalities, a research fellow of the Research Institute for Social Development of Eurasia under the State Council Hu Zhenhua and director of the Institute of Economics, Institute for the study of "One belt - one way" at the Chinese National University Professor Zhang You.The sides discussed the issues of expansion of cooperation between the major universities of Kazakhstan and the Chinese National University.Following the meeting the parties agreed to organize in May of the current year a trip to Kazakhstan for expanding collaboration with Nazarbayev University, Eurasian National University named after L.N. Gumilyev, Kazakh National University. Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Almaty State University named after Abai, as well as research centers in the field of economy.The Kazakh diplomat gratefully accepted the invitation to deliver a lecture at the Chinese National University on pairing "The economic belt of the Silk Road" and the new economic policy "Nurly Zhol".

More than 260 participants from different countries and regions have shown the unity of the Turkic people at the Youth Forum "Gold of the Turkis" in the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan - Ufa.The event was attended by 260 representatives from 29 regions of Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The forum is organized by the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs and the Bashkir State Pedagogical University named after M. Akmulla.The main theme of the forum was ethnic relations among young people and mutual enrichment of cultures of the peoples of Russia. The participants touched on the historical, cultural, social and economic issues and problems of the Turkic countries. In addition they were able to participate in social engineering training, panel discussions with experts online.During the forum, participants worked to create unique projects aimed at finding solutions to socially significant issues in their home regions. The winners will partake in folklore expedition to the Altai, attend the conference of active young people in Berlin dedicated to the Victory Day, as well as the All-Russian conference of ethnic Russian active youth.

74 private kindergartens will open in Almaty region, Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov told at the CCS press conference."74 private kindergartens will open in the region this year. It will help to increase the embracement of children with pre-school education up to 87%," he said.A. Batalov noted that thanks to the public-private partnership big investors were attracted to pre-school education sphere. Thus, a kindergarten for 500 children and a kindergarten for 240 children were opened in Ili and Karasai districts respectively.Besides, 99 kindergartens were opened within "Balapan" Program last year.

Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev has introduced his new deputy Elmira Sukhanberdiyeva to the staff of the ministry.Earlier Ms Sukhanberdiyeva was the head of the Astana education department since 2014.Born in 1971, Ms Sukhanberdiyeva is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. She started her professional career as a teacher of History in 1989. She took up the post of the principal of school №60 in Astana in 2009 prior to becoming the head of the Astana education department.

Former President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai thanked President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for offering 1,000 educational grants to Afghani students and expressed hope Kazakhstan will offer even more grants."One of President Nazarbayev's initiatives was to offer Afghani students thousands of scholarships to pursue their studies in Kazakhstan. This is the best way to expand potential and support our youth. This program is successful; we are grateful for it and hope this program will be continued in the future," said the ex-President of Afghanistan, talking to journalists on the margins of the 13th Eurasian Media Forum in Astana on Friday.Earlier Hamid Karzai stressed that scholarships and grants offered to Afghani students were a huge contribution for the country that had been denied the opportunity to offer education to its youth for a long period of time. It is worth mentioning that Hamid Karzai also highly praised peacemaking efforts of President Nazarbayev.

Schools of Kazakhstan will adopt the OECD countries' education system over the next four years, Minster of Education and Cooperation and Development of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev told at the CCS briefing."The OECD countries completed the process of adoption of this education system in the mid-90ies. In 1997 they agreed how they would be assessing the knowledge of 8-graders of the member states. In 2000, they had the first test, it was so-called PISA-test. Since this September all schools of Kazakhstan will be adopting this education system based on functional literacy. We have four years to complete the process of adoption of the system. Next year it will be the 2nd, 5th, 7th grades, then the other grades. We have to do it in four years," Y. Sagadiyev told.The minister specified that the OECD education system provided for development of functional literacy when a school student knows where and how to apply the knowledge.

The initiatives in the education sphere including the adoption of a five day school week, trilingual education led to heated discussion in Kazakhstan, N. Nazarbayev noted at the session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Akorda informs via its Twitter account."The school issue regards every family therefore all opinions have to be heard. Experiments in the education sphere are unacceptable," N. Nazarbayev said.

Presently, children of Kazakhstan need to speak three languages to be able to earn good money for their families in future, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the 24th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana."I am confident that children absorb information much better than adults. Thus, trilingual education is the necessity for our children. They are children of the modern world, they need to speak the state language, the Russian language which is the language of our communication and the English language that is the world language now, the language of science, innovations and the Internet," N. Nazarbayev said.According to him, introduction of the trilingual education system within the framework of the secondary school education is a form of preparation of children for the future.

Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Erlan Sagadiyev told about the advantages of introduction of the broadband Internet in the education sphere at the meeting with people."We plan to provide access to the broadband Internet to all schools and universities. This year, it will be 2.5 thousand schools and another 1.5 thousand schools will be provided with the access over the nearest three years. Our task is to provide access to the broadband Internet for 90% of all school students, 90% of all teacher and 100% of all university students by 2020. The Internet will become the main platform of our education infrastructure in the nearest future like in many other countries," the minister told a briefing held in April.According to him, the world has experienced a serious revolution in the sphere of the Internet education. Moreover, it was done without hurting the quality of education.Besides, according to the minister, the broadband Internet will allow to speed up the process of integration of Kazakhstani students into the world's education sphere.

Coverage of children with pre-school education in Kazakhstan rose by 16% last year, Kazinform reports citing Minister of Education and Science Erlan Sagadiyev as saying at a reporting meeting in Astana ."In 2015, the coverage of children aged 3-6 with pre-school learning rose by 16% and made 81.6%. The number of pre-school facilities increased by 740 and approaches 9000, primarily, due to public-private partnership," the Minister said.According to him, the number of kindergartens and mini-centres rose by more than 3.5 times - from 500 to 1800. 300 more kindergartens were built at the government's expense."Last year, we renovated the standards and the content of pre-school education. The new pre-school academic programs are being tested now at 30 pilot schools of the country," added he.

34 new schools will be commissioned in Kazakhstan this year at the expense of the governmental funds, according to Erlan Sagadiyev, Minister of Education and Science."The construction of 42 more large schools will be launched this year at the expense of the National Fund. We are planning to solve the problems related to three-shift schooling and the schools in dangerous conditions. The number of population grows, and load on school infrastructure will rise, we realize it. That is why, our objective is to attract private capital to the construction of schools," the Minister said.Per capita financing is expected to become the main mechanism in large cities to attract private companies to building schools, he added.

Yerlan Sagadiyev, Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, urged not to put pressure on teachers and students ahead of the Unified National Testing traditionally held in June in Kazakhstan annually."We are planning to introduce the new format of the Unified National Testing (UNT) next year for school leavers and students of colleges. The UNT content is to change. Students will be offered to retake the test, if required. That is why I call on principals of Kazakhstani schools, heads of municipal and regional departments of education not to put pressure on teachers and students," Minister Sagadiyev said."The UNT results will not affect your ratings. Don't put pressure on students and teachers anymore," Mr. Sagadiyev stressed, adding that tertiary educational institutions in Kazakhstan will be given greater academic autonomy.

Kazakhstan steps up cooperation with its Spanish partners. Kazakhstan is to adopt the educational system used in the OECD member states.

Almaty's KazNU named after Al-Farabi has held the largest in the region of Central and South Asia international student conference called "Model UN - New Silk Way".The forum is dedicated to 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and 25th anniversary of UN activities in the country. The event was attended by about 360 delegates from 20 countries including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the USA, Italy, France, etc.At the solemn plenary session spoke representatives of UN, diplomats of foreign embassies, reps of the city's administration.First vice-Rector of KazNU Professor Muhambetkali Burkitbayev noted the symbolism of the conference in the days of signing the Declaration of "SustainableDevelopment Goals" at UN headquarters in New York. The document includes important initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev voiced at the UN General Assembly in September 2015.Welcoming remarks were also made by the Italian Ambassador Stefano Ravanyan and French Ambassador Francis Etienne. The result of the event was the adoption of the final document - a resolution containing recommendations for the implementation of 17 objectives related to sustainable development, as well as the student's initiative in support of Kazakhstan's candidacy for non-permanent UN Security Council member.

Within the framework of Astana Economic Forum 2016 the best students of Kazakhstan will visit the lectures of Nobel Laureates.According to organizers of the forum, in the framework of Astana Economic Forum 2016 it is planned to carry out a series of activities within Spring Astana Economic School for the best students of higher educational institutions of Kazakhstan. It is informed that the forum invited first students of Kazakhstan studying economics and finance. The students will be able to listen to lectures of Nobel laureates, attend workshops and seminar-trainings.NOTE: The Astana Economic Forum is an annual event held in Astana, the capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which brings together representatives from the world's economic community, current and former heads of states, Nobel Prize laureates, outstanding figures from the scientific world, and businessmen.The Forum is best known as a platform for international dialogue that enables constructive discussion of economic development issues concerning both Central Asia and the entire world in relation to changes witnessed in the global economy.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev charged the ministries and governors of regions to analyse Kazakhstanis' attitude to the new reforms in education, including introduction of trilingual education."I know that Kazakhstanis express concerns regarding the statements of the Minister of Education and Science on prolongation of academic years at schools and introduction of trilingual education. The Government must study public opinion using the platform of traditional August conferences," said the President at the enlarged meeting in Akorda.As the President pointed out, new dialogue platforms - Public Councils - must be involved in discussion and solving all arising issues. The discussions must be open for mass media and community. Each minister and governor must thoroughly analyse the attitude of the society to the reforms," Nazarbayev noted.

The demand for education specialists of the country equalled 31700 this year, director of the department of higher, postgraduate education and international cooperation of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Serik Omirbayev told at the CCS press conference."The demand of the state for education specialists remained at the last year's level, which equals 31700," S. Omirbayev told.He also added that the distribution of grants in terms of professions was not done yet."The grants have not been distributed yet, because it is approved by the resolution of the Government. As of today, the draft resolution on approval of the number of education grants is under consideration of the Government. As soon as it is approved we will present the detailed information about the distribution of grants," S. Omirbayev added.

86 991 school-leavers will participate in the Unified National Testing this year. Chairman of the Committee for Control in Education and Science of the Kazakh Ministry of Education of Science Sayan Nyussupov told a press conference."121091 students will graduate from schools this year. 83330 of them will finish Kazakh-language schools and 37762 will finish Russian-language schools. 86991 school-leavers have already applied for the Unified National Testing. 63021 decided to take the examination in Kazakh, while 23970 chose the Russian language," Nyussupov said.According to him, the UNT format will be not changes in 2016. The testing will run from June 2 to June 15 at 166 specially equipped facilities across the country.

Aibek Tugelbayev, a student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School (NIS) of Physics and Biology in Ust-Kamenogorsk, was recognized the best director at the International contest for live action and animated video spots initiated by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Family and Youth. The motto of this year's competition is Feeling Good-Feeling Bad".According to the NIS, Aibek shot a short-length video together with project supervisor Ainur Aubakirova."Nowadays, the majority of adults are addicted to gadgets. They talk to each other on mobile phones, chat with each other and search for information in the internet. They seem to be close to their children, but in fact, the children lack parental attention. Very often, parents do not realize that they hurt their children," says 16-year-old director.Aibek has been invited to attend the award ceremony scheduled for June 1 in Austria. As per a letter from organizers, the winner will be awarded 2000 euro from the Austrian Ministry of Family and youth. According to organizers, the theme of this year's contest is Feeling Good - Feelin' Bad. This should illustrate one of the following slogans:"Moments of happiness... or periods of unhappiness!""No child shall be shamed or offended!""In the interest of humanity, corporal punishment or the infliction of emotional harm against children shall be prohibited!""A childhood without violence: dream or reality?"Children and young people aged 10-25 are invited to join the contest as individuals, groups or classes. Videos should not exceed 30 sec. Winning videos will be broadcast on television, social networks, new media and websites. The prize money per category is 2,000Euro.

A school named after Sheikh of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is being built in Astana, according to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Qatar Mr. Askar Shokybayev.In his words, the Qatar Development Fund earmarked $13 million to this end. It is worth mentioning that the memorandum on construction was signed between the fund and the Astana city administration during President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Doha in October 2015.According to the Kazakh MFA's digest, the construction is underway.

Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has participated in the session of the scientific council dated to the 20th anniversary of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University held in May, the Akorda's press service reports.Attending the session were reps of government bodies, diplomatic corps, eminent public figures, rectors of Kazakhstani and foreign universities, graduates of the university, students and mass media.Secretary Abdykalikova addressed the session on behalf of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.In the opening remarks, the President noted that since 1996 the university has become the flagship among national universities and the spiritual and intellectual center of Astana. President Nazarbayev also expressed hope that the Eurasian National University will remain one of the most important scientific and educational institutions training highly skilled personnel that will implement the nationwide patriotic idea "Mangilik Yel" (Eternal Nation).Presently, over 16,000 students pursue their studies at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University in 168 majors.The university cooperates with 258 universities in Europe, Asia and Americas.

The Kazakh-Emirati school will open doors in Astana for 900 schoolchildren next year, according to Kazakh Ambassador to the UAE Kairat Lama-Sharif."Located between the Abu Dhabi Plaza Center and the EXPO 2017 town, the school is being built at the expense of the grant provided by the charitable fund of President of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan totaling $13 million," Ambassador Lama-Sharif said during a press briefing at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in May.It is worth mentioning that the same fund organized the international cultural festival in November 2015 bringing together 50 Kazakhstani craftsmen.

JSC Centre for International Programs (Bolashak Presidential Scholarship administrator) and Tel Aviv University announced signing of a memorandum of understanding in Astana.The document was signed by President of the CIP Gani Nygymetov andPresident of TAU Joseph Klafter The memorandum is aimed at development of international cooperation in the field of education including establishment and promotion of the activity between the CIP and the TAU. In particular, the document provides for organization of short-term training programs for scholars, teachers and healthcare workers of Kazakhstan in Israel as well as courses, workshops and master-classes for learning Israeli experience in education.The document was signed on the initiative of the Association of Friends of the TAU in Kazakhstan. The presentation of the Association was held in Astana with the participation of business and academic communities of Kazakhstan and Israel.At the ceremony of signing the memorandum, the parties noted great prospects of interaction. To date, the TAU is a world-class innovative entrepreneurial university. ItsCentre for Entrepreneurship Innovations closely cooperates with the Government of Israel, research centres as well as with industrial companies of the world.Tel Aviv University is Israel's largest and most comprehensivehigher education institution, with more than 30,000 students studying at nine faculties, 29 schools and 98 departments.

The common goal of education reforms in Kazakhstan is to adapt the education system to a new socio-economic environment. The President of Kazakhstan also set a task on accession of our republic to the club of the most competitive countries in the world. Improvement of the education system plays an important role in achieving this goal.

As international experience shows, investments in human capital, and, in particular, in education, starting from early to mature age, results in significant benefit for economy and society.

Those economies that invest in development of education, skills and abilities of population will gain success in future. Education should be regarded as economic investment, but not just as social spending.

Apart from economic advantage, education provides other social benefits and fosters formation of a social capital - the society with active citizenship, high social unity and integration and low level of crime. Kazakhstan needs modernization of its education sector: significant and steady increase in investments in education and improvement of its quality.