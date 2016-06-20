REVIEW: Foreign policy of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform International News Agency offers its readers a collection of materials published on its website since the year beginning regarding foreign policy of Kazakhstan and the initiatives put forward by it at the global arena.

Kazakhstan's foreign policy is notable for its openness and progressiveness as well as well-balanced character which targets on multilateral diplomacy.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev who is known in the world as a political leader promoting peace on the entire planet puts forward initiatives at the level various organizations. Development of own diplomacy model, raising its role to a brand new level is an important aspect for Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is a member country of many international organizations such as the UN, CIS, EEU, SCO, OSCE, CSTO and TURKSOI.

From its first days as an independent country, Kazakhstan has been guided by the principle of "economy first and then politics". Thanks to this principle and the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, our country has developed its economy very rapidly, says Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov in his article "Kazakhstan keen on building a joint future for Asia and Europe".

"We are now determined to build on this success and, with the adoption of the "Kazakhstan - 2050" strategy, have set a goal of joining the list of the world's 30 most developed countries. With this strategy and by strengthening cooperation and dialogue with our international partners, we intend to develop our domestic industries, gain modern experience, attract innovations, exchange technologies and develop investment cooperation. These are challenging times for the world. But Kazakhstan has enough resources to chart its way through the current international economic and political difficulties to continue improving the country's economy and the well-being of its citizens. This resilience has been helped by policies to improve the investment climate, which has seen Kazakhstan receive over US$100 billion in investment over the last five years. It is impossible for any country to have a stable economy if it ignores what happens outside its borders. Kazakhstan, from its earliest days, has pursued policies to strengthen security and peace on the basis of international law and to be seen as a trusted partner. We are an active participant in major international organisations such as the United Nations, Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia. We are committed to developing economic partnerships as well as strengthening our international relations. Deepening economic cooperation is the aim of Kazakhstan's participation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which started on January 1, 2015. The EAEU is focused on building markets, broadening the transport-transit potential, and improving the social-economic environment. All this will be done within the framework of the World Trade Organization of which we became a member in 2015. We believe it will help us to expand our trade with the whole world and open new opportunities for our economy. Our country is located where Asia and Europe meet. So it was natural for Kazakhstan to join the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), which we did during the ASEM Summit in Milan in 2014. There are many opportunities for increased cooperation. Our Development Strategy Kazakhstan 2050 and State Program "Nurly Zhol", for example, have been put in place to help us achieve the ambition of becoming one of the world's 30 most developed countries, and include policies designed to improve education and vocational training, energy efficiency technologies, transport and logistics, food security and energy innovations - all of which provide opportunities for new partnerships with ASEM members. This is particularly the case in the transport and logistics spheres because of Kazakhstan's position as a bridge between Asia and Europe. A new railroad linking Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran that opens a shortcut to the Persian Gulf has been built, another new rail link connecting Almaty with Lianyungang port in China has been opened and a Western Europe - Western China" road route nears completion. I strongly believe these improved transport links will help to strengthen cooperation with and between the ASEM countries. The "Western Europe - Western China" road route is an example of the widespread benefits that Kazakhstan's improved transport infrastructure will bring. At present, the sea journey from China to Europe takes 24 days and the Trans-Siberia rail route 14 days. In contrast, transit on the new "Western Europe - Western China" route will take 10 days from Lianyungang to the borders of European countries. Global climate change was one of the key topics at the meeting of ASEM Ministers of Foreign Affairs that was recently held in Luxembourg. Tackling this challenge will require all countries to change the way they power their economies. To help identify, develop and share the technologies that will be needed, our capital city, Astana, will host the International Exhibition "EXPO 2017" on the theme of "Future Energy". I am proud that many foreign countries and global companies have already confirmed their participation at this important event. Ahead of EXPO 2017, Kazakhstan and ASEF have already held a seminar on "the problems of climate change in Central Asia and the development of the sphere of hydrocarbons" in April 2015. It was the first event that Kazakhstan had conducted with ASEM members and I am sure our cooperation will continue to be fruitful in the future. The terrible danger that nuclear weapons pose to the world continues to be a major threat to all our safety and security. It is a threat that Kazakhstan knows well from its recent history: as a part of the Soviet Union, our country was the scene of 450 nuclear tests over 40 years and suffered badly. Even before Kazakhstan became formally independent, President Nazarbayev closed the Semipalatinsk nuclear testing site in 1991. Today Kazakhstan continues to work tirelessly in the international arena to end nuclear weapon tests, to halt the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and to champion the cause of nuclear disarmament. The ATOM project, which stands for "Abolish Testing, Our Mission", is an important part of this campaign. It is focused on raising awareness of the threat of nuclear weapons on humans and the environment all over the world. Kazakhstan has also taken steps to help the expansion of peaceful nuclear power without increasing the dangers of the spread of nuclear weapons. Our country has agreed with the International Atomic Energy Agency to host the world's first Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank from 2017. It is an important step towards the strengthening of cooperation in the area of atomic energy and in establishing a safer world. Kazakhstan is proud to have built a society in which people of many faiths and backgrounds live in harmony. In a world in which there are many religious, military and political conflicts, the need for tolerance and understanding is more important than ever. It was to build this understanding and respect that President Nazarbayev established the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions that is held in our capital Astana every three years. It is to help heal divisions, foster peace and cooperation, and build prosperity across the world that Kazakhstan is seeking a seat on the United Nations Security Council as a Non-Permanent Member for 2017-2018. I know these goals are also important to ASEM countries, and Kazakhstan looks forward to working to achieve these ambitions in close collaboration and coordination with the member states. Kazakhstan's above-mentioned initiatives such as EXPO 2017 and the LEU Bank were mentioned in the Chair's Statement of the ASEM Ministerial Meeting in Luxembourg. It shows that the world community members share the same goals with Kazakhstan in building a better world. All these lead Kazakhstan to seek forging new humanitarian, socioeconomic and political links within the ASEM. We stand ready to further develop all relevant projects initiated by other members of this distinguished Forum," the article reads.

Kazinform actively covers all the top-level meetings and visits by foreign officials to Kazakhstan. One of such events was the visit of Permanent Coordinator of the UN - Permanent Representative of the UN Development Program in Kazakhstan Norimasa Shimomura to Kazakhstan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov received Mr. Norimasa Shimomura. As the MFA's press service says, over the years of cooperation Kazakhstan and the UN have established mutually beneficial and dynamic interaction. E. Idrissov noted cooperation with the UN among priority areas of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. An important event became the participation of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the 70th Jubilee Session of the UN General Assembly and the UN Summit on sustainable development as well as his initiatives on promotion of international cooperation for the purpose of sustainable development, disarmament and fight with terrorism. Idrissov expressed hope for close collaboration with the UN structures in their implementation within the UN. It should be noted that UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, Deputy Secretary General - UNDP Administrator Helen Clark and other high-ranking representatives of the UN paid fruitful visits to Kazakhstan in 2015.The parties pointed out successful implementation of the Millenium Development Goals in Kazakhstan and active engagement of the country in elaboration of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, joint projects of the Government and UN agencies in East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangystau regions as well as the progress in establishment of the UN Regional Hub in Almaty. N. Shimomura told E. Idrissov that in compliance with the 2016-2020 UN-Kazakhstan Partnership Framework Program, the UN agencies will render all-round assistance and expert support to the programs and reforms under the Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy and Five Institutional Reforms.

The situation in the Middle East raises concern of the entire world. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its view on the processes taking place in the region. "Being a responsible member of the world community, Kazakhstan expresses concern over the growth of tense in relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran on the background of threat to security and stability in the region and importance of enhancing global fight against terrorism. We call the leadership of these fraternal countries- Saudi Arabia and Iran - as well as other countries to take all required measures to prevent further escalation of inter-faith tense. We call them to start restoring political dialogue and hold talks between the countries in order to ensure accord and to revive diplomatic relations. We call all interested parties to prevent crossing this dangerous line. Kazakhstan stands for political settlement and dialogue as the only right way of regulation of the current situation," an official statement of the Foreign Office reads.

Kazakhstan strongly condemned hydrogen nuclear bomb test conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) . "Kazakhstan deems unacceptable such actions of DPRK in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions 1718 (2006), 1874 (2009), 2087 (2013) and 2094 (2013), the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. As co-chair, along with Japan, of the Ninth Article XIV Conference of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), Kazakhstan believes the actions of DPRK seriously undermine the international community's efforts along the path of nuclear disarmament and strengthening the non-proliferation regime and global security in general, as well as the efforts of the majority of the countries in the world to ensure the early entry into force of the CTBT. Kazakhstan, as a country whose people have directly experienced the deadly effects of nuclear weapons, voluntarily renounced the possession of a nuclear arsenal and initiated the adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution proclaiming 29 August as the International Day against Nuclear Tests.We stand for the complete ban on nuclear tests in the world and call upon DPRK to abandon nuclear weapon ambitions and resume negotiations on its nuclear issue in the six-party format involving China, Russia, the United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan.We remain firmly convinced that keys to security and sustainable development lie not in nuclear arsenals but in a wide mutually beneficial cooperation, along with peaceful resolution of all problems in international relations through negotiations.Global security generally can only be guaranteed when the world frees itself from the nuclear weapons. It is the goal that our nation and President Nursultan Nazarbayev have consistently called upon the international community to embrace and to reach, including President Nazarbayev's call for humanity to make the world without nuclear weapons its major goal in the 21st century," an official statement reads.

The city of Dalian in China's Liaoning province welcomed the opening of the Kazakh Research Centre. The centre was launched under the auspices of the Kazakhstan Embassy in China and M.Auezov South Kazakhstan State University.Based in the Dalian University of Foreign Languages (DLUFL), the Kazakh Research Centre became the third one established on the ground of Chinese universities. The first Centre was opened in Shanghai University of Foreign Languages on November 16, 2015. The second one was opened on December 13, 2015 in Beijing University of Foreign Languages. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev, Rector of the M.Auezov South Kazakhstan State University Zhumakhan Myrkhalykov and Rector of the Dalian University of Foreign Languages Liu Hong gave an official start to the Centre's work. In his speech, the Kazakh Diplomat said that Kazakh Research Centre would become an important platform for strengthening friendship, good-neighborhood and partnership between the two countries and their nations. The Ambassador told also about the priorities of 2050 Strategy, Nurly Zhol new economic policy, the President's State-of-the-Nation Address "Kazakhstan in New Economic Reality: Growth, Development, Reforms", the National Plan on Implementation of Five Institutional Reforms and other socio-economic and political objectives set by the Head of State.

The project on establishment of the multi-modal Eurasian Transcontinental Corridor is of great importance for ensuring non-stop flow of goods and services between Asia and Europe. Official Representative of the Head of the EU Diplomacy Maja Kocijancic said it commenting on the start of integration of Kazakhstan in international transport-communication flows under the National Plan "100 Specific Steps on Implementation of Five Institutional Reforms." "Kazakhstan's plans on development of the multi-modal Eurasian transport corridor are important for ensuring non-stop flow of goods, people and information between Europe and Asia. In this context, the EU-Kazakhstan Extended Partnership Agreement signed in Astana Dec 21, will play a strategic role," Kocijancic noted. According to her, the document contains various elements for the support of trade and development of priority areas of transport cooperation, including expansion of main transport contacts and promotion of effective, safe and reliable cargo transportation with Europe. Besides, Brussels pays special attention to the establishment of railroad infrastructure in Kazakhstan which is called to expand the country's export potential and create additional jobs. "The European Union is interested in broadening railroad network of Kazakhstan. Closer ties between Asia and Europe will provide huge opportunities for business and will assist in employment, growth and development of all interested parties," Maja Kocijancic concluded.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan congratulated the Czech Republic, Cuba and the Slovak Republic on their national holidays.The ministry took it to its official Twitter account to extend congratulations and best wishes to the friendly countries."We send our warmest wishes of peace and prosperity to @mzvcr on the Restoration Day of the Independent Czech State!," the ministry's Twitter account reads."Please accept our heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the Day of Triumph of the Revolution in Cuba! @CubaMINREX," the ministry congratulated its colleagues in Cuba."We congratulate @SlovakiaMFA on the Day of the establishment of the Slovak Republic and send our very best wishes!" the ministry tweeted.

Ikrom Nazarov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the Uzbek Foreign Office.Earlier, Nazarov served as the Counsellor and Charge d'Affaires of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Poland.On January 5, Nazarov left Tashkent for Almaty, Uzbek MFA says.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan has not received any official notification from Turkey that it is lifting a visa-free regime with Kazakhstan. The ministry's spokesperson Anuar Zhainakov confirmed that ‘there was no official notification from the Turkish side that it will halt the existing visa-free regime for Kazakhstani nationals.'A source at the Turkish Embassy in Astana also told Kazinform correspondent that ‘there were no official notifications from Turkey'. Recall that Turkish portal haberizmir.com reported that Turkey will start a visa regime with 89 non-EU countries, including Kazakhstan, within the framework of the visa facilitation and readmission agreements signed with the EU.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey issued an official statement in which it denies reintroduction of visa requirements for 89 countries. "The claims in the press that Turkey will reintroduce visa requirements for 89 countries as of 1 June are totally unfounded. The negotiations with the EU to ensure Schengen visa exemption for our citizens are ongoing. Full alignment of our visa policy with the EU vis-a-vis third countries is an obligation we must fulfil following Turkey's full membership to the EU. Therefore, at this stage the news about Turkey's plans on the introduction of visa requirements as of 1 June vis-a-vis countries required to obtain EU visa do not reflect the reality," the press release reads.

Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter of condolence to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the terrorist act in Istanbul, the press service of the Akorda informs. The President stressed that it was with deep regret he heard the news about the terrorist act in Turkey. "Today, terrorism poses a great threat to the humanity. However, we can defeat it by uniting our efforts. In turn, Kazakhstan is ready to continue close cooperation with Turkey in the sphere of fighting modern threats in order to ensure peace and stability in our countries," the telegram reads. N. Nazarbayev expressed the condolences on behalf of all the people of Kazakhstan and personally to the families of the people who were killed in the terrorist act and wished speedy recovery those who were injured.

Kazakhstan Embassy in Hungary has held Nazir Torekulov medal awarding ceremony.Kazakh Ambassador to Hungary Nurbakh Rustemov presented awards to the Secretary of State Office of the Prime Minister Szabolcs Takács and the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Csaba Balogh for their contribution to the development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary.According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Nazir Torekulov medal was established by the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2003 and is the highest award of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan passed the bill "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Czech Republic on readmission"."The document provides for the procedures of detection and return of people violating the rules of admission and stay in the country. The ratification of the document will allow to combat illegal migration more effectively," Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov told representing the draft law. The minister noted that the adoption of the law would not have any negative social and economic impact.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Bolat Nussupov met with Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia at the Federal Foreign Office Andreas Peschke. The parties focused on preliminary results of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and discussed the prospects of interaction in 2016 amid enhancing the trade-economic relations and chairmanship of Germany in the OSCE this year.The Kazakh Diplomat told about the results of the recent visit of the EU Diplomacy Head Federica Mogherini to Astana, signing of the Kazakhstan-EU Extended Partnership Agreement as well as Kazakhstan's contribution to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan on Regulation of the Situation around Iran's Nuclear Program. A.Peschke welcomed the conclusion of the Kazakh-European agreement and expressed confidence that the document would bring the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU to a brand new level in all important areas of the bilateral relations. The German side stressed the importance of Kazakhstan's participation in implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan on Regulation of the Situation around Iran's Nuclear Program. Kazakhstan's active role in global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation was also highlighted. B.Nussupov had also negotiations with CEO of Dorsch Gruppe Holding Jürgen Röder on attraction of German investment to Kazakhstan's economy. During the talks, Mr. Röder noted investment attractiveness of our country and said that he was going to visit Astana in January 2016. The German investor plans to hold talks on participation of his holding in big investment projects. Dorsch Gruppe Holding is one of the leading engineering companies of Germany. It has branches in more than 40 countries of the world and employs 2,000 people. The volume of the services rendered by the holding was estimated last year at 2 bln 600 mln euro. The holding specializes in providing services in engineering, construction of hydro-technical utilities, on-the-ground construction, water supply etc.

In 2015, Kazakhstan not only commemorated important historical events and milestones, but also saw new serious challenges. President Nursultan Nazarbayev had to find the right solutions, so that Kazakhstan could gradually adapt to those dynamic challenges in the world.President Nazarbayev had a busy schedule last year participating in nearly 700 protocol events, taking him to all corners of the world, regions and cities of Kazakhstan. These also included various sessions, meetings, conference, participation in international and republican forums, receptions and visits to industrial and social facilities.The Kazakh President held 17 sessions with members of the Government, Presidential Administration, akims (governors) of the regions, mayors of Astana and Almaty cities as well as attended the plenary session of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, according to Makhmud Kassymbekov, head of the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.A hectic 2015 saw the President spending 27 days overseas and 25 days touring regions of Kazakhstan.The Head of State paid 15 working visits to the regions of the country, including three trips to Almaty city, two trips to Akmola, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.Last year President Nazarbayev travelled abroad on multiple occasions and partook in 11 summits and five international forums. He held 22 press conferences and briefings, gave ten interviews to republican and foreign mass media, and published three articles.The first ever Low-Enriched Uranium Bank was established in Kazakhstan in August. In September President Nazarbayev delivered a speech at the United Nations' 70th anniversary session in New York. And in December Kazakhstan became the full-fledged member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) the fact that confirms recognition of Kazakhstan's success by the international community.According to Mr. Kassymbekov, throughout the past year the Head of State inked over 6,300 documents, including 168 laws, 216 decrees, 1,208 internal documents and more.In 2015 Kazakhstan celebrated a number of important historical jubilees, namely the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate, the 70th anniversary of the Great Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.But, Nursultan Nazarbayev's landslide victory at the presidential election in April 2015 was the highlight of the year.

China highly praises the role of Kazakhstan in regulation of the nuclear program of Iran, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Hong Lei informed. "Presently, each side has begun active work on preparation of the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue. It is a matter of time now. Kazakhstan exerted efforts for reaching the settlement of the Iranian issue. Moreover, Kazakhstan arranged the talks on the sensitive issue twice. China highly praises the role Kazakhstan plays in this issue," the Chinese diplomat told during the briefing. Hong Lei stressed that implementation of the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian issue requires common efforts from the international community. "China wants jointly with Kazakhstan and other countries to continue to successfully fulfill the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian issue," he added. As earlier reported, on the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, two rounds of talks on the Iranian issue were held in Almaty in 2013. They helped to revive the talks on the issue. The results of the Almaty talks became the foundation of the adopted in 2015 common comprehensive agreement on regulation of the situation regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev visited New York. The goal of the visit was to promote international initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kazakhstan's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. Ashikbayev held a briefing for the ambassadors of the member countries of the African Group, as well as for the group of countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. Of particular interest were the President's initiatives on the fight against terrorism and extremism, including organization of a high-level event "Religions against Terrorism", the idea of allocation by each country of one percent of the military expenditures to finance Sustainable Development Goals, transformation of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) into the Council for Global Development and the establishment of the supranational currency. Ashikbayev informed the participants on preparations for EXPO 2017 and plans to establish Renewable Energy Centre, as well as investment projects based on the infrastructure of the exhibition under UN auspices. Ashikbayev had a meeting with permanent representatives of the member countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), during which the sides discussed prospects of development of partnership between Kazakhstan and African countries within the framework of the UN agenda on sustainable development for the period up to 2030. The deputy minister participated also in a side event on "Ethics and the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals." During the meeting with UN Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jen?a, the parties discussed the initiatives of President Nazarbayev and prospects for their implementation within the UN. As part of the campaign to promote Kazakhstan's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UNSC for 2017-2018, Ashikbayev held bilateral meetings with the permanent representatives of Guatemala, Nauru, Samoa, Mozambique, Bahrain, Brunei and other countries. Ashikbayev also gave an interview to UN Radio, where he gave detailed information on Kazakhstan's initiatives and UNSC campaign.

The first 2016 meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of Collective Security Treaty was held in Moscow. The sitting, chaired by permanent and plenipotentiary representative of the Republic of Armenia David Virabyan, was attended by CSTO Deputy Secretary General and responsible executives of the Secretariat. According to Vladimir Zainetdinov, CSTO press secretary, the meeting has discussed and agreed on a draft action plan for the implementation of the decisions made during September and December (2015) sessions of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty and the priorities proposed by the Republic of Armenia for the period of chairmanship in the Organization.CSTO Secretary General recommended submitting the draft document to Serzh Sargsyan - chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council, President of the Republic of Armenia.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia held a roundtable meeting on "From Modernization to the Nation of Common Future" related to discussion of the President's article "National Plan - a Road to Kazakhstani Dream."According to the Kazakh Foreign Office, the meeting was initiated by the Representative Office of the Centre for International Programs in Russia.CIP is the official administrator of the Presidential Bolashak Scholarship. The meeting was attended by the faculty of Moscow universities, Russian scholars and experts, Kazakhstani students, graduate and PhD students, including those studying under the Bolashak Program. The participants discussed the main provisions of the article, the content of the Five Institutional Reforms and shared their views on their implementation and the opportunities of how Kazakhstani youth can contribute to the country's modernization in today's realities.



Consul General of Kazakhstan to Shanghai Zhoshikhan Kyraubayev partook in an investment forum "One Belt, One Road" organized by the Government of Jiangsu province in China.Taking the floor, Kyraubayev noted that join implementation of "Nurly Zhol" program initiated by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and "One Belt, One Road" project offered by Chinese Leader Xi Jinping would play an important role in raising the Kazakh-Chinese economic cooperation to a new level. The Kazakh Diplomat stressed that expansion of trade and acceleration of transportations in the space between China and Europe provide new chances to develop the Khorgos International Near-Border Cooperation Centre and Khorgos-Eastern Gates FEZ as well as to boost the Kazakh-Chinese Logistics Hub in Lianyungang. Kyraubayev called also Chinese businessmen to attend the EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition in Astana. Upon completion of the forum, the Association of Chinese Businessmen organized a meeting with Kyraubayev to discuss some areas of bilateral collaboration regarding the import of Kazakhstani products to China and investment policy of Kazakhstan.

The 6th session of the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) kicked off on Saturday in Abu-Dhabi. IRENA is the UN's specialized international structure in the field of development and sustainable use of renewable energy.IRENA unites today 143 members (142 countries and the European Union). 30 more countries are at the stage of accession to the organization. 27 countries including Kazakhstan have their accredited representatives in the IRENA Headquarters in Abu-Dhabi. A delegation of Kazakhstan headed by President of the National Engineering Academy Bakhytzhan Zhumagulov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the UAE Kairat Lama Sharif attended the 6th session of the IRENA Assembly. In accordance with the Article No.25 of the IRENA Assembly Regulations, the roster of the Credentials Committee has been changed during the meeting. At the suggestion of the President of the Assembly, the Committee consists now of the representatives of Kazakhstan, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Egypt, Eritrea, Nigeria, Gambia and the Dominican Republic.

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Egypt Berik Aryn met with Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of the Arab Republic of Egypt Essam Fayed in Cairo.As the Kazakh MFA says, the Ambassador handed a joint invitation from Kazakhstan Agriculture Ministry and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in to Essam Fayed to attend the Inauguration Session of theGeneral Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security and the 7th Conference of the OIC Ministers on food security and agricultural development issues scheduled for April 26-28, 2016 in Astana. The Ambassador told the Minister about the concept, goals and objectives of the IOFS, the process of accession to the Organization and the agenda of the oncoming meetings in Astana. The Egyptian Minister was also briefed about the most important internal political and economic events in Kazakhstan, as well as the institutional reforms in the context of implementation of the 100 Specific Steps plan and the President's Address to the Nation "Kazakhstan in a New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development." E. Fayed thanked the Kazakh side for the invitation and confirmed his participation in the above-mentioned events and Egypt's readiness to join the IOFS. The Minister highly appreciated the initiative of Nursultan Nazarbayev on establishment of such an important organization called to help solve food security issues in the world. The parties exchanged also views on the ways of development of the bilateral cooperation in agriculture.

Air Astana is going to launch direct flights between Almaty and Tehran this summer. On January 17, 2016, the protocol between Kazakhstan and Iran on launching by Air Astana Company direct flights between the two countries was signed in Tehran. According to the document, Air Astana will launch direct flights between Tehran and Almaty since June 2016. The flights will be held three times a week, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs. The Kazakhstani delegation headed by deputy head of the committee of civil aviation of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev and vice president of Air Astana Yerbol Ospanov held talks in the capital city of Iran on the issue of launching a direct flight between Tehran and Astana. Presently, Iranian Mahan Air Company conducts two flights a week between Tehran and Almaty. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran Bagdad Amreyev noted that the protocol was the first document signed between Iran and any foreign state after suctions relief.

Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran will reach a brand new level in the wake of lifting the sanctions, believes Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kazakhstan Mojtaba Damirchilu."We believe that our cooperation will develop further in the wake of lifting the sanctions," Ambassador Damirchilu said at a press conference on Monday.The Iranian diplomat also added that our countries can expand cooperation in various spheres. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is keen to have normal relations with all countries, especially with the neighboring ones," he stressed.He also urged all countries to joint their efforts in fight against international terrorism.

To transport goods to Afghanistan and Iraq, Kazakhstan could use territory of Iran, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) to the Republic of Kazakhstan Mojtaba Damirchilu has said at a press conference on international relations between the countries."If we talk about relations between Kazakhstan and Iran in the future, we can highlight a few points. In the past our relations have been internal, both countries have used their capacity to meet their needs. I think that we could reach more than bilateral level. For example, for transportation of products Kazakhstan could use Iranian territory. So I pointed out that these countries (Afghanistan, Iraq, and others.) are connected with railways, it simplifies cooperation for Kazakhstan," the ambassador said. Damirchilu also noted that air service operates between Iran and Kazakhstan twice a week from Almaty to Tehran, according to the website of the Prime Minister. "Yesterday, an agreement was signed: Kazakhstani side declared its readiness to establish air communication between the two countries. The essence of this agreement is to increase air travel between the two countries, " the diplomat said. Kazakhstan, according to the ambassador, could use its transit potential in trade and economic relations between Iran, Russia and China.

Having inked an agreement with India to enhance military cooperation, Kazakhstan is now looking at joint ventures in the defence sector."We have been supplying military equipment to India and a defence pact to enhance military cooperation was signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit last year. Now we want to explore joint ventures in co-production," Kazakhstan ambassador Bulat Sarsenbayev said here today. The ambassador, who was speaking at an interactive session of the MCC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said politically the two countries are co-operating with each other and there are no issues. "India and Kazakhstan face the same challenges. India is upgrading its military equipment of Soviet origin. We are also doing that," the envoy said without divulging details of the joint ventures. The two countries have also inked a deal on the supply of uranium for the next four years. "I think they (Kazakhstan) are ready to supply. It will start from this year," Sarsenbayev said. Source: The Economic Times.

The delegation from Kazakhstan takes part in the work of the 6th session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and in the 9th session of the World Future Energy Summit that are held within the framework of the work of the week of sustainable development in Abu Dhabi.As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs, the main tasks of the summit scheduled to be held till January 21 are discussion of the ways of energy transformation of the world and development of common decisions on formation of the future energy. As deputy head of the secretariat of the EXPO-2017 commissioner Azamat Abdrakhimov told, the main purpose of Kazakhstan's participation in such events is demonstration of the transition of the country to the green economy and the theme of the EXPO "Future Energy", which is similar to the theme of the summit in Abu Dhabi. A. Abdrakhimov also called the summit a good platform for attracting international participants and potential partners in the sphere of renewable energy sources to Astana. The delegation held bilateral talks with Executive Director of the IRENA Mohamed El-Farnawany, the Vice President of the Organization Committee of "Dubai EXPO-2020", the Deputy Director General of the National Media Council of the UAE and ministers of energy from several world countries. Such issues as the state of the cooperation between the sides, participation of representatives of the international organization in the work of the 2nd meeting of the international participants of the EXPO-2017, which is scheduled to be held on February 24-25 in Astana, were discussed at the meeting with Mohamed El-Farnawany. He also informed about the approval of his candidacy for the post of the Commissioner of the IRENA for the EXPO-2017 and noted the relevance of the theme "Future Energy". Besides, at the other meeting the Kazakhstan delegation also discussed an opportunity of signing a memorandum on cooperation between "Astana EXPO-2017" Company and the Supreme Committee of "DUBAI EXPO-2020" for permanent exchange of information and synchronization of the work before the exhibitions. At the meeting with commissioner of the national section of the UAE at the EXPO-2017 and Deputy General Director of the National Media Council Salem Al Ameri, the sides discussed the technical issues of location of the pavilion of the UAE, its contents and participation of Asian companies. S. Al Ameri also confirmed his participation in the second meeting of the international participants of the EXPO-2017 in Astana.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhuey thinks that Kazakhstan and China experience the economic boom in their cooperation. He expressed his opinion at the press conference "One belt - one way", which is held in Astana today. "Last year we concluded a number of agreements that totaled USD 24 bln. We also have a lot of other different projects. In total, contracts and intent agreements on cooperation make USD 50 bln. Over the course of the history of our relations we have never experienced such an economic cooperation boom. The main purpose of the work in 2016 is implementation of the planned projects. Those were developed to serve for the good of our nations," the Ambassador said. According to him, the last year wasn't easy for both countries that felt the pressure of the global economic crisis. However, Zhang Hanhuey stressed that the Government of Kazakhstan takes effective anti-crisis measures. "They are very effective. I am confident that the people of Kazakhstan will be able to overcome the crisis and all these difficulties and problems and begin a new stage of development. I already see that Kazakhstan already has enough power for a breakthrough," the diplomat noted. It should be noted that the conference was organized by the Analytics Center of the Library of the President with the support of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan jointly with the Embassy of China in Astana, and it is held within the cooperation between Kazakhstani and Chinese expert communities.

A ceremony of signing of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Slovak Republic on mutual protection of secret information took place on January 21, 2016 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.The signing of the document will allow intensifying the exchange of information between the two countries in the interests of national security and expanding the international treaty framework.During the meeting after the ceremony Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic to Kazakhstan Peter Juza discussed the current state and issues concerning the development of Kazakh-Slovak cooperation.The parties confirmed mutual interest in strengthening the existing friendly ties.Kazakhstan traditionally considers Slovakia a reliable political and economic partner as well as a friendly country in Central and Eastern Europe region and in the European Union in general.

A meeting of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov with president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti and heads of international companies took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The information about the success of Kazakhstan in the sphere of improvement of investment attractiveness of the country was presented and discussed there.Besides, the interlocutors considered the reforms conducted by Kazakhstan on improvement of the investment climate that allowed to attract over USD 215 bln to the economy of the country during the last 15 years. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development invested over USD 7 bln in the economy of Kazakhstan and plans to continue to finance national and foreign companies investing in Kazakhstan in 2016. The participants of the meeting discussed the opportunities of expanding the number of investors in the economy of the country and mutually beneficial cooperation within the upcoming EXPO-2017 in Astana and establishment of the International Financial Center in Astana. Prime Minister K. Massimov called on foreign partners to take active part in the projects implemented in Kazakhstan. In turn, representatives of the international companies from such countries as the USA, Great Britain, Turkey and India highly praised the initiatives of Kazakhstan on improvement of the investment attractiveness of the country and strengthening of its institutional foundation and expressed their interest in development of future cooperation.

The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev met with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia Jurijs Pogrebnaks on January 22 at the MFA of Kazakhstan. During the meeting, the sides exchanged opinions on prospects of further cooperation in the sphere of green energy and discussed participation of Latvia at the Astana Exhibition. Mr. Zhoshybayev informed the Ambassador about large-scale activities of Kazakhstan within the preparation process to the Exhibition and opportunities for Latvian business and stressed that involvement of Latvia in the International Exhibition in Astana would give a new impetus to strengthen partnership between Kazakhstan and Latvia. In turn, Mr. Pogrebnaks said that the Government of Latvia decided to participate in the EXPO 2017 and handed out a confirmation note. As Mr. Pogrebnaks noted, Latvia is not a member of the International Exhibition Bureau and participated in the EXPO only several times. Confirmation of participation in the EXPO 2017 proves high interest and special friendly relations of Latvia and Kazakhstan. Seeking to be the greenest country in the world by 2020, Latvia expresses willingness to cooperate with Kazakhstan in the sphere of green energy. Latvia was one of the first states that supported the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to create a partnership program "Green Bridge" signing the relevant Charter. The share of renewable energy sources in energy consumption of Latvia accounts for 37.1% that is the second best result in the European Union after Sweden (52.1%).As of today, Latvia has become the 70th country that officially confirmed its participation in the International Exhibition EXPO 2017.

A meeting of head of the committee of the Astana's regional hub Alikhan Baimenov with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Francis Etienne was held in Astana yesterday, the press service of the committee informs.A. Baimenov familiarized the Ambassador with the main directions of the activity of the hub and emphasized that presently the hub included 32 member-states including the OECD, CIS, Central Asia and ASEAN countries. The expansion of the geography of the organization demonstrates the increasing necessity of the reforms in the civil service sphere. The sides discussed the issues of future development of bilateral relations and the participation of the French Ambassador in the work of the international conference of the hub which is dedicated to the 3rd anniversary of the organization. In turn, F. Etienne thanked for the meeting and noted the importance of development of future cooperation between the regional hub and France.

Last year reminded us that violent extremism is a global problem. Recent terror attacks have spanned the globe, from the deserts of Syria and Iraq to the boulevards of Paris, and the streets of Jakarta.Yet, even as the world stands against these outrages, we must recognize that the terrorist threat is growing, not receding. Terrorist organisations are evolving. They are more technically capable and have gained access to vast financial resources. They recruit members on a global basis and some seek to mimic nation-states by controlling territory and imposing their will on local citizens. In spite of efforts by the international community to prevent the spread of nuclear technology, can we assure the world that sophisticated terrorist organizations like these will never acquire the means of mass destruction? Doing so will require the complete elimination of nuclear weapons from our world. The recent nuclear test by North Korea, in violation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions, only reminded us of the urgency of this goal. For Kazakhstan, a nuclear weapons-free future is not just a slogan. It has been at the center of our national identity since before our independence. For over four decades, Kazakhstan was used as a testing ground for Soviet nuclear weapons. Almost 500 explosions had the cumulative effect of more than 2,500 Hiroshima bombs. The UN estimates that 1.5 million Kazakh people were exposed to harmful radioactive fallout. Thousands died, and the high rate of cancer and birth defects among local people are a painful legacy of these tests. Over 18,000 square kilometers of our country remains radioactive. Our own experience shows that a nuclear weapons-free world will never be achieved without citizens demanding it. Few outside Kazakhstan know that during Soviet times, ordinary people rose up against nuclear testing. Thousands protested and presented authorities with 1 million petition signatures. In November 1989, the Soviet government yielded to the people and suspended nuclear testing on our soil. This explains why, even before we achieved independence 24 years ago, President Nursultan Nazarbayev launched a people's campaign to stand against nuclear weapons. We closed the Semipalatinsk test site, renounced the world's fourth largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and eliminated its infrastructure under the Nunn-Lugar program. But our campaign did not stop there. With our partners in the region, Kazakhstan worked to establish the Central Asian Nuclear Weapon Free Zone. In 2013, we hosted two rounds of talks between the P5+1 and Iran in search of a nuclear agreement, and recently helped facilitate the removal of enriched uranium from Iran to begin implementation of the deal. We have also joined with the International Atomic Energy Agency to establish the world's first Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan, under international control. This long-sought facility will assure fuel supplies for nuclear power plants, thereby eliminating the need for a country to enrich uranium themselves, which poses proliferation and security risks. The movement is growing. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, a country that knows the horror of nuclear weapons, recently visited Kazakhstan where he and President Nazarbayev declared themselves "individually and jointly" committed to completing ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). They urged eight countries - China, Egypt, North Korea, India, Iran, Israel, Pakistan and the United States - that have not joined the rest of the world by signing and/or ratifying the treaty to do so and finally allow it to go into force. The world's citizens are demanding an end to nuclear testing. In answer to them, the United Nations accepted Kazakhstan's proposal to establish the International Day Against Nuclear Testing each 29 August, the anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk test site. Kazakhstan also launched The ATOM Project (Abolish Testing. Our Mission) to enlist the support of citizens from all countries. People from 120 countries have joined the effort. Now the United Nations is renewing its leadership so that the promise of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) can be realized. Last September, President Nazarbayev urged the UN General Assembly to agree that a world free of nuclear weapons "should be the main goal of humanity in the 21st century." UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon declared that nuclear disarmament is a "public good of the highest order." The UN responded by approving the Universal Declaration for the Achievement of a Nuclear-Weapons-Free World. Offered by Kazakhstan and co-sponsored by 35 countries, it received support from 133 countries. However, the fact that 23 countries voted against it and 28 more abstained shows that the campaign must continue. The world will be at risk as long as nuclear weapons are deployed. We look to our European friends and partners to take concrete steps in reducing the threat of nuclear fallout, especially at a time when non-state actors and terrorist groups are seeking evermore devastating weapons. If anything, the Iranian nuclear agreement showed what can be achieved through negotiations, intermediation and diplomacy. By working together to stop testing, to control nuclear materials and to build the political will to support their eventual elimination, we can offer a better future for all peoples. (The author is Erlan Idrissov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan).



At the regular meeting with the senior officials of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry, Minister Erlan Idrissov has defined objectives of expansion of ties with African countries.As the Ministry's press service says, on January 29-31, Addis Ababa will host the African Union's Summit where Kazakhstan holds the observer status. Idrissov noted big prospects of cooperation with African countries, primarily, in economic sector. In 2016, Kazakhstan will be visited by the heads of several countries and foreign policy structures of the northern and western Africa. A delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Erzhan Ashikbayev will partake in the AU Summit in the capital of Ethiopia.

What is Jackson-Vanik? The Jackson-Vanik amendment to the Trade Act of 1974 was devised to press the Soviet Union to allow the emigration of Soviet Jews, prisoners of conscience, and victims of religious persecution. With respect to Kazakhstan, Jackson-Vanik has fully accomplished its objective. With the collapse of the Soviet Union two decades ago, Kazakhstan established freedom of emigration for all citizens. For more than two decades, U.S. presidents of both parties have issued annual certifications of Kazakhstan's full compliance with the Jackson-Vanik amendment. Because no other WTO member has a law similar to Jackson-Vanik, all of Kazakhstan's trading partners except the United States will immediately benefit when Kazakhstan joins the WTO. If Jackson-Vanik remains applicable to Kazakhstan, the United States will be in violation of WTO rules.Failure to approve PNTR and graduate Kazakhstan from the Jackson-Vanik amendment's requirements would allow Kazakhstan to discriminate against U.S. companies and the workers they employ and deny them the full benefits of Kazakhstan's market-opening reforms. Meanwhile, European and Asian companies will be able to build on their already significant head start in tapping the growing Kazakhstani market. How important is the Kazakhstani market to U.S. companies? As one of the largest economies in the world outside the WTO, Kazakhstan is a new market of considerable interest to U.S. companies. With more than 17 million consumers, the country's international trade tops $120 billion annually, and Kazakhstan has attracted more than $200 billion in foreign direct investment during the past decade. Kazakhstan's top trading partner is the European Union, which accounts for more than 40% of its exports and imports, but a number of major U.S. companies have made substantial investments in the country. According to the State Department, "the United States is a leading source of investment capital with around $31.4 billion invested in Kazakhstan during the period 2005-2013." Of note, the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan represents nearly 200 U.S., multinational, and local companies in 30 industry sectors. For many of these foreign investors, Kazakhstan has proven to be a lucrative market for high-quality goods and services, and opportunities are expected to expand after Kazakhstan finalizes its accession to the WTO. Until Congress grants Kazakhstan PNTR status, American workers, farmers, and companies won't benefit from the market-opening reforms Kazakhstan is undertaking as it joins the WTO. N.B. Kazakhstan completed its accession negotiations and the Working Party adopted the accession package ad referendum at the 20th and final meeting of the Working Party on 22 June 2015 . The General Council approved the accession on 27 July 2015. On 30 November 2015, the WTO welcomed Kazakhstan as its 162nd Member (WTO.), Kazakhstan Embassy in U.S. cites U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The 43rd session of the ad hoc working group for development of convention on the Caspian Sea's legal status began its work Jan. 27 in Ashgabat, Turkmen government said in a message.The session is being held at the level of Caspian states' deputy foreign ministers. Delegations from Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the meeting. The session's purpose is to continue the discussion on the convention's provisions related with the Caspian Sea's biological resources. On the first day of the meeting, the heads of delegations outlined their states' positions regarding the issue of legal status and various aspects of cooperation on the Caspian Sea. The parties also exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, Trend says. Aside from that, the search for mutually acceptable solutions on the convention's provisions was continued. The ad hoc working group's meeting will continue its work on Jan. 28.



Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Asylzhan Mamytbekov met with Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry of Italy Maurizio Martina.Kazakhstan and Italy signed a statement on strengthening of cooperation in the sphere of agriculture. Besides, a meeting of representatives of business of Italy and Kazakhstan was held, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan informs.

Kazakhstan is to strengthen relations and strategic partnership with Russia, China, the U.S., the EU, the CIS member countries and its neighbors in Central Asia, President Nursultan Nazarbayev declared at the 17th extraordinary session of the Nur Otan Party in Astana on Friday."For the sake of peace and security it is crucial to preserve stability, cooperation and good neighborliness in Central Asia. That is why Kazakhstan calls on its neighbors in the Central Asian region to restore multilateral formats of cooperation. It is of paramount importance for all of us. It will cement economic and geopolitical potential of the entire region," President Nazarbayev noted in his speech at the congress. The Kazakh leader also stressed that Kazakhstan will contribute to the strengthening of Eurasian integration.

In September 2013, Kazakhstan announced its bid to secure a seat as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in the years 2017/18.As a regional leader and global partner in matters of energy security, and a valuable contributor to international peacekeeping missions, Kazakhstan wishes to bring its unique experience and expertise to bear on some of the pressing challenges currently facing the UNSC. Its bid is based on four central pillars: food security, water security, energy security and nuclear security. The Republic of Kazakhstan supports peace, prosperity, individual opportunity and economic development, and its government upholds these values and beliefs in its words and in its actions. As the ninth largest country in the world, with a rich and diverse history spanning more than two thousand years, Kazakhstan has, in the twenty-two years since it first gained its Statehood, learned important lessons about the development of relations with its allies, regional neighbours and international trading partners. Home to over 130 different nationalities and ethnic groups, Kazakhstan is nothing less than a microcosm of the United Nations. In the spirit of a committed and principled partner in the family of nations, the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced its bid to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the years 2017-18.

The Central Asian Republic of Kazakhstan is widely acknowledged as an unrelenting champion of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. The country's latest accomplishment is the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly along with the Universal Declaration on the Achievement of a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World. President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed such a Declaration at the first Nuclear Security Summit in Washington in April 2010. The Declaration adopted on December 7, 2015 is based on the draft submitted by Kazakhstan in October 2015. It was co-sponsored by 35 countries, and received support from 133 countries. However, considering that 23 countries voted against it and 28 abstained, underlines, as Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov wrote in a recent article, "the campaign must continue". The General Assembly Resolution "invites States, agencies and organizations of the United Nations system and intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations to disseminate the Declaration and to promote its implementation". The Resolution requests the Secretary-General to submit to the General Assembly at its seventy-third session in 2018 a report on the implementation of the Declaration, and include it in the provisional agenda under the item "General and complete disarmament", a sub-item entitled "Universal Declaration on the Achievement of a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World". According to observers, the Resolution crowns Kazakhstan's persistent efforts to usher in a nuclear weapons free world, which started with the historic closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site in 1991. As the then Ambassador-at-Large of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Barlybai Sadykov said in an interview with The Astana Times: "It was the first case of closing a nuclear test site in the history of the world at the will of the people. After the closing of the Semipalatinsk test site, other major test sites in Nevada, Novaya Zemlya, Lop Nor and Moruroa fell silent." The material was taken from the website of the Kazakhstan Embassy in the U.S. https://www.kazakhembus.com/

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China Shakhrat Nuryshev met in Beijing with Assistant Foreign Minister of this country Li Huilai, Kazinform correspondent reports.The parties discussed state and prospects of political, economic and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, the ways of implementation of the agreements signed during the visits of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to China in September 2015 and Prime Minister Karim Massimov in December 2015.Sh. Nuryshev expressed gratitude for inviting President Nursultan Nazarbayev to G-20 Summit scheduled for September 4-5, 2016 in Hangzhou. The Kazakh Diplomat noted that the invitation from Xi Jinping became a recognition of Kazakhstan's special role in building a strong and prospering Kazakhstan. Sh.Nuryshev and Li Huilai discussed also the issues of interaction within international organizations and structures. The parties reached an agreement to hold regular high-level political contacts to preserve the dynamics of the Kazakh-Chinese all-round strategic partnership.The parties shared their views on integration of Nurly Zhol New Economic Policy and Silk Road Economic Belt programs, on creation of favorable conditions for the enterprises participating in Industrialization and Investment Programs implemented by the two states as well as on expansion of new spheres for cooperation. Li Huilai noted high level of interaction between the two countries, friendly relations between Kazakh and Chinese leaders and personal contribution of N. Nazarbayev to the development of the Kazakh-Chinese all-round strategic partnership.

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federal Republic of Germany Bolat Nussupov met with Commissioner General of the German Pavilion at EXPO 2017, representative of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Dietmar Schmitz, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Kazakh diplomat informed the German side about the extensive work undertaken by Kazakhstan as part of the preparation for the exhibition and noted that Germany's participation in EXPO 2017 would give an additional impetus to the development of the whole complex of bilateral cooperation. Given Germany's experience in the organization of the exhibition in Hanover, as well as its advanced technologies in renewable energy and eco-industrial innovation, Nussupov called German partners to participate more actively in the project to expedite the preparation of all organizational and legal aspects. The Commissioner of the German Pavilion at EXPO, emphasizing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's personal official confirmation of the country's participation in the upcoming exhibition in Astana, said that over the past period Germany had done a great deal of work in this area and was currently finishing internal procedures to develop the concept of the German pavilion and prepare for the signing of the relevant framework agreement. According to Schmitz, holding of the exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana will create the necessary conditions for successful diversification of the Kazakh economy. In order to present and promote EXPO 2017 in the international arena the German Commissioner proposed to use the Kazakh stand at the globally known international travel trade show ITB-Berlin, which will take place on March 9-13, 2016 in Berlin. It should be reminded that Germany was among the first EU countries to confirm its participation in the EXPO 2017 in Astana. In June 2015 the German government held a tender, following which the company Hamburg Messe- und Congress GmbH was entrusted with the construction of the German pavilion in Astana. More than 100 employees are expected to work in the pavilion area of 1000 sq.m. Leading German companies in the development of new technologies and know-how are ready to make their contribution to the success of the exhibition. For example, a multinational company Siemens AG has already stated its readiness to act as a technology partner of EXPO 2017.

«Science and Diplomacy for Peace and Security» Symposium under the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) started its work on 25 January, 2016 in Vienna, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Symposium was held for the first time and was dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the opening the CTBT for signature. The topics of the Symposium included banning nuclear tests, the arm race and the CTBT's role in the nuclear non-proliferation regime, multilateral arms control and verification. Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna Kairat Sarybay made a speech at the first panel. Sarybay reflected on effective cooperation between Kazakhstan and the CTBTO in the field of nuclear test ban, especially in the framework of Kazakhstan and Japan's Co-Chairmanship in the Article XIV Conference of the CTBT , the achievements and contribution of our country in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. The Permanent Representative emphasized the timeliness of the initiatives of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed during the UNGA 70th session, including the adoption of the Universal Declaration on the achievement of the world free of nuclear weapons, as well as International Day against Nuclear Tests and the ATOM Project. The representatives of the Group of Eminent Persons, particularly ex-UN Under-Secretary General Nobuyasu Abe, the first CTBTO Executive Secretary Wolfgang Hoffman and ex-UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane, diplomatic corps, international organizations, the Austrian Foreign Ministry, NGOs, scientists and academia are taking part in the Symposium. The participants were offered an opportunity to sign the ATOM Project petition for a nuclear weapons free world. The Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan in Vienna organized an exhibition of works of Kazakh painters and children from Semey region on anti-nuclear topics during the Symposium. The work of the Symposium will continue until Feb. 5, 2016.

Kazakhstani delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Erzhan Ashikbayev attended the 26th meeting of the Assembly of the Head of State and Government of the African Union in the capital of Ethiopia Addis Ababa.The meeting discussed the issues of development of Africa as per the goals and objectives of AU Agenda-2063 program. The participants focused on economic and investment development of the continent, regional security, human rights protection and migration policy issues. Particular attention was given to gender equality and results of activities held in 2015 in extending rights and opportunities for women. In the course of the Summit, the Kazakh side, together with the UNDP held a Special Event on "Strengthening Cooperation within South-South Project for Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals in Africa". The Special Event was attended by foreign ministers of African states and heads of international organizations. In his speech, Erzhan Ashikbayev informed the participants of Kazakhstan's progress and its contribution to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and promotion of the South-South global initiative. The Kazakh official noted the similarities of Kazakhstan-2050 strategy and Agenda-2063 in the context of implementation of these goals. The attendees were also briefed about the projects being implemented together with the UNDP "Assistance in Development of the Potential of the Foreign Affairs Ministries of the African Countries" aimed at rendering assistance in institutional development. During the Special Event the guests were informed of the Kazakh President's initiatives outlined at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kazakhstan's bid to secure a seat in the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 and EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition. The participants were also familiarized with the initiative on establishment of the Islamic Food Security Organization (IFSO), and important contribution of Kazakhstan to the resolution of starvation problem and food security problems in Africa. Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs Tedros Ghebreyesus noted the importance of technical assistance rendered by Kazakhstan to African countries, including UNDP projects. He stressed the necessity of further development and strengthening relations between developing countries of the bloc. UNDP Special Adviser on Africa Maged Abdel Aziz informed the meeting on the potential and growing role of Africa in the modern world which open new prospects for cooperation. Director of the UNDP Regional Office in Africa Lebogang Motlana and several directors of the AU Secretariat highlighted timeliness and relevance of Kazakhstani projects aimed at ensuring Africa's wellbeing. On the sidelines of the AU Summit, head of the Kazakhstani delegation had meetings with Chairman of the AU Commission, heads of the foreign ministries of Algeria, Botswana, Benin, Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Namibia, Niger, Malawi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Comoro Islands, Swaziland, the Republic of Seychelles, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia and South Sudan. During the meetings the parties discussed further cooperation and ensuring mutual support to many important initiatives on the platforms of international forums. At a meeting of Kazakhstani delegates with Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini-Zuma, the parties stressed the high role of the African Union in all-round development of the continent and achievements in overcoming poverty and increasing people's welfare. The AU's contribution to the prevention of conflicts and regional security ensuring was praised too. The parties expressed confidence in continuing mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and AU. The Head of the African Union welcomed Kazakhstan's participation in the AU Summit. The foreign ministers of Africa were extended invitations from the Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov with the propositions to activate the bilateral and multilateral contacts, as well as copies of invitations on behalf of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister Karim Massimov to attend the EXPO -2017 and OIC Food Security General Assembly's meeting, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kazakhstan is participating in the Arab world's oldest and largest book fair Cairo International Book Fair in Egypt for the first time ever. Held annually, the book fair attracts over one million visitors each year.The 47th Cairo International Book Fair brought together delegates from 40 countries, ministers and education experts from the Arab countries, UNESCO officials and diplomats from embassies accredited in Cairo, public figures, researchers and journalists.Guests of the fair display keen interest to Kazakhstan's stand that contains books in Kazakh, Arab, English and Russian about Kazakhstan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Astana and the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017. It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister of Egypt Sherif Ismail and Egyptian Minister of Culture Helmy Namnam have already visited Kazakhstan's stand organized by the Kazakh embassy in Egypt.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhansseit Tuimebayev held a meeting with the leadership of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEiK) under the Economy Ministry of Turkey in Ankara, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh embassy in Turkey. At the meeting, DEiK reps praised high level of investment cooperation between the two countries and the fact that the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development named three Turkish companies among top 10 best investors in Kazakhstan in 2015. "We welcome high level of bilateral investment cooperation between Turkey and Kazakhstan. It is proven by the fact that three Turkish companies were featured into the top 10 best investors in Kazakhstan in 2015," the Turkish side noted.Ambassador Tuimebayev urged DEiK to continuer active investment activities in Kazakhstan in 2016. In 2015, the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan named top 10 investors in Kazakhstan, including three Turkish companies Anadolu Beverage Group, BTM Group and Abdi Ibrahim.

Secretary General of the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs Paolo Cotta-Ramusino and its Executive Director Sandra Ionno Butcher met with Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev within their visit to Kazakhstan. During the meeting the sides discussed a wide range of issues, including possible holding of the jubilee meeting of Pugwash movement in Kazakhstan in the near future. According to the Pugwash movement representatives Kazakhstan is one of the most suitable venues for its jubilee meeting of scientists in 2017 since people of Kazakhstan suffered immensely from nuclear tests. The fact that Kazakhstan has become a universally recognized leader in nuclear disarmament under the guidance of President Nursultan Nazarbayev also speaks in its favor.Speaker Tokayev welcomed the visit of the Pugwash movement leadership to Astana stressing that the organization is widely respected in Kazakhstan for its contribution to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. In his words, the world community considers President Nursultan Nazarbayev the global leader of the anti-nuclear movement and the Kazakh Government will work on the issue of holding the Pugwash Conference in Kazakhstan. The Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs is an international organization that works towards reducing the danger of armed conflict and seeks solutions to global security threats. The organization was founded back in 1957 by Joseph Rotblat and Bertrand Russell in Pugwash, Nova Scotia, Canada, following the release of the Russell-Einstein Manifesto. It is worth mentioning that Rotblat and the Pugwash Conference won jointly the Nobel Peace Prize in 1995 for their efforts on nuclear disarmament.

We have to remember what we have done, but we also have to think about what we still have to do, President Nursultan Nazarbayev told opening the sitting of the board of the Ministry of Foreign Relations of Kazakhstan."The diplomatic service as well as the entire country will be marking the 25th anniversary of its establishment. The first years were not easy. We have never had the diplomatic service like this before. We never had the experience of preparing and training of diplomats of the international level. 25 years ego we started our own foreign policy from starch. Presently, Kazakhstan has diplomatic relations with 169 world countries. Kazakhstan has 94 embassies working in foreign countries. Besides, more than 50 embassies and diplomatic missions of foreign countries and international organizations are working in Kazakhstan. Our diplomats were involved in many foreign policy initiatives in the world," N. Nazarbayev said. The President noted that Kazakhstan for the first time in its history was trying to get a non-permanent seat in the UNSC, and the country hopes for the support of the countries. Kazakhstan was also the first country to hold the OSCE Summit in this century. "Everything we do is seen by the international community. It made our country recognizable globally. We have to remember what we have done, but we also have to think about what we still have to do. We are having hard times now. I recently assessed the situation at the Congress of the Nur Otan Party," the Head of State said.

The enlarged sitting of the board of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev took place in Astana. As the press service of the Akorda informs, the main theme of sitting was strengthening of the foreign economic activity of the ministry and diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan. At the sitting, the participants also discussed future measures on ensuring participation of foreign countries in the international specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017". The President of the country also set a number of new tasks before the ministry and gave some specific instructions. The Head of State noted that the ministry was established 25 years ago when the country lived under difficult conditions. "Presently, Kazakhstan has diplomatic relations with 169 world countries. Kazakhstan has 94 embassies working in foreign countries. Besides, more than 50 embassies and diplomatic missions of foreign countries and international organizations are working in Kazakhstan. Our diplomats were involved and initiated many foreign policy initiatives in the world. Kazakhstan for the first time in its history was trying to get a non-permanent seat in the UNSC, and the country hopes for the support of the countries. Kazakhstan was also the first country to hold the OSCE Summit in this century," N. Nazarbayev said. The President also noted the contribution of Kazakhstani diplomats and expressed gratitude for their work aimed at strengthening of the sovereignty of the state and development of the foreign policy of the country. He also informed that Kazakhstan was an initiator of a number of international associations such as the CIS, SCO, CICMA and the EEU. Besides, Kazakhstan held the first in this century OSCE Summit. "Everything we do is seen by the international community. It made our country recognizable globally. We have to remember what we have done, but we also have to think about what we still have to do. We are having hard times now," the Head of State told.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Kazakhstan Stefano Ravagnan arrived in South Kazakhstan region with a working trip. The foreign Diplomat met with Governor of the region Beibut Atamkulov.The parties discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation, namely in agro-industrial , agricultural products processing, textile, furniture production and high technologies sectors. Atamkulov welcomed the cooperation with Italian companies, while the Ambassador noted investment attractiveness of the region and expressed readiness for mutually beneficial partnership, including in cultural issues. Besides, the Italian guest surveyed the plant of JSC Shymkent Cement, visited Ontustik Industrial Zone enterprises and met with the students of the M.Auezov South Kazakhstan State University.

New Delhi will host an investment potential-related road show on East Kazakhstan on February 11 this year.The signature business-to-business event, which is expected to take India-Kazakhstan commercial ties forward, will be held at the Shangri-La Hotel. It is being organised by the Embassy of Kazakhstan, the Government of the East Kazakhstan region in partnership with the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). The road show is titled "Possibilities of business cooperation between Indian and East-Kazakhstani companies". The road show will feature presentations on East Kazakhstan, its investment potential climate and its most attractive business projects. Array The Kazakhstani side will be represented by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Bulat Sarsenbayev, the First Deputy Governor of East Kazakhstan Oblast (Region) Narymbet Saktaganov, the Mayor of Semeysity, Salimov Yermak, and government and business representatives of East Kazakhstan, according to Business Standard. The East Kazakhstan delegation consists of eight members and it is expected that around 100 businessmen will attend the event. The East Kazakhstan region is situated in the north-east of the country, on the borders aligning the Altai Republic of Russia, in the east - the Chinese province of Xinjiang in the north-east, Pavlodar in the south, Almaty, in the west and the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan. East Kazakhstan comprises 10.2 percent of the entire territory of Kazakhstan and stretches over 283.3 thousand square kilometers.

Senate Speaker, Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Kassym Jomart-Tokayev held a meeting on the issues of preparation for holding the international conference titled "Religions against terrorism and the 15th sitting of the Secretariat of the Congress of World and Traditional Religions scheduled to be held in Astana on May 31-June 1.As the press service of the Senate noted, the events are aimed at implementation of the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan on promotion of the inter-confessional dialogue and combatting terrorism. According to K. Tokayev, holding of the conference on the threshold of the sitting of the Secretariat of the Congress will allow to bring together authoritative religious figures and parliamentarians from different world countries. K. Tokayev also instructed to ensure a high level of preparation for the upcoming events. Head of the committee for foreign relations, defense and security of the Senate Ikram Adyrbekov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev and Deputy Minister of Culture and Sport of the country Marat Azilkhanov delivered speeches at the sitting.

President of Slovakia Andrej Kiska received H.E. Serzhan Abdykarimov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic with concurrent accreditation in Slovakia, on February 4.According to the press service of the Kazakh MFA, during the meeting Ambassador Abdykarimov handed his credentials to President Kiska.The sides also discussed current state and prospects of Kazakh-Slovak bilateral relations, stressing the need to activate commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries. Ambassador Abdykarimov briefed the Slovak leader on modernization of Kazakhstan's economy within the framework of the Nurly Zhol program and the National Plan "100 specific steps on the implementation of five institutional reforms", upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan and country's foreign policy initiatives. Kazakhstani diplomat underscored that promotion of Kazakhstan's bid to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 and holding of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana are the priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy in the short term. President Kiska praised Kazakhstan's achievements in political and economic reforms and expressed confidence that friendly relations and constructive dialogue between Slovakia and Kazakhstan will further strengthen.In conclusion, the Slovak leader wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic activities in the country.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov met with Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu."Dear Mr. Prime Minister, I am very glad to welcome you in Kazakhstan. I'm happy to note that the bilateral relations between our countries are on a very high level. I am also glad to receive you here in Kazakhstan on your first visit to our country as the Prime Minister. Although, you've been in Kazakhstan many times already as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and you know our country well enough, which is going to help us to improve our bilateral relations. We have had an exchange of opinions regarding the issues of bilateral relations and regional and international agenda in a narrow format now. You will also meet with President Nursultan Nazarbayev later today and representatives of business of the two countries," K. Massimov said. In turn, A. Davutoglu noted that he considered Kazakhstan his second motherland because it was the homeland of his ancestors. "I hope that as the Prime Minister I will be able to visit my second homeland more often now. Kazakhstan is our close neighbor and friend. After Kazakhstan's gaining independence our relations have been developing on the highest level. Besides, the relations are supported by President N. Nazarbayev. We are very glad that both sides are ready to develop the relations between the states. We are also very thankful for your hospitality," A. Davutoglu said.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu.As the press service of the Akorda informs, the sides discussed the main directions of bilateral cooperation including strengthening of the political dialogue and cultural exchange, development of the relations in the sphere of transport, energy, tourism and construction. "This year Kazakhstan is celebrating its 25th anniversary of independence. Since the first days of our sovereignty we have been exerting every effort to bring together our peoples. Working closely with the leadership of Turkey we have managed to restore the lost before relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey. I initiated the establishment of the Turkic Council. Presently, the International Turkic Academy is opened in Astana where scientists explore history and culture that we have in common. The importance of Turkey is very big for Kazakhstan, and we will never stop our cooperation policy," N. Nazarbayev said. Besides, the President emphasized that the rising geopolitical pressure on Turkey is also impacting Kazakhstan. "We need to look for the ways out of the situation. A lot of uncertainties need to be clarified. The conflicts in Syria and Iraq showed the lack of unity between the Muslims. We have approached the moment when a conflict between the Sunnis and the Shiites is possible as it was predicted in the West. It is also a problem for us that Turkey and Russia have a crisis in their relations. Both countries are our important allies and partners," the President of Kazakhstan stressed. In turn, A. Davutoglu noted that a visit to Kazakhstan had always been like a visit to his homeland. Besides, the Prime Minister of Turkey congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the upcoming 25th anniversary of independence and thanked N. Nazarbayev for his great contribution to strengthening of the bilateral relations between the two countries. "The relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey are developing well in all spheres. We implement joint projects in transport, energy and the other spheres. Our trade relations are also growing stronger. If Turkey is the door to Europe it is Kazakhstan that is the way to Eurasia for Turkey," A. Davutoglu said.

Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu delivered a lecture to public figures and statesmen of Kazakhstan. The meeting was held in the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation. The Head of Government of Turkey touched upon the achievement of Kazakhstan over the independence years, history of development of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkey and expressed confidence that the relations between the two countries would continue to become stronger. "We are very glad that we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of your independence. The state of Kazakhstan will exist forever. Turkey will also be a close friend and partner to Kazakhstan," A. Davutoglu said. Representatives of the Government of Kazakhstan, heads of state bodies, representatives of the International Turkic Academy, representatives of the accredited in Kazakhstan diplomatic missions, rectors of the higher education institutions, public figures and scientists took part in the meeting.

Ahmet Davutoglu highly praised the work of the International Turkic Academy and thanked its employees for active research work.Today, the Head of Government of Turkey visited the museum of the Academy and left his wishes in the guest book. Besides, the Prime Minister also familiarized with the book stock of the Academy. Then, he took part in the meeting with the public figures and scientists of Kazakhstan. President of the Academy Darkhan Kydyrgali and well-known public figure Myrzatai Zholdasbekov delivered a welcome speech. M. Zholdasbekov also noted the importance of the meeting for future cooperation between the peoples of both countries. A. Davutoglu highly praised the work of the International Turkic Academy and thanked its employees for active research work. A. Davutoglu drew attention to common Turkic roots of both countries and noted that every visit to Kazakhstan was a special event for him. A. Davutoglu was presented Kazakh traditional chapan, books specially prepared by the Academy and the replica of kobyz found during the expedition to the Altai Mountains. Deputy prime ministers of Turkey, ministers, heads of international organizations, rectors and heads of different mass media, public figures and well-known scientists took part in the event.

Kazakhstan plans to join the Hague Conference on Private International Law, the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan informs."The Ministry took a number of measures on joining some international multilateral conventions within the framework of implementation of the instructions of the Head of State on improvement and ensuring protection of the rights of the citizens, their private family and business interests abroad. Besides, the Ministry developed an issue on joining the Hague Convention on Private International Law, which is aimed at unification of the norms of the international private law and the international civil procedure," the statement of the ministry reads. It was noted that one of the advantages of the organization was the fact that over one third of all developed and adopted documents of the Hague Convention on Private International Law are documents regulating family relations with foreign participation. The member states of the Hague Convention on Private International Law are 79 countries and the European Union.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation, the press service of the Akorda informs.The Heads of State discussed the situation in the economies of both countries, discussed the issues of cooperation within the framework of the EUU in the bilateral format. Besides, the sides discussed the state of the Russian-Ukrainian relations and further implementation of the Minsk agreements. The interlocutors also exchanged opinions regarding the crisis in the Russian-Turkish relations. V. Putin also noted that the crisis in the relations was initiated by the Turkish side, and it had to take steps for their improvement. N. Nazarbayev and V. Putin confirmed that bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia would be based on trust, traditionally friendly and good-neighbourly relations. The presidents also discussed the schedule of their meetings within the SCO, EurAsEC, Forum of Interregional Cooperation and other platforms in 2016.

The development of economic integration in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will help address the factors that inhibit export growth.The relevant ideas are stipulated by the draft national program meant to support and develop Belarus' export in 2016-2020 (Belarus Export), BelTA has learned. The document has been published by the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the sake of public discussion. The draft document reads that further support and development of the country's export is deterred by a number of factors. For the sake of removing them it is necessary to prioritize the advancement of economic integration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. The effort should be followed by the creation of a common market without exemptions and restrictions and the expansion of trade and economic ties with various countries. Apart from that, Belarus' export will be positively influenced by the country's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) taking into account interests of the national economy and the expansion of multilateral cooperation with countries of the European Union, including as part of the Eastern Partnership Initiative. The developers of the draft program believe that Belarus should advance to a new level the trade and economic ties with prospective, rapidly growing economies and high-capacity markets of countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Apart from that, it is important to advance national capital onto global markets. It is important to make it part of international corporations and form Belarus' own transnational corporations that can secure a new level of workforce productivity and environmental safety. The key purpose of the Belarus Export program is to improve the national system used to render state support to export as an important part of foreign economic relations. The document builds up on the main provisions of the 2016-2020 Belarus Social and Economic Development Program for the sake of detailing the previous document with regard to foreign economic efforts. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in charge of coordinating the Belarus Export program.

Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek met UN Under-Secretary-General Shamshad Akhtar.During the negotiations Dr. Shamshad Akhtar noted the importance of "Almaty - 2020" program development. The meeting focused on sustainable development.According to her words, the world pays great attention to the development of large cities. "Smart City concept is rapidly popularized worldwide. At present South Korea is leading in building such cities. In the near future India will set up 100 smart cities. However, China has recently announced the establishment of 221 smart cities," said Shamshad Akhtar.In addition, during the meeting UN Under-Secretary-General has invited Mr. Baibek to participate in the annual conference on sustainable development in South-East Asia which is to take place in Bangkok (Thailand). In turn, Bauyrzhan Baibek recalled that in 2016 Almaty celebrates 1000th anniversary. It is worth noting that UNESCO has included the event into the organization's list of anniversaries.At the end of the talks the sides have expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan is trying to get back two nationals of Kazakhstan Sergey Severin and Nikolay Bochkarev who are in Somalia. Severin and Bochkarev were on board of Airbus A321 operated by Daallo Airlines when it made an emergency landing in Mogadishu due to a hole in its fuselage.Currently, according to the ministry, the two Kazakhstanis are staying at the UN base in Mogadishu. "They are safe and sound. At the moment we are working on bringing them home from Somalia," the ministry's spokesperson Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform.Severin and Bochkarev who happen to be specialists of the aircraft repair plant ?405 in Almaty city provided helicopter repair services to the UN Mission in Somalia. Recall that the flight D3 159 of the Daallo Airlines made the emergency landing in Mogadishu after the apparent onboard explosion. At least two people were injured in the incident.



Agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union will serve as an example for other Central Asian countries, this opinion was expressed by the head of the European Union Delegation to Kazakhstan, Ambassador Traian Hristea before a meeting with the Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova.According to Mr. Hristea, the agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation consists of more than 20 articles which reinforce the current level of relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union within the framework of economic, cultural, environmental, financial, investment, educational, and innovation collaboration. "The range of cooperation is large enough and we hope that, as this is the first agreement of this type signed with the country of the Central Asian region, it will not only give impetus to further development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and the EU but will also become an example for other countries in the region. The agreement shows that it is possible to expand relations between the two states belonging to different integration formats," T.Hristea said.During the meeting, Secretary of State and the EU Ambassador have considered the ratification of the agreement and implementation of its provisions. It was noted that over the past 10 years the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the European Union increased 13 times. Moreover, the volume of European investments in Kazakhstan's economy has grown 10-fold.



Kazakh Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov met with UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP Shamshad Akhtar.The meeting focused on the intensification of cooperation between Kazakhstan and ESCAP. Thus, in order to strengthen regional sustainable development efforts of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in 2014 Kazakhstan with the assistance of ESCAP extended support to 12 countries in the Pacific region to promote biogas-based renewable energy. In addition, last year the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and ESCAP signed a memorandum on the joint implementation of sustainable development priorities within the Green Bridge Partnership Programme.The parties also discussed the implementation of the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to establish an international UN center for the development of "green technologies and investment projects" in Astana based on the infrastructure of EXPO 2017, Kazakh Foreign Ministry informs."I am convinced that the participation of ESCAP and its member states in the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana will make a significant contribution to solving the problem of global climate change, which is one of the key conditions for sustainable development, poverty reduction and ensuring socio-economic well-being of all countries in the region," Idrissov said.UN Under-Secretary-General Akhtar visited Kazakhstan to prepare for the 72th session of ESCAP, which will be held on May 15-19, 2016 in Bangkok and devoted to the development of Central Asia and landlocked countries. The event will be held as part of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals until 2030.

Chairman of Baiterek Holding Kuandyk Bishimbayev, who's been appointed co-chairman of the Kazakh-Iranian Business Council, and Amir Abedi, the co-chairman of the Iranian side, signed the memorandum on mutual understanding in Tehran, the press service of the Holding informs."Lifting of sanctions from Iran and the upcoming effective work of the Kazakh-Iranian Business Council allow us to hope that the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries will begin this year. The Business Council will assist in strengthening of the trade and investment cooperation, scientific and technical cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan," K. Bishimbayev told. According to him, Kazakhstan is now a leader among CIS member states in terms of attraction of direction foreign investments. "Kazakhstan has attracted direct investments totaling over USD 215 bln in the last 10 years. It demonstrates the favourable conditions created in the country on the instructions of the President," K. Bishimbayev noted. In turn, co-chairman of the Kazakh-Iranian Business Council Amir Abedi noted that the banking system of Iran was ready to become open to introduction of the correspondence relations with the banks of Kazakhstan. "It is important to solve the issue of banks interaction. It is not possible to develop trade and investment relations without it. Besides, we need to abolish the visa regime between Kazakhstan and Iran. Iran has a system of visa issuance at airports with 190 world countries now," A. Abedi said. Upon completion of the meeting, the first contract between Kazakhstan and Iran after the lifting of sanctions was signed. The document was a contract on provision of meat products to Iran totaling USD 30 mln.

The Consul General of China in Almaty Zhang Wei has given an interview to Kazinform International News Agency.

As it is known, the consular district which houses the Consulate General is a key point in the development of China-Kazakhstan business cooperation. Please tell us about the results of bilateral collaboration over the past year.

At the moment in Kazakhstan operate more than 100 companies with Chinese capital. In 2015 "Asian Gas Pipeline" company transported about 31.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, "Sino-Kazakh pipeline" successfully delivered more than 10.8 million tons of crude oil to the country. Moreover, Sinohydro Corporation has completed the fifth section of "Western Europe - Western China" highway, FAW and JAC vehicles are successfully sold in Kazakhstan. Freight trains run directly from Lianyungang to Almaty. In addition the project of transformation of the Shymkent cement plant, producing 1 million tons of cement per year, has been completed. These projects of business cooperation have contributed to the development of the local economy, increased tax revenue size and created thousands of jobs.

What is the position of Chinese-Kazakh relations in science and technology?

At the end of the last year, the Kazakh Research Institute of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry together with Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography established in Almaty a joint laboratory of the Research Ecology and Environment Centre of Central Asia. Almaty suburb is considered as an earthquake-prone region. Kazakh Institute of seismology and seismic bureau of Xinjiang have a long history of cooperation. In 2015 representatives of both agencies made mutual visits and initiated a joint research and identification of earthquake epicenters in the Tianshan Mountains. This year we will be able to witness the success of the Chinese-Kazakh joint research center in fishery and aquaculture techniques on the basis of KazATU. It is worth noting that the center has been established by the joint efforts of the Kazakh State Agro-Technical University named after S.Seifullin and Xinjiang Research Institute of Fisheries.

Due to the current economic situation last year's Sino-Kazakh trade turnover significantly fell. How do you evaluate this?

Last year the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Kazakhstan has reached more deep development. At the present time government agencies and enterprises of both countries actively implement the consensus reached by leaders of both sides, expand trade-economic and investment cooperation. Currently, the list of collaboration in the field of industrialization and investments includes more than 50 projects worth $24 billion. But it is also necessary to recognize that due to the global financial crisis, the surrounding economic environment, transformation of the economic development model and other factors, China's trade with the Central Asian countries including with Kazakhstan has decreased. The joint efforts of both sides on successful docking of the economic belt of the Silk Road and Nurly Zhol program have helped to overcome the difficulties of the two states. As China's General Consul in Almaty, I want to emphasize that regional cooperation between China and Kazakhstan has great potential and broad prospects. For example, Almaty and East Kazakhstan region have complementary advantages and opportunities for cooperation with Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China in the field of tourism, trade, infrastructure, agriculture and other spheres. It is worth noting that both sides are working on the construction of the international center of border cooperation - Khorgos.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has started its operation. Can you tell us more about its activities?

This is the first multilateral financial institution built on the initiative of China. Its initial areas of investment are energy, transport, rural development, urban planning and logistics. Since there are differences in the positioning and specialization, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and other existing multilateral development banks play not competing but complementary roles. AIIB will provide opportunities to attract stable and long-term loans and other financing methods for infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan. This, in turn, will create certain conditions for the further development of Kazakhstan's economy and its participation in the Asian regional integration.

In 2015 the Consulate General organized activities on cultural exchange. What events are planned to be carried out in 2016?

Relations between the two countries are based on the friendly relations between their citizens. Therefore, since 2015 the Consulate General organized a variety of activities including concerts, workshops, friendly visits, caravan tours, festivals and many other cultural events. In 2016 the list of cultural activities includes "Happy Spring Festival", the Chinese film shows and photo exhibitions.

Thank you for the interview!

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations held an interactive discussion entitled "Responding to Current Challenges in Trafficking in Human Beings".The Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Ambassador Madina Jarbussynova addressed the participants as the key note speaker. The event gathered a wide range of representatives of the diplomatic community of the OSCE Participating States, together with the OSCE partner-countries for Cooperation from the Mediterranean and Asian region based in New York. Member States of the UN Group of Friends United Against Human Trafficking were also present. In addition, Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) of the United Nations and Head of the New York Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Ivan Šimonovi?, as well as a representative of the New York Liaison Office of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime were among the other eminent guests.Jarbussynova reported on the OSCE's effective and comprehensive work to fight the scourge of human trafficking. In addition, she highlighted the latest findings reflected in the respective reports, as well as shared aims and goals set before the Organization.Šimonovi? underscored the complex issues of combating trafficking in human beings in the context of the deeply aggravated current situation of bloody conflicts and consequent mass forced displacement.The delegates exchanged views on the challenges of reducing the incidents of human trafficking by strengthening and coordinating the efforts of OSCE and the United Nations. A more dynamic and interactive dialogue between the Vienna-based entities of OSCE and UNODC, on one hand, and New York delegations on the other would help to enhance this partnership. Therefore, Kazakhstan's significant efforts to bridge New York and Vienna together were appreciated.Moreover, this week Jarbussynova and the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations will participate in the High Level Meeting organized by the UN Group of Friends United Against Human Trafficking and UNODC entitled "In Stronger Partnership and Better Coordination to End Human Trafficking: Eradicating Modern Day Slavery through Sustainable Development".

Vice minister of agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev has paid a working visit to Turkey.According to the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey, within the framework of intensive negotiation program meetings were held with representatives of international organizations such as FAO Subregional Centre for Central Asia, Centre of statistical, economic and social research of the OIC. The sides have discussed the issues of regional and global food security. Representatives of international organizations noted the high potential of Kazakhstan in the agricultural sector. Kazakhstani delegation also visited one of the largest in Turkey organized industrial zone of Ankara. There are more than 500 small and medium-sized businesses in the territory of the industrial area. The total area of the industrial zone occupies more than 1,000 acres.In negotiations with the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Turkey Nusret Yaz?c? and Deputy Minister of Agriculture Mehmet Dani? the parties have reviewed prospects of cooperation, as well as the intention to exchange experiences between the two countries in the agricultural sector. It is worth noting that the sides discussed the establishment in Astana the office of the Islamic Organization for Food Security. Mr.Kosherbayev expressed interest in the Turkish integrated meat plants, poultry farms and deep processing of agricultural raw materials. In this regard, he noted the need for the development of new joint projects in the agricultural sector.During his visit Y.Kosherbayev also held talks with top Turkish specialists in agricultural and industrial areas and invited them to invest in the economy of Kazakhstan.

Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates in the Republic of Kazakhstan Suhail Matar Alketbi who is completing his diplomatic mission in our country."On behalf of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev let me express gratitude for your work as an ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Kazakhstan," said G.Abdykalikova.During the meeting Secretary of State noted that UAE is a key partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world and the Gulf region. Ms. Abdykalikova thanked the Ambassador for the support of Kazakhstan's candidacy for non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018, our initiative to establish Islamic Organization for Food Security. In addition, she expressed her appreciation to the Government of the United Arab Emirates for the confirmation of their participation in the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana. G.Abdykalikova also focused attention on the fact that Kazakhstan has established the international financial center "Astana" on a platform of Expo 2017 which will adopt the experience of the Dubai International Financial Centre and will become a major business hub of the whole Central Asian region.Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current dynamics of development of bilateral trade-economic and investment relations.Thus, over the past 10 years the total volume of attracted investments from the UAE equaled $ 2 billion and turnover as of January-November 2015 amounted to $ 97 million.

The friendship between Kazakhstan and USA with the emphasis on three main themes: modernization, friendship and partnership - became the keynote of the information campaign titled "25 years together" launched by the US Embassy in Kazakhstan.A briefing of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the USA to Kazakhstan George Krol was held in Astana today. The Ambassador informed about the launch of the campaign titled "25 years together". The American initiative is divided into three parts: innovations, friendship and partnership. Thus, the delegation of women leaders in the spheres of science, technologies, education and mathematics, who took part in the program of the US Department of State "Women in sphere of high technologies", will pay a visit to Kazakhstan within the launched campaign in March. Besides, 14 Kazakhstani specialists will also visit the US within the framework of the program titled "Business skills and management in startups".

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Erik Utembayev held a meeting with Minister of Environment of Poland Jan Szyszko and discussed the opportunities of strengthening cooperation between the two countries, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.The interlocutors noted the great potential in development of interaction in the sphere of alternative sources of energy within the climate policy, in the sphere of attraction of investments, introduction of modern environmental solutions, green technologies and in the sphere of joint research. J. Szyszko stressed that the planned international exhibition EXPO-2017 with the theme "Future Energy" was an important project because it provided for great opportunities for demonstration of technologies of Poland, presentation of advanced projects that can draw attention of scientists of the world and businessmen. He is also confident that the EXPO will help to activate bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland. Besides, the sides noted the prospects of cooperation within the framework of the initiative of Kazakhstan "Green Bridge" that includes development of green technologies. The Polish minister expressed the interest in participation in the projects of Kazakhstan implemented in the sphere of degradation, desertification, Aral Sea, restoration of woods, development of ecosystems. According to him, Poland has successful experience in addressing these problems.

The ceremony of hoisting of the national flag of Kazakhstan over the building of the new Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan took place in Baku today.The new building of the embassy is in possession of Kazakhstan and as it was noted is one of the most beautiful embassy buildings of Kazakhstan abroad and among the other diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan. Diplomats of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijani and other foreign journalists took part in the ceremony. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have an agreement on exchange of land plots for construction of buildings of diplomatic missions. Kazakhstan also allocated a land plot for construction of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Astana.

Kazakhstan will be supplying oil and gas equipment and meat to Iran, Managing Director of Baiterek Holding Ersain Khamitov told at the CCS media briefing today."The Kazakh-Iranian business forum has taken place. Representatives of Kazakhstan as well as the Iranian side actively participated in the event. There've been over one thousand of participants. Baiterek Holding took part in the business forum and was a co-organizer of the event. Baiterek Holding and Iranian Holding "Ghadir" reached an agreement on cooperation in the sphere of construction of housing in Kazakhstan. Sadr Tamin Invest was interested in purchasing of the share of Kazakhstani company "Zerde Ceramics", which is an additional inflow of investments in the country," E. Khamitov informed. According to him, "Meat processing service" company of Kazakhstan and "Mohammed Khalighi" LLP of Iran signed an agreement totaling USD 30 million on export of Kazakhstani meat. Besides, Kazakhstani company "Topan" and Iranian "Electro Kavir" agreed to open a joint company on export of Kazakhstani oil and gas equipment to Iran.

Kazakhstan and Iran discussed an opportunity of increasing the frequency of flights between the two countries, head of the Committee for Industrial Development and Industrial Security of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Amaniyaz Yerzhanov told at the CCS briefing."Both sides discussed the issues of increasing the frequency of flights between Kazakhstan and Iran, decisions on making available payments between the banks of the two countries in foreign currencies, easing of visa regime and non-cash payments," A. Yerzhanov told. As earlier reported, the delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Minister Asse Issekeshev visited Iran on February 6-7. As a result, about 100 agreements were signed between the two countries.



The state bodies of Kazakhstan and the National Chamber of Commerce "Atameken" consider an opportunity of opening a trade mission of Kazakhstan in Iran, head of the Committee for Industrial Development and Industrial Security of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Amaniyaz Yerzhanov told at the CCS briefing."The opportunity of opening a trade mission of Kazakhstan in Iran is seriously considered now," A. Yerzhanov told. As earlier reported, the Kazakh-Iranian business council and business forum were held in Tehran earlier this week. The first contract between Kazakhstan and Iran was signed there after lifting of sanctions from Iran.

A delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Minister of Investment and Development Asset Issekeshev paid a visit to Iran, where a series of meetings with the top official of Iran were held. The organized Kazakh-Iranian business forum and trade mission drew a lot of attention of businessmen. Over 1000 representatives of the business community of the country took part in the event, the press service of the ministry informs.As a result of the trade mission, the business sphere of Kazakhstan sees great prospects in the market of Iran. Moreover, it can serve as a bridge to the other countries. In turn, Iran also considers Kazakhstan as the access to Russian and Chinese markets. During the meeting with the top officials of Iran the issues of preparation for the upcoming official visit of President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev to Iran this April were discussed. In whole, the sides agreed to activate the work in several directions. They include trade and investments. Six working groups will be formed in order to work on the progress in cooperation in the spheres of metallurgy and mining, food industry, agro-industrial complex, engineering sector, tourism and the financial sector. Besides, the issues of increasing the frequency of flights between the two countries, making available payments between the banks of the two countries in foreign currencies and easing of the visa regimes were raised at the meetings as well.

Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhuey has given an exclusive interview to Kazinform correspondent.

Mr. Ambassador, how do you assess the current level of Kazakh-Chinese relations?

I think that now the Kazakh-Chinese relations are at a high level of development. In 2015 the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping made visits to China and Kazakhstan respectively. In addition, the countries exchanged visits at governmental and ministerial levels. At the same time I would like to mention cooperation in practical areas, for example, we are planning to build a number of plants and factories, we are going to take part in the construction of infrastructure facilities in Kazakhstan. Agreements on 52 projects worth $ 24 billion are already signed. I think that is the result of a specific program combining the Economic Belt of the Silk Road and "Nurly Zhol". There are plans to develop joint collaboration in the production of media products. This year, we plan to release stories about the history of relations between the Chinese and Kazakh peoples.Our states actively cooperates in a multilateral format with the UN, SCO, CICA and other international organizations.

What can you say about the cooperation in agriculture?

We have agreed on deliveries of Kazakhstani agricultural products to the Chinese market. Chinese consumers appreciate quality food produced in Kazakhstan. We plan to increase grain imports.More people in China want to buy organic meat. Therefore, we rely on purchasing 500 thousand heads of sheep and then we plan to gradually increase the volume up to 1 million sheep. In addition, we need joint investments for the construction of dairy farms, greenhouses and processing facilities. In my opinion, it will deepen cooperation in agriculture.

What can you say about the collaboration in the field of transport?

Currently, there are rail routes running through Kazakhstan to Europe. It is necessary to develop cooperation in the field of logistics, building warehouses and terminals.

Mr. Hanhuey, in 2017 Astana will hold EXPO exhibition...

We urge state agencies and companies to actively participate in the EXPO-2017. Chinese companies are interested in this event. Chinese President Xi Jinping is going to take part in the opening of the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana. I believe that holding of the exhibition will give a positive impetus to Kazakhstan in its development. Innovation, clean energy opens up new possibilities for the country. China is in many ways a leader in the field of new energy - solar, wind, etc. We will cooperate in this sphere.I take this opportunity to congratulate readers of Kazinform on the Spring Festival. I wish you happiness and health! Let me wish accord and prosperity to our peoples and countries!

Thank you for the interview!

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan Bakhytbek Shabarbayev met in Islamabad with President of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh on Sunday, Kazinform refers to The Express Tribune (https://tribune.com.pk/story/1047003/promoting-education-iiui-kazakhstan-to-enhance-ties/).The parties agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in the field of higher education. The Kazakh Diplomat appraised the role the Pakistani University played in promotion of Islamic teaching all over the world. The parties agreed also that Director General of the Islamic Research Institute Dr Muhammad Ziaul Haq would represent the IIUI at the international conference on "Religions against Terrorism" to be held in Astana this year. Shabarbayev invited also the President of the Pakistani University to visit Kazakhstan and meet Education Minister. In turn, Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh told the Kazakh Ambassador about the conference "Role of Religious Leaders in Combating Terrorism" held recently.

At the New Delhi's at Shangri-La Hotel Government of East Kazakhstan Region in collaboration with Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and with support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India organized the Road Show on the investment climate and investment attractiveness of the East Kazakhstan region.A delegation headed by First deputy Akim (Governor) of the East Kazakhstan Region Mr.Narymbet Saktaganov shared their views with the representatives of more than 80 Indian companies on the prevailing investment climate in East Kazakhstan region with a special focus on the main investment projects and replied to the questions of the Indian participants, according to The Hans India. First deputy Akim of the East Kazakhstan Region Mr.Narymbet Saktaganov, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India H.E. Bulat Sarsenbayev, Director of Investment and Technology Promotion, the Ministry of External Affairs of India Mr. K. Nagaraj Naidu, Joint Director International Affairs (ASSOCHAM) Guaraav Tripathi, Chairman National Council on Waste Managemant (ASSOCHAM) Dr.K.D. Gupta addressed the audience.During the event was signed the memorandum of cooperation between the Government of the East Kazakhstan region and ASSOCHAM. World exhibition EXPO-2017 "Future Energy" which will be held in Astana was also highlighted during the event.The day before, on 10 February 2016 the above mentioned delegation headed by First deputy Akim and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India have met with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) leadership to discuss the ways of cooperation between the major Indian and East Kazakhstan region companies.

A Kazakh delegation headed by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev paid a visit to the Republic of India on February 12, 2016.In New Delhi, Zhoshybayev held meetings with Additional Secretary of External Affairs of India Ajay Gondane, Chairman of the India Trade Promotion Organisation and Commissioner of the Indian National Section in EXPO 2017 L. Goyal and representatives of Indian business circles. At the Ministry of External Affairs, the sides discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in all areas. Zhoshybayev presented a letter of appreciation on behalf of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed to President of India Pranab Kumar Mukherjee for the support of Kazakhstan's bid to secure a seat as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. During the meeting, the sides discussed simplification of a visa regime for tourists and business people taking into account the forthcoming EXPO 2017. In order to create favorable conditions for developing long-term collaboration in tourism, it was proposed to consider possible signing of an inter-agency document on mutual simplification of group tours for citizens of Kazakhstan and India based on the example of the singed Memorandum (ADS Agreement) between Kazakhstan and China. At the meeting with the Indian EXPO Commissioner, the sides exchanged views on further cooperation within EXPO 2017 and discussed technical terms of participation in the event. Goyal noted that India is willing to demonstrate innovations in the sphere of green energy. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, India is among 10 leading states generating alternative energy. The country set a task of increasing renewable energy capacity five times to reach 175,000MW by 2022. Following the results of the meeting, Zhoshybayev and Goyal signed the Agreement on Participation of India in EXPO 2017. Thus, 74 states and 14 international organizations have officially confirmed their participation in EXPO 2017. In addition, during the visit, a presentation of EXPO 2017 and investment projects of the East Kazakhstan Region was organized for representatives of major Indian companies on the initiative of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Embassy of Kazakhstan, MFA press service says.

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations held an interactive discussion entitled "Responding to Current Challenges in Trafficking in Human Beings". The Special Representative and Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Ambassador Madina Jarbussynova addressed the participants as the key note speaker.The event gathered the representatives of the diplomatic community of the OSCE Participating States, together with the OSCE partner-countries for Cooperation from the Mediterranean and Asian region based in New York. Member States of the UN Group of Friends United against Human Trafficking were also present. In addition, Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) of the United Nations and Head of the New York Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Ivan Šimonovi?, as well as a representative of the New York Liaison Office of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime were among the other eminent guests. Jarbussynova reported on the OSCE's effective and comprehensive activities on fighting the scourge of human trafficking. In addition, she highlighted the latest findings reflected in the appropriate reports, as well as shared aims and goals set before the Organization. Šimonovi? underscored the complex issues of combating trafficking in human beings in the context of the deeply aggravated current situation of bloody conflicts and consequent mass forced displacement. The delegates exchanged views on the challenges of reducing the incidents of human trafficking by strengthening and coordinating the efforts of OSCE and the United Nations. A more dynamic and interactive dialogue between the Vienna-based entities of OSCE and UNODC, on one hand, and New York delegations on the other would help to enhance this partnership. Therefore, Kazakhstan's significant efforts to bridge New York and Vienna together were appreciated. Moreover, this week Jarbussynova and the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations will participate in the High Level Meeting organized by the UN Group of Friends United Against Human Trafficking and UNODC entitled "In Stronger Partnership and Better Coordination to End Human Trafficking: Eradicating Modern Day Slavery through Sustainable Development", mfa.gov.kz says.

Warsaw has held a meeting of Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerik Utembayev and Chairman of the Senate of Poland Stanislaw Karchevsky.During the sitting the parties have considered the issues of bilateral cooperation as well as the prospects for strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue.The Kazakh diplomat briefed the progress of the Majilis election campaign, socio-economic policies and prospects of bilateral partnership. Attention was focused on the implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps" to realize the five institutional reforms aimed at improving investment mechanisms and conditions that could attract the Polish business to the Kazakh market. One of the most important projects for the Polish partners is the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 themed "Future Energy".The head of the Polish Senate was also informed about the initiatives of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly on the country's candidacy for nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017 - 2018, the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan and activities of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.In turn, S. Karchevsky stressed that Kazakhstan is an important partner of Poland in Central Asia and the country is interested in further enhancing cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral partnership. Senate of Poland plays a key role in maintaining relations with the Polish diaspora around the world.

China-Kazakhstan Joint Foundation "Silk Road" will finance the Kazakh investment projects in agriculture, chemical industry and mechanical engineering, this has been announced at today's press conference in Central Communications Service by Borisbi Zhangurazov, chairman of the board of the National Agency for Export and Investment KAZNEX INVEST."Attention is paid to financing of projects. For this purpose the department of the Central Bank of China has established the fund "Silk Road". Under this agreement KAZNEX INVEST will search and preliminary structure projects," said B.Zhangurazov.He emphasized that total capitalization of the fund will be $2 billion. There will be reviewed projects in various sectors of the economy.B.Zhangurazov also reminded that today Kazakhstan and China are implementing the program for industrial and investment cooperation. The program includes a variety of projects in agriculture, chemical industry, and mechanical engineering. In general, the program will create about 19 thousand jobs.



A Kazakh delegation headed by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, EXPO 2017 Commissioner R. Zhoshybayev paid a working visit to the Kingdom of Belgium on February 15-16, 2016.Within the visit, meetings were held with the leadership and representatives of business circles of the Walloon region.During the negotiations with the Vice President of the Walloon Government, Minister of Economy, Education, Commerce and New Technologies of Walloon Jean-Claude Marcourt, the sides discussed current state and prospects of developing bilateral relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Belgium. Moreover, Zhoshybayev informed about the preparation progress to EXPO 2017 and invited Belgian business people to attend the International Exhibition.The sides noted that participation of companies in the sphere of green energy would contribute to strengthening cooperation of Kazakhstan and Belgium and facilitate entering a new level of interaction. According to the Belgian Minister, they set an ambitious task to transit the whole energy system of the Kingdom to renewable energy by 2050. According to the National Plan of RES development, the task is set to reach 13% of renewable energy capacity by 2020. In addition, Marcourt stressed that Belgian companies are ready to share their experience in green energy.During the visit, Zhoshybayev also visited the GreenWin organization that unites small and major enterprises, universities, research centers and training centers involved in development of green economy of the Walloon region. Speaking before representatives of business circles of the region, the EXPO 2017 Commissioner informed about opportunities for developing business in Kazakhstan. The main stress was put to governmental measures aimed at improving investment climate in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Following the results of negotiations, the leadership of the Belgian company expressed its willingness to take part in the Astana International Exhibition.

Kazakhstan and the U.S. mark 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. On this occasion, the U.S. Embassy in Astana issued a video-congratulation on the jubilee, the main slogan of which is "Birge" which means "Together". "Together ... partnering for a better world" - it seems these words in the best way describe the Kazakh-U.S. relations. It should be noted that the U.S. became the first country to recognize Kazakhstan's independence in far 1991, after the Soviet Union's collapse.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov has met with head of the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission Boris Frlec in Astana today.At the meeting, Minister Idrissov reiterated that Kazakhstan is committed to hold transparent and fair election. "I am confident that the upcoming parliamentary election is another step towards consolidated independence of our country," he said. "We attach great importance to the upcoming parliamentary election and intend to ensure that the election will be held in accordance with the highest democratic standards".Minister Idrissov also informed that Kazakhstan invited international observers from 11 international organizations and representatives of the Central Election Commission from 19 countries to monitor the parliamentary election scheduled to take place on March 20.Head of the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission Boris Frlec thanked the Kazakh side for invitation to monitor the election and creating favorable conditions for the mission's work. In conclusion, the sides reiterated their readiness to cooperate closely and constructively during the upcoming period.

Yekaterinburg hosted a ceremony of the Memory Watch Handover «We Are Millions of Panfilov Guardsmen» at the monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov on Feb. 16. The event was held as part of the rally devoted to the heroic feat of the Panfilov guardsmen who died defending Moscow in November 1941.The International Memory Watch was launched in October 2015 in Orenburg. After that, the flag traveled to Chelyabinsk, Novossibirsk and Almaty. In Almaty, the flag was handed to Yekaterinburg by the granddaughters of the legendary Commander of the 316th Infantry Division Ivan Panfilov, Kazinform refers to MFA.Yekaterinburg became the fifth city to take part in the watch. The watch will end in Moscow in the autumn of 2016 marking the 75th anniversary of the Red Army counter-offensive around Moscow.The ceremony was attended by the heads of the Ural Federal District and the Sverdlovsk oblast, leadership of the Central Military District, representatives of the diplomatic corps, diaspora of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Central Asia, veterans and non-governmental organizations and members of a search group Styx of the Ural State Pedagogical University.During the event, the head of the Sverdlovsk division of the All-Russian Movement Search Movement of Russia Tatyana Khardina handed over to the relatives archival documents and the medallion of soldier Peter Yabekov, born in 1919, a native of the Nizhneserginsk region of the Sverdlovsk oblast, who was considered missing. His remains were found by a search group Pobeda (victory) in the village of Solomino of the Rzhevsk region of the Tver oblast.

Kyrgyzstan will preside at the CIS Summit in 2016, Kyrgyzstan's Envoy to CIS Kubanychbek Omuraliyev told reporters on February 17 in Bishkek.The Envoy reminded Kazakhstan hosted the CIS Summit in 2015, where it was decided that Kyrgyzstan will take over CIS Chairmanship in 2016."We have prepared the concept and action plan of CIS Chairmanship, Kazinform reports citing AKI Press.The concept defines main goals and objectives. The main goal is continued cooperation and strengthening of the CIS, while Kyrgyzstan should focus on transformation and optimization of CIS bodies. This does not mean we need to change something radically. We are just studying the regulatory framework," the Envoy explained.Ambassador Omuraliyev reminded Bishkek will host the CIS Summit on September 16. The agenda of the summit is yet to be approved.All leaders of the participating states have confirmed their attendance. Kyrgyzstan will preside not only at the CIS Summit, but also at the meetings of the heads of government and foreign ministers of the CIS countries, he added.When asked about the budget of the CIS Summit by reporters, Ambassador Omuraliyev replied: "This question should be addressed to another Ministry. I can say a part of costs will be covered by Kyrgyzstan, a second part will be covered from the budget of the CIS Executive Committee headquartered in Minsk."

Deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament adopted the Law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on readmission of persons residing without authorization and the Executive Protocol on implementation of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on readmission of persons residing without authorization."The document was signed in Minsk on September 2, 2015 by Kazakhstani and Moldovan internal affairs ministers."The document provides for procedures of identification and return of persons who entered legally the country, but stayed there after their visas expired. The enactment of this agreement is the main condition for introducing a visa-free regime," Kazakhstan Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov said presenting the bill.According to him, the ratification of the document will enable the countries to counter illegal migration as per the international law."The adoption of the law will not entail any socio-economic or legal consequences and will not require any additional spending," explained the Minister.

The enlarged meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship of the Senate has discussed the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Slovak Republic on promotion and mutual protection of investments." The document was signed in Bratislava on 21 November 2007 during the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the Slovak Republic.The Agreement will contribute to the development of mutually beneficial investment and trade-economic cooperation. According to the press service of the Senate, the Agreement contains a number of provisions aimed at protecting the rights of investors and creating more favorable investment climate for both sides. The Agreement is valid for 10 years with the possibility of further extension.

Kazakh ambassador to Serbia H.E. Nurbakh Rustemov held meetings with Prime Minister of the country Aleksandar Vu?i? and mayor of Belgrade Siniša Mali this week.During the meeting in the Serbian capital, Ambassador Rustemov handed Aleksandar Vu?i? the official invitation from his Kazakhstani colleague Karim Massimov to attend the IX Astana Economic Forum in May 2016.Utmost attention was paid to Serbia's participation in the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.The Serbian Prime Minister praised Kazakhstan and Serbia's interaction in the political sphere, expressing hope that President Nazarbayev will pay an official visit to Belgrade.The sides also discussed the opportunity of arranging a meeting between the mayors of Belgrade and Astana and signing a memorandum of cooperation.

Head of "Astana" International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov met with Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre Essa Kazim.The interlocutors outlined specific measures on boosting mutually beneficial cooperation. Then, a bilateral meeting of K. Kelimbetov with Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, the Executive Director of the Investment Corporation of Dubai - ICD, Chairman of the Dubai Islamic Bank, was held. In his Address to the Nation President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the importance of attraction of private investments. "We have to create a favorable environment for attraction of investments. This year, we made a decision on establishment of the International Financial Center "Astana", which is planned to become a regional hub in the sphere of Islamic financing, private banking and reinsurance," N. Nazarbayev stressed in his address. In order to ensure fulfillment of the given instructions, Kairat Kelimbetov holds these meetings in the UAE. The expected results of the meetings are investment and consultative participation of the UAE in the establishment of the International Financial Center "Astana" in Kazakhstan.

Foreign offices of Kazakhstan and Algeria held consultations. Kazakh delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Askar Mussinov, and Algerian side was led by Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdelhamid Senouci Bereksi. A.Mussinov informed the Algerian side of the oncoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, the present economic situation in the country and the measures taken by the Government on mitigation of the negative impact of the global financial crisis, such as Nurly Zhol state program and Presidential Five Institutional Reforms, Kazinform learnt from the MFA's press service. The parties discussed various aspects of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian, consular and other spheres. The representatives of both countries' foreign offices exchanged also views on the pivotal issues of the international agenda and noted similarity of Kazakhstan's and Algeria's positions on the main international and regional problems. "Following the talks the parties agreed to organize official visits of both countries' foreign ministers andto establish contacts between the foreign offices. Particular attention was given to the importance of establishment of the bilateral joint intergovernmental commission for trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation as well as Kazakhstan-Algeria Business Council," an official statement reads. The Algerian diplomats expressed interest in establishment of inter-parliamentary ties and friendship groups in both countries' legislative structures. At a meeting with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, A.Mussinov extended him a letter from Kazakhstan Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov with a gratitude for the support of Kazakh President's initiative on adoption of the "Universal Declaration on Building Nuclear Weapons Free World" during the voting at the UN GA session held in December 2015. In turn, Algerian Minister expressed readiness to join the Islamic Organization for Food Security and confirmed Algeria's participation in EXPO-2017. He informed also of support of Kazakhstan's candidacy for the UN SC membership in 2017-2018. At a meeting with Algeria's energy officials, the parties exchanged opinions on the current situation on the global energy market, possible areas of cooperation between the two countries in oil and gas and in renewable energy sources. Minister of Mining Industry Salah Khebri expressed great interest in the forthcoming EXPO-2017 International Exhibition devoted to the theme "The Energy of Future."



In Bratislava, Kazakhstan and Slovakia held consultations on liberalization of the visa regime from the EU side for Kazakhstani nationals.A delegation of Kazakhstan told about the work conducted on optimization and simplification of visa regime for the member countries of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), technical improvement and strengthening of external borders of Kazakhstan, migration policy, biometric passports and protection of the rights and interests of Kazakhstani people in the EU and abroad. Special attention was given to the results of Kazakhstani authorities work on implementation of the National Action Plan on Harmonization of Legislation in Visa Policy in compliance with the EU requirements, the press service of the Kazakh MFA told Kazinform. Director of the Slovak MFA Consular Department Igor Pokoiny highly appraised Kazakhstan's achievements in this issue. The Slovak diplomat expressed official support to longstanding efforts of Kazakhstan in liberalization of the visa regime with the EU. Recall that the liberalization process aims at reducing the number of documents submitted by Kazakhstani nationals for obtaining visas to the EU countries as well as at simplification of administrative and visa requirements and procedures. As is known, this process was intensified after the EU and Kazakhstan signed the Extended Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. Kazakhstan's delegation was represented by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia Serzhan Abdykarimov, Director of the Kazakh MFA Consular Department Ardak Madiyev, Head of the Visa Section of the Migration Police Department Yevgeniy Scherbakov and Head of the Border Control Division of the NSC Frontier Service Marat Magzhanov.



Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Kazakhstan Foster Gultom is on his working in Aktobe.Governor of the region Berdybek Saparbayev has held a meeting with Mr. Foster Gultom on Thursday.During the business meeting the parties have discussed the prospects and possibilities of cooperation in various fields and industries including manufacture of furniture, tires, food, light industry, medicine and tourism.Besides, Berdybek Saparbayev offered to jointly develop oil and gas, nickel, cobalt, zinc and copper fields. Mr. Foster Gultom expressed interest in cooperation and invited Aktobe entrepreneurs to partake in the Business Forum which will be held in Astana in May the current year.During his trip Mr. Foster Gultom visited Aktobe industrial zone and the regional chamber of entrepreneurs.

A regular session of the working group of experts on fighting terrorism and extremism of the CSTO Committee of Security Council Secretaries was held in Moscow.According to Press Secretary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Vladimir Zainetdinov, the meeting discussed the topical issues of countering international terrorism and extremism. The experts estimated the dynamics of the situation development in the collective security regions in view of the activity of the Daesh. They shared also ideas on countering international terrorist organizations on the CSTO space. The representatives of the CSTO, security councils and engaged ministries and departments of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan considered the additional measures on development of the CSTO member states' collective security system in countering international terrorism and extremism, the suggestions on improvement of the mechanism of exchange of information and updating the List of Terrorist and Extremist Organizations in the CSTO format.



An investment business-forum of Kazakhstan and Turkey was held in Istanbul, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Ankara.Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhansseit Tuimebayev, Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Gulmira Issayeva, Chairman of the Kazakh MID Investments Committee Erlan Khairov and CEO of KAZNEX INVEST Borisbiy Zhanguzarov participated in the forum. The event was notable for a constructive dialogue with the leading Turkish holdings and corporations. The parties discussed the issues of deepening trade-economic and investment cooperation and agreed on importance of enhancing the present level of the two countries' collaboration in agricultural, textile, cotton, leather, furniture industries as well as in energy sector and crop cultures processing. The delegation of Kazakhstan met also with the leading Turkish companies including those actively working in Kazakhstan and the companies positioned among the best investors in Kazakhstan by 2015 results. Chairman of the External Economic Ties of the Turkish Economy Ministry Ömer Cihad Vardan expressed interest in deepening trade-economic and investment cooperation. He suggested to develop mechanisms of implementation of the agreements as part of joint investment projects. Chairman of the DE?K Kazakh-Turkish Business Council Sary Taifun Mert stressed the importance of joint work on establishment of the Kazakh-Turkish industrial zones in Kazakhstan. "Both countries carry out joint work on establishment of industrial zones as per Turkey's experience on administering the Organized Industrial Zones. DE?K is of great importance in this issue. We need to work more actively in this area," said he. 90 meetings with the Turkish businessmen willing to invest in Kazakhstan were held in the course of the two conferences. The Turkish businessmen expressed interest in investment potential of Kazakhstan and investment projects presented during the event.

A delegation of the East Kazakhstan paid a working visit Tajikistan.Members of the delegation headed by Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov had meetings and negotiations with Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Azim Ibrahim and Minister of Industry and New Technologies Shavkat Bobozoda and Agriculture Minister Makhmadtoir Zokirzoda. The meetings discussed the issues of deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and opening Kazakhstani enterprises in Tajikistan. Director General of ASIA AVTO Kazakhstan Erzhan Mandiyev told about the prospects of development of his company. For more than 20 years, ASIA AVTO Kazakhstan has been an exclusive representative of several automobile brands. He told also about construction of a full-cycle car manufacturing plant in Ust-Kamenogorsk, largest project. According to him, mass production of cheap cars will be launched in mid-2018. The company entered into an agreement with its Russian partner AvtoVAZ on sale of Kazakhstan-made LADA cars in the RF territory. The parties discussed also bilateral cooperation in other sectors of economy, including agriculture. Following the talks in the government, the meeting participants agreed that two working groups will be sent to Tajikistan till the end of February to work out two issues: entry of BIPEK AVTO group of companies to the Tajik markets and delivery of agricultural products from the East Kazakhstan region to Tajikistan. The parties agreed also to discuss a number of mutually beneficial propositions on deepening trade-economic ties in other spheres.

The Press Centre of the Kazakhstan Embassy in Russia has held today a briefing for mass media regarding the Parliamentary Elections in Kazakhstan scheduled for 20 March 2016.Leading mass media were invited to cover the course of election. During the meeting, Minister Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in the Russian Federation Marat Syzdykov explained the main provisions of Kazakhstan's election legislation and organizational issues of electoral campaign as well as observance of the elections. He reminded that the registration of the party lists from the political parties was completed on February 19. According to him, six political parties will be included in the ballot-paper: Nur Otan People's Democratic Party, Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan, Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, Birlik Political Party, Nationwide Social and Democratic Party and Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party. 107 deputies will be elected to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament. 98 of them will be elected as per the party lists. They are nominated by the political parties which must overcome a 7-percent barrier. Other nine deputies are nominated by the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. The representatives of the Russian-based media were informed of the order of registration of candidates to the Majilis deputies elected by the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. He noted that candidates from the Assembly will be elected March 21, the next day after the elections. As per the calendar plan approved by the Central Election Commission, the nomination of candidates from the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan started February 20 and will last till February 29. The registration of the candidates will be carried out during the period from February 29 till March 5. "Kazakhstan has a specific system of elections. There is no such a system in the world," the Kazakh diplomat noted. Syzdykov informed also of the composition of the candidates in party lists. "187 of the candidates (79.9%) are men and 47 (or 20.1%) are women. 67 candidates or 28.6% are the employees of non-public organizations or enterprises. 47 candidates or 20.1% are the deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of the 5th convocation. The average age of the registered candidates is 52. The youngest of them is 26," he said. After then the diplomat reminded that the agitation stage of the electoral campaign will last till March 18, and March 19 will be the Day of Silence. It was noted that the election funds of the six political parties participating in the elections received 519,100,000 tenge, which will be spent on all agitation procedures. As many as 700 foreign representatives (CIS Executive Council, CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, ODIHR/OSCE) will observe the elections in Kazakhstan. The accreditation of the observers from foreign countries and international organizations will last till 14 March. Besides, Syzdykov reminded that the accreditation of foreign journalists will start on 22 January 2016 and will end 14 March 2016. The Kazakh diplomat told also about the order and procedures of voting by Kazakhstani residents in Russia. "The residents of Kazakhstan staying in the territory of the Russian Federation will be able to vote at five voting stations to be opened in diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan: in Moscow, Saint-Petersburg, Kazan, Astrakhan and Omsk. The voting will be held from 07:00 a.m. till 08:00 p.m. In whole, 65 voting stations will be opened abroad," noted the Ambassador.



Last year, Dec. 7, the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration for the Achievement of a Nuclear-Weapons-Free World suggested by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev three months before.Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov called the adoption "a landmark for the entire international community," in an interview with The Astana Times. It was especially important for citizens of Kazakhstan, a country that has suffered greatly from the humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons, to see Nazarbayev promote making a world without nuclear weapons humanity's ultimate goal in the 21st century from the UN podium, Idrissov said. "Adopting the Universal Declaration for the Achievement of a Nuclear-Weapons-Free World is a new, important step in realising this goal. ... I believe that the general principles and obligations established in the document, already supported by the community of nations, can and must become a bridge between different and sometimes opposing views on the future shape of a world without nuclear weapons." However, not all countries are ready to disarm. "Despite the fact that the Universal Declaration was developed as a consensus document based on universally accepted principles and earlier agreements, it is evident that at this stage, not all countries are ready to support it," Idrissov acknowledged. Nuclear weapons countries and their defence allies are not ready to renounce their weapons. More work is needed. "In the coming years, we expect a long process of universalizing the declaration. It is particularly important to conduct targeted work with those countries that did not support the declaration, to convince them to change their position." Reconfirming the resolution every three years and creating a reporting mechanism for states to the UN and for the UN Secretariat to the General Assembly on the implementation of the goals has been suggested, Idrissov said. Reconfirming the declaration's principles will help keep the international community focused on the declaration and keep the idea a nuclear-weapon-free world on the UN agenda. Nuclear countries have objected in particular at establishing time frames for disarming. "The logic is simple - without defining time frames for the elimination of nuclear weapons, they will be there indefinitely. ... Nuclear countries think that it is unrealistic to set time frames for nuclear disarmament. At the same time, non-nuclear countries completely disagree with such approaches and demand concrete time frames to save humankind from nuclear weapons," Idrissov explained. "The declaration reflects a balanced and realistic approach. Recognising the necessity of having a structured nuclear disarmament process, it does not set concrete time periods, which is unrealistic today, but at the same time acknowledges that time frames for nuclear disarmament must be agreed upon with countries." The declaration notes the humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons as one of the most important reasons for abolishing them, Idrissov said. Another reason is that such weapons are obsolete, rooted in a Cold War mentality that has no relevance to today's world. "The only guarantee of security is total and universal nuclear disarmament," said the foreign minister. "Continuing to invoke the importance of nuclear weapons and their indefinite preservation will only make them spread further. If we do not start to disarm, the number of nuclear-weapon possessors will rise dramatically. ... Today, when the world has become multipolar, nuclear weapons are increasingly used as an argument to solve regional problems, become a factor of regional deterrence, a means of promoting political and geopolitical interests. All this increases the risk of using nuclear weapons." It is not only governments who can support the movement to a nuclear-weapons-free world, Idrissov said. "Today, civil society, social movements and public opinion in general have a significant impact on certain political decision-making processes. ... Civil society has played a significant role in bringing environmental issues, climate change and sustainable development to the forefront of the global agenda. It can make nuclear disarmament a priority for governments." The author is Kazakhstan Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov.

Kazakhstan's Secretary of State Ms Gulshara Abdykalikova received Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan H.E. Masayoshi Kamohara in the Akorda presidential residence on Monday as he ended his diplomatic mission in the country.During the meeting at the presidential residence, the sides noted with pleasure bilateral commercial and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan was developing dynamically. For instance, inflow of Japanese investment has exceeded $4.5 billion over the past 10 years. Two-way trade amounted to $1.4 billion in 2015. Presently, there are nearly 50 Kazakh-Japanese joint ventures in the country, the Akorda's press service reports.Secretary Abdykalikova stressed that Kazakhstan and Japan would remain close allies in non-proliferation, nuclear disarmament and peaceful use of nuclear energy. Kazakhstan and Japan were elected to co-chair the upcoming conference in New York to facilitate the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty's entry into force on September 29. Ms Abdykalikova expressed confidence that close political contacts and exchange of delegations at a high level would open new horizons for all-round cooperation between the two nations.In conclusion, she thanked Ambassador Kamohara for expanding friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Japan and wished him success in his future activities.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has ratified amendments to the agreement on Russia's lease of fighting fields located on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reported Monday.The text of the law "On ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation amending the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation Government on leasing objects and fighting fields of 929 State Flight Test Center of Russian Federation located on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of October 18, 1996" is published in the press.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Prague took part in the 25th exhibition titled "Holiday World", which was organized with the support of the Ministry of Regional Development of the Czech Republic, on February 18-21, 2016.The Embassy of Kazakhstan presented the materials dedicated to the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana at the event, the press release of the Embassy reads. The Embassy also prepared video clips about the work on preparation for the EXPO in Kazakhstan, nature of Kazakhstan, tourist potential of the country and the country's capability to receive a lot of foreign guests coming for the exhibition. Business relations with representatives of the tourist business of the Czech Republic, big travel companies and hotels were established within the event in order to attract Czech and other foreign tourists to Kazakhstan.



On the initiative of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in New York, a business meeting with Senior Vice President and Director of the International Division of the Empire State Development Corporation Erin Cole and Lennox Ruiz was held, where well-known representatives of the business spheres and the Kazakh diaspora were invited to as well. As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Raushan Yesbulatova told about the current social and economic situation in Kazakhstan, investment climate and new conditions for foreign partners. R. Yesbulatova also explained the main provisions of the Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy, President's Address to the Nation 2016 and the National Plan "100 specific steps for implementation of five institutional reforms. Representatives of Empire State Development familiarized with the investment part of the economic policy of Kazakhstan, found common points with the National Agency for Export and Investment "Kaznex Invest, Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan and expressed their readiness to organize meetings or business forums in the USA, where the projects in mutually beneficial spheres for the USA and Kazakhstan can be discussed. It should be noted that the American side expressed its readiness to find business partners for each Special Economic Zone in Kazakhstan. R. Yesbulatova told her interlocutors about the process of preparation for the EXPO-2017, and noted that holding of the exhibition would serve as a platform for discussions and innovations in the sphere of the global energy, and help to contribute to development and use of alternative and renewable energy sources, and obviously allow to widely represent the best technologies of the world in this sphere in Astana.

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Germany Bolat Nussupov met with Ulrich Ruppel, Executive Director of DMT GmbH & Co. KG - a daughter company of TÜV Concern.As the press service of the Kazakh MFA says, the Ambassador briefed the German side about the main provisions of the last Presidential Address to the Nation "Kazakhstan in a New Economic Reality: Development, Growth, Reforms", National Plan "100 Specific Steps" and target indicators of implementation of the Comprehensive Privatization Plan 2016-2020 in Kazakhstan. Nussupov noted that the implementation of the new stage of privatization aims at raising effectiveness of economy. "The main task today is to increase private capital and to lower the share of government-owned property to the level of OECD states," he said. In turn, U.Ruppel expressed interest in new opportunities of cooperation in light of the current privatization campaign and told about his company's plans to participate in privatization of some enterprises specializing in minerals extraction and processing, as well as in oil and gas sectors. The German side presented also some projects as per the Agreement on Partnership in the fields of Raw Materials, Industry and Technology. In this regard, the top officials of the German company will visit Kazakhstan to discuss certain joint projects. NB: DMT GmbH & Co. KG is an independent engineering and investment company, member of TÜVNord group of companies. It specializes in ore-mining industry, geological explorations, civil construction and infrastructure, safety of buildings, testing of products, measuring equipment in production and chemical recovery industry.

When Kazakhstan bid to host the 2017 EXPO in its capital Astana, it must have surprised many observers. It was not just that no country from the former Soviet Union had yet to host EXPO, but the theme we chose was future energy. After all, Kazakhstan is one of the world's largest oil and gas producers. Promoting new energy sources and solutions may have seemed a strange decision for a country with such large fossil fuel reserves.But five years after the historic vote by the International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE) delegates for Astana, that theme seems more timely and relevant than ever. Energy security is an increasing concern for many countries with governments worried about how they can meet the needs of their economies and citizens in future decades.Around the world, too, the damaging impact of climate change is clearer every year, increasing fears about the legacy we are leaving for future generations. As I write this text in my office in mid-February in Astana, I think to myself that winters are clearly not as cold as they used to be when Kazakhstan's administrative capital moved here 18 years ago. The agreement reached at the COP 21 conference in December was a vital step in tackling this potentially catastrophic challenge. But commitments to reduce carbon emissions now have to be turned into concrete, deliverable policies. Green energy - affordable, reliable and environmentally sustainable - is at the heart of the answer to how we protect our planet while enabling prosperity to spread. It is why, despite its oil and gas reserves, Kazakhstan has set itself a target of meeting 50 percent of its own energy needs from alternative and renewable sources by the middle of the century.Not surprisingly given these major global challenges, international attention on EXPO 17 has been strong. Last month Latvia, although not a member of the BIE, became the 70th country to formally confirm its participation. More than 30 are nations are expected to follow in its footsteps in the coming weeks. Last week, I visited New Delhi where we signed a country participation agreement with India. The fact that one of the largest economies in Asia and the world will present its green technologies agenda at EXPO 2017 will add great value to the event's attractiveness to both professionals in the field and numerous tourists. Sovereign nations will be joined by many of the world's largest companies, particularly in the energy field, who see EXPO 2017 as an important opportunity to showcase their technology and ideas to a global audience. Businesses know from previous EXPOs what a unique platform exhibitions provide to excite interest in products and services, to drive innovation and forge new partnerships.This interest, the importance of the subject, as well as the trust placed in it by the BIE, puts a lot of responsibility on Kazakhstan. We have an obligation to ensure everything is ready for the exhibition's opening in June next year and for the many hundreds of thousands of people who will visit Astana during the three months it will run.As the Second Meeting of EXPO 2017 International Participants in Astana this week will hear, we are confident of meeting this responsibility. The large exhibition site, ideally situated between the city center and international airport, is rapidly taking shape. National and international pavilions are being designed by renowned architects while the entire infrastructure that such a large event will need is in place.A similar pace of development can be seen outside the site. There are, for instance, a good number of new hotels close to completion with major investment taking place to improve transport in the city and its links to the rest of the country. Nor is it just the physical barriers to success that are being removed. We have already scrapped the need for visas for citizens from more than 20 nations to make it easier for them to visit.But while the first priority is to ensure the site and city can meet the needs of the hundreds of thousands of visitors during the exhibition, we recognize that its success will also be judged on its long-term impact. From the beginning, we saw EXPO as a national project that can help us achieve our ambition to become one of the world's most advanced economies by 2050.Our aim is to use EXPO to drive the next stage of our industrial development and diversification with a new emphasis on sustainability, high-tech and skills. The exhibition site and its buildings will, wherever possible, use the latest renewable power sources, smart energy networks and sustainable construction techniques. Their use will embed these skills and knowledge throughout our wider industry.We have also been determined that the site will have a life long after the exhibition closes. It will, for example, host an International Centre for the development of green technologies and investment projects under the auspices of the UN. The site will also be the home of the new Astana International Financial Centre which is being developed along the lines of its counterpart in Dubai. With its modern buildings and infrastructure along with the housing being constructed, it will form a new vibrant quarter in our capital city as well as a permanent home for high-tech firms, research centers and academic institutions.By raising our international profile and improving the facilities in our capital city, we expect as well that EXPO17 will provide a long-term boost to tourism to our country. Astana is a gateway to a land of remarkable natural beauty and we hope the exhibition will help show just what we can offer to visitors from around the world.It is now just over a year until EXPO17 opens its doors for the first time. By focusing on how we power our world in a sustainable way, we are playing our part in finding solutions to one of the major challenges of the century. It is why I hope that many countries, companies and individuals come to Astana next summer. You can be sure of the warmest of welcomes. The author is Kazakhstan's First Deputy Foreign Minister and EXPO 2017 Commissioner - Rapil Zhoshybayev.

Kazakhstan is determined to continue and strengthen its bilateral trade with Malaysia despite global economic challenges.In fact, several areas of cooperation in both the diplomatic and economic fields have been explored between both countries since the start of its official relationship in 1992, according to a spokesperson from the Kazakhstan Embassy in Malaysia. These include the agreements signed during the visit by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to Kazakhstan in May, 2014, for the construction of a methanol plant and a liquefied natural gas plant, as well as, farm development involving cattle breeding in the country. "From January until October, 2015, mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Malaysia stood at US$76.6 million with total exports to Kazakhstan worth US$76.2 million and imports valued at US$396,300," she told Bernama. Hence bilateral trade was largely in Malaysia's favour, having registered exports of US$122.7 million to Kazakhstan in 2013 and US$105.2 million in 2014. The main items imported by the country from Malaysia included electrical and electronic products, appliances and parts, palm oil, lubricants, rubber products, clothings and furniture, Kazinform reports citing Bernama. On the other hand, Kazakhstan exported ferrous metals, surveying and measuring equipment, tools and pipe fittings to Malaysia. In terms of foreign direct investment flow, Malaysia invested US$0.6 million in Kazakhstan in the first half of 2015. After gaining independence in 1991, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Kazakhstan started to build the nation by studying the experiences of other countries including Malaysia. With the similarity of having a majority of Muslims, Kazakhstan which is the ninth largest country in the world, has conveyed its interest to emulate Malaysia's socio-economic development. The spokesperson said Kazakhstan was excited to welcome more people to invest in the country including from Malaysia.

Astana hosted the second international meeting of countries-participants of EXPO-2017 which will be held in Astana. The two-day event will be attended by heads of the International Exhibitions Bureau, commissioners of pavilions and others.Ambassador of Netherlands to Kazakhstan and chief commissioner of the Netherlands pavilion Hans Driesser talked with Kazinform correspodent about the upcoming EXPO event.He noted that the Netherlands is looking forward to the international exhibition EXPO-2017. This is mainly due to the theme of the exhibition "Future Energy". He emphasized that the theme is very relevant in the Netherlands.The Ambassador expressed confidence that the exhibition will become a global platform for companies and academic community to come up against environmental problems.Mr. Driesser stressed that the participation of Dutch companies in the EXPO-2017 will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening economic ties with Kazakhstan as the Netherlands is one of the largest economic partners of the country in the field of energy.Hans Driesser noted that Kazakh President's proposal on opening of the international center for the development of green technology using the infrastructure and territory of EXPO-2017 is very important. Kazakhstan is contributing to the implementation of the UN initiative called "Sustainable Energy for All" declared in 2011.In his opinion, the exhibition will add to the international image of Kazakhstan as a stable and prosperous state in the heart of Eurasia.The commissioner added that Central Asia is rapidly gaining popularity among Dutch tourists. It should be noted that a direct flight between Astana and Amsterdam will be launched in May 2016.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has congratulated their colleagues from Estonia on the Independence Day.The ministry took to its official Twitter account to extend the congratulations: "We congratulate our colleagues from @estonia_eu on the #IndependenceDay of Estonia and send our best wishes of peace and prosperity!" Estonia celebrates the Independence Day on the 24th of February marking the anniversary of the Estonian Declaration of Independence in 1918.

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Germany Bolat Nussupov met with renowned public and political figure, ex-President of this country Gerhard Schröder.As the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs, the diplomat informed the German side of Kazakhstan's socio-economic development, the reforms conducted under the 100 Specific Steps National Plan and main aspects of the President's latest State-of-the-Nation Address "Kazakhstan in a New Economic Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development". The Ambassador emphasized Gerhard Schröder's contribution to successful development of the Kazakh-German ties which had laid a firm basis for a broad spectrum of bilateral cooperation. In turn, the German politician highly appraised Kazakhstan's socio-economic reforms and achievements. In his opinion, N.Nazarbayev makes a great contribution to ensuring stable and sustainable development both in Kazakhstan and in the entire region. G. Schröder remembered with warmth his constructive meetings with the Kazakh Leader in Astana and in Berlin and wished further success to our President in implementation of reforms. NB: Gerhard Schröder paid his first official visit to Kazakhstan in 2003 as the German Chancellor. As a result of the visit, the countries launched "Nazarbayev- Schröder" program aimed at training the personnel in economy being implemented up to now.

Head of State N. Nazarbayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement on free trade between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states and Vietnam".The press service of the Akorda informs that the text of the Law is published in the print media.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China Shakhrat Nuryshev met with Head of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Song Tao.The parties discussed the state of the Kazakh-Chinese relations, all-round strategic partnership, the prospects of development of the bilateral inter-party cooperation, interaction in industrialization and investments, as well as the ways of implementation of Nurly Zhol and Silk Road Economic Belt programs. "Kazakhstan is the country possessing a political weight at the global arena. China attaches great importance to the development of relations with Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is our close neighbor, good friend and reliable partner. We annually exchange top-level and high-level visits. We enjoy mutually beneficial cooperation in all sectors," said Song Tao. In turn, the Kazakh diplomat briefed him about the main provisions of the Presidential Address to the Nation "Kazakhstan in a New Global Reality: Growth, Development, Reforms", "100 Specific Steps" National Plan, Five Institutional Reforms, the course of preparation for the oncoming early parliamentary elections, pre-election race and political programs of the parties. The sides discussed also the agreements reached during the visits of the heads of state and government and during the official visit of First Vice Chairman of Nur Otan Party Askar Myrzakhmetov to China in September 2015. In particular, they discussed the ways and the forms of implementation of the 2015-2017 Inter-Party Cooperation Protocol signed between Nur Otan and China's Communist Party. Shakhrat Nuryshev and Song Tao agreed on further deepening of contacts between political parties of Kazakhstan and Communist Party of China, on development of "economic party ties" and holding joint forums with the participation of both countries SMEs. Recall that the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party was established in 1951. The Department is in charge of maintaining external ties of the Chinese Communist Party and is responsible for implementation of the policy of the Party's Central Committee. The International Department may submit propositions on all issues of the international agenda for the consideration of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee. As per statistical data, the number of members of the Chinese Communist Party reached 87 mln in late 2015.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov has received Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Nikolay Bordyuzha.As the press service of the MFA informs, the parties exchanged views on topical issues of the international situation and on the CSTO's role in ensuring collective security in the member states. The CSTO Secretary General informed the Kazakh Minister of the course of fulfillment of the decisions of the CSTO Collective Security Council adopted in 2015 and the approaches to the development of the CSTO crisis response system Idrissov and Bordyuzha discussed the schedule and the agenda of major events for 2016, namely, the forthcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council in July and a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in autumn at the level of the heads of state. The parties discussed also the prospects of expanding cooperation of the CSTO member states in fight with terrorism and religious extremism and on initiation of appropriate joint propositions at various international platforms. As E. Idrissov noted, "such cooperation will open a new level of interaction within the Organization and will promote the implementation of the initiative on establishment of the Global Anti-Terrorist Coalition (Network) under the UN aegis, voiced out by President of Kazakhstan N.Nazarbayev at the UN GA 70th jubilee session".

The Embassy of Kazakhstan saw the annual meeting of Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhanov with Kazakh students studying at UK universities. Such meetings are traditional and held in a form of an interactive discussion of the political and economic reforms carried out in Kazakhstan, as well as performance of the tasks set by the head of our state to include our country into the club of the world's industrialised economies.Erzhan Kazykhanov emphasized that the implementation of these vital priorities needs Kazakhstan to have professional staff and the best world practice, which could be used for the development of our country. This is largely due to the ‘Bolashak' Presidential programme and other educational grants through which our young people are able to study at the world's best universities. In this regard, the Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan students should actively suggest new ideas and initiatives necessary for the modernisation of the domestic economy. A special emphasis was given by the Ambassador to holding cultural and sports event, as well as strengthening the ties between student associations and Kazakh diaspora living in the UK. This is especially important on the eve of the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan (16 December), which is the significant historical event of this year. In connection with the forthcoming parliamentary elections in our country on March 20 the Ambassador called for the students to exercise their rights to vote and at the polling station 194, which will be located at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK at the following address: 125 Pall Mall, London, SW1Y 5EA. At the end of the meeting, Erzhan Kazykhanov expressed hope for strengthening further communications with Kazakh youth, as well as thanked the students of Kazakhstan for a constructive exchange of views and new ideas for the sustainable development of our country.

An official reception on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the National Day and 25th anniversary of Liberation of the State of Kuwait was held at the Rixos Hotel in Astana."Kuwait is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Arabic and Islamic world. The official visit of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to the State of Kuwait on August 31-September 1, 1997 made a significant contribution to the strengthening of our bilateral interaction," a representative of the Kuwaiti Embassy said. As a result of this visit, a Kazakh-Kuwaiti Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic and Cultural-Humanitarian Cooperation was established. From the Kazakh side, the Commission is headed by Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Natalya Korzhova. In late 2014 and in 2015, diplomatic missions (embassies) were opened in both countries. The diplomatic relations with Kazakhstan were established in 1993. Since then, the countries exchanged numerous visits of official delegations. Kuwait awarded Kazakhstan with a grant for construction of a new building of the Ministry of Agriculture (10 mln U.S. dollars), for the development of a feasibility study of a water supply project of the Aral Sea region (1.3 mln U.S. dollars) etc. Among the guests of the event were the representatives of the diplomatic corps, prominent politicians, economists, representatives of local organizations, companies and mass media.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhansseit Tuimebayev met with First Deputy Prime Minister of this country Tu?rul Türke? Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Embassy's press service.The parties discussed a wide range of issues of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The Turkish Vice PM noted that the instability of the global market must not hinder the growth of the trade-economic interaction between the two countries. "The complications observed both in the international economic situation and in the global political component, may negatively impact the growth of trade-economic cooperation between our countries. Our objective is to preserve and multiple the level reached in our strategic partnership. Kazakhstan has always been assessed by Turkey as a reliable brotherly country and partner in the region," saidTürke?. He also highlighted Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's "great role in building and developing Kazakhstani statehood and his growing authority in the international life." "Kazakhstan has always been associated with its President. The political authority of N.Nazarbayev at the international arena is evident not only in the regional but also in the global scale. On his initiative, Kazakhstan implements G-Global, ATOM, Astana EXPO-2017 and many other projects. He is the initiator of the integration processes, such as the Turkic Council, EEU, CICA. The 100 Specific Steps National Plan on implementation of Five Institutional Reforms deserve a high evaluation. Amid the global instability, the role of such world-scale politician as N.Nazarbayev increases," added he.

The delegation of the Parliament of Kazakhstan headed by Chairman of the Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev participated in the winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna. The delegation includes senators Ikram Adyrbekov, Nurtai Abykayev, Mikhail Bortnik, Lyazzat Kiinov, Dulat Kustavletov.Speaking at the opening of the winter session Mr. Tokayev presented Kazakhstan's position on the most topical issues of the OSCE activity. He emphasized the critical importance of the Minsk agreements and, in particular, the set of measures aimed at the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. The speaker expressed support for the idea of creating within the OSCE PA the Liaison Group on Ukraine.Senate Speaker stressed the timeliness of the OSCE Astana Declaration's principle of common and indivisible security in the conditions of growing threat of terrorism, the situation in the Middle East and the migration crisis. He urged the OSCE to promote confidence between states in the interests of global security, as well as to join forces in order to create, on the proposal of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, a worldwide network of anti-terrorism. Mr. Tokayev invited the OSCE PA deputies to attend the parliamentary conference with the participation of representatives of world and traditional religions themed "Religions against terrorism" which will be held in Astana on May 31, 2016. "Kazakhstan welcomes the agreement between the United States and Russia on Kazakhstan welcomes the agreement between the US and Russia on the cessation of hostilities in Syria and calls on all parties concerned to strictly implement it to protect the fragile stability in the country," said the Speaker of the Senate.Head of the Kazakh delegation expressed disagreement with the practice of blocking parliamentary delegations in the OSCE forums by visa restrictions believing that the Parliamentary Assembly should act in the spirit of a common political project. The speaker also criticized the sanctions policy that undermines the entire global economy.Mr. Tokayev informed the parliamentarians about the implementation of the five institutional reforms initiated by Nursultan Nazarbayev. He also talked about the election of deputies to the Majilis. The Speaker stressed that the elections will be carried out in accordance with the national legislation and international standards.According to the press service of the Senate, Kazakhstan's delegation held a number of bilateral meetings in Vienna. During the conversation with the chairman of the Senate OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier stressed the importance of cooperation with Kazakhstan on all the topical issues of the organization including the situation in Central Asia, countering transnational threats and promoting dialogue on European security. He also expressed his intention to provide a contribution to holding the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana. Mr. Tokayev also met with chairman of the Russian State Duma Sergey Naryshkin, special representative of Germany for OSCE chairmanship Gernot Erler, head of the parliamentary delegation of Switzerland Filippo Lombardi, president of Austria Heinz Fischer, president of the Federal Council of the Austrian Parliament Joseph Saller and president of the National Council Karlheinz Kopf. In addition, chairman of the Senate K. Tokayev held talks with the Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Lassina Zerbo.

Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakhstan Parliament Askar Beissenbayev has met with Secretary General of the Turkic-Speaking States Parliamentary Assembly Zhandos Assanov.Beissenbayev expressed confidence that the activity of the TurkPA will make a significant contribution to the promotion of the inter-parliamentary collaboration. The Senate Vice Speaker noted the openness of Kazakhstan for expansion of legal frameworks of interaction among the member states' law-making authorities, Kazinform reports citing the Senate's press service. In turn, Assanov told about the activity of the Secretariat on preparation for the TurkPA's regular plenary session.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev met yesterday, 25 February, with a Malaysian delegation headed by Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water, Commissioner of the Malaysian National Section in EXPO 2017 Datuk Loo Took Gee in Astana.During the meeting, the sides discussed preparation process to the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017, terms of Malaysia's participation as well as sessions of the Second International Participants Meeting. The Malaysian side expressed willingness to present its technologies in alternative and renewable energy sources at the exhibition. It's worth mentioning that nowadays Malaysia is actively developing green technologies and implementing fuel diversification policy. In 2011, the state adopted the Renewable Energy Act. Today the country is implementing a new long-term plan of renewable energy sources development till 2050. Following the meeting, the sides signed the Agreement on Participation of Malaysia in the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017. Malaysia became the 41st country to sign the Agreement on Participation in EXPO 2017. Now, 75 states and 14 international organizations have officially confirmed participation in EXPO 2017: 55 Commissioners of National Sections have been appointed, Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

The meeting focused on discussing the issues of co-operation in telecommunications, aviation, Internet and LTE technologies, as well as space industry. The parties also discussed the implementation of the memorandum of understanding between the Kazakhtelecom telecommunication company and Virgin Group signed during the state visit by UK Prime Minister David Cameron to Kazakhstan in 2013.Erzhan Kazykhanov briefed Peter Norris on the economic reforms in Kazakhstan, including a large-scale campaign on the privatisation of enterprises. The Kazakh Ambassador stressed a high potential of joint co-operation in attracting advanced innovative technologies necessary for Kazakhstan's economy. In turn, Peter Norris, the Chairman of the Virgin Group, expressed a willingness to consider the possibility to participate in the programme of privatisation of Kazakhstan enterprises. Besides, he did not rule out the creation and the implementation of joint projects under the Virgin Galactic space programme. Virgin Group is one of the leading international investment companies incorporating about 400 associated enterprises. It invests in various businesses, including mobile communication, tourism, financial services, leisure, health etc, Kazakh Embassy in the UK says.



Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, the press service of the Akorda informs.The sides discussed the cooperation between the two countries in trade and economic, agricultural, pharmaceutical spheres and in the sectors of infrastructural construction and transport and logistics. N. Nazarbayev noted that the first visit of Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to Kazakhstan would give a new impetus for strengthening of partnership relations between the countries. "Our country is interested in development of friendly and trustworthy relations with Egypt. The people of Kazakhstan will celebrate the 25th anniversary of independence this year. And we remind that Egypt was the first Arab country to recognize Kazakhstan as an independent state in 1991. A lot have been done over these years to strengthen the relations between our countries, and I have visited Egypt multiple times over this period," the Head of State said. Besides, the President drew attention to the fact that both countries had a great potential for development of the transport and transit ties despite the geographical remoteness. The Head of State emphasized that Abdel Fattah el-Sisi became the president of Egypt in a difficult time. "We are very glad that in spite of the internal conflicts, bloodshed and revolutions that took place recently the people of Egypt united that expressed their confidence to their new President. You recently set new goals and tasks that are very similar to ours. Egypt is one of the biggest countries of the Middle East, and we would like to continue our trustworthy dialogue in terms of the economic cooperation under the current conditions of global markets," N. Nazarbayev said. In turn, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi noted that the people of Egypt and the leadership of the country highly appreciated the level of bilateral relations between Astana and Cairo. "We appreciate the support Kazakhstan rendered in a difficult for Egypt time. The purpose of my visit is to strengthen the relations we have in many spheres," the President of Egypt stressed.

Japan is going to donate 308,000 U.S. dollars to two hospitals and two schools of Kazakhstan. Japanese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kamohara Masayoshi and heads of these organized signed appropriate grant agreements. Thus, the Regional Infectious Diseases Hospital of Kyzylorda will receive 76,500 U.S. dollars for acquisition of an artificial ventilator, eight syringe pumps, three medication supply controllers and four bedside monitors. The Central Hospital of Balkhash will spend the donated funds (95,700 U.S. dollars) on replacement of four surgical lights. Two secondary schools in Semey (No.43 and No.22) will receive 136,000 U.S. dollars for replacement of windows and balcony doors. "The implementation of these projects will contribute to the solution of Kazakhstan's social problems and improvement of populations' life. We will continue exerting efforts to further develop the relations between Kazakhstan and Japan. I will be happy if you remember about the goodwill of Japanese people," the foreign diplomat noted. In general, over 18 years of implementation in Kazakhstan, 75 projects worth 5 mln 400 thousand U.S. dollars were financed under Japan's "Grass Roots" program.

On February 24th Shapero rare books shop in London saw the presentation of the book ‘South to the Great Steppe: The Travels of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson in Eastern Kazakhstan 1847-52' by Nick Fielding. The book tells about a British traveler and an artist Thomas Witlam Atkinson, who visited our country in the 19th century, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in London. The event was attended by the members of the shop, the representatives of British creative and academic community. Welcoming the participants of the event, Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhanov emphasised the contribution made by Thomas Atkinson to the cultural and historic heritage of our country. Numerous paintings, diaries and letters of the British explorer prove the cultural wealth and the geographical diversity of the Great Steppe. Nick Fielding, the author of the book, briefed the participants of the event on the journeys of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson through the illimitable space in Kazakhstan and answered their questions. The book ‘South to the Great Steppe: The Travels of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson in Eastern Kazakhstan 1847-52' provides important insights and background to the life of the Kazakh people of the 19th century. It charts the journeys made by a British explorer Thomas Atkinson and his wife Lucy to the eastern part of Kazakhstan, their meetings with local Kazakh officials, as well as the birth of their son Alatau Tamchiboulac, named after a famous spring and a mountain. Fielding's book contains high-quality reproductions of many of these paintings, including views of the Tamchiboulac Spring, the Ac-Sou River, the many kurgans surrounding Kapal, the remarkable Kora Valley, the Bascan River, the Terric-Sou and many other notable places in the region. The idea for the book was developed in collaboration with the Embassy of Kazakhstan in London. Publication was supported by the Kazakh National Welfare Fund ‘Samruk-Kazyna'.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held extended talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Kazinform correspondent reports from Akorda. "I am confident that your first official visit to Kazakhstan will give a new impulse to further cooperation of our countries. At the tête-à-tête meeting we have discussed many issues, namely, the political situation and economic issues of our regions," Nazarbayev said. The Head of State reminded that Kazakhstan is going to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its independence in 2016. "It is quite symbolic that the Egyptian leader pays his first official visit to our country namely this year. There are ties, which our nations can be proud of," noted he. "Great son of the Kazakh steppe, ruler of Syria and Egypt in the 13rd century Sultan Baibars is regarded as a symbol of friendship of the two nations. Our compatriot, world-famous scholar and philosopher Al-Farabi is our common pride," stressed the Leader of the Nation. Nazarbayev expressed confidence that Abdel Fattah el-Sisi takes big steps as the President of Egypt to rehabilitate social stability in the country and in the name of its future. "Many Kazakhstani specialists worked in Egypt in the Soviet period. And your students studied in Kazakhstan. We need to revive this tradition. We are ready to implement joint mutually beneficial projects in all areas of our cooperation. The most important thing is that Kazakhstan views Egypt as its fraternal country," he highlighted. In turn, the Egyptian President thanked Nazarbayev for the invitation and congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on 25th anniversary of the country's independence. "We congratulate you and people of Kazakhstan on big achievements in economy, politics and, in general, in all spheres of the country's life," said Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Kazakhstan supports the intention of Egypt to sign an agreement on free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told upon the completion of the bilateral talks with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit."The first direction is to jointly use and develop the transport and logistics potential of both countries. We support the intention of Cairo to have a free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union. The program of China "Economic Belt of Silk Road" has Kazakhstan and Egypt playing important roles there. The potential of both countries provides for new opportunities in this sphere," N. Nazarbayev said. It was noted that the involvement of the two countries in different integration structures opens up new opportunities for deepening of the trade and economic cooperation.

Kazakhstan will keep exporting grain to Egypt. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said it following his talks with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports."The second issue is to establish long-term ties in agriculture. Egypt is the biggest grain consuming country. Kazakhstan is among the world's leading grain exporting countries. In 2006-2010, Kazakhstan exported up to 1 mln grain to Egypt annually. We will continue to develop this area of cooperation," said Nazarbayev.

Kazakhstan and Egypt plan to cooperate in the space sphere, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev informed upon completion of the bilateral talks with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit.N. Nazarbayev noted that Egypt was the first Arab country to launch a satellite. The satellite of Egypt was launched from the cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The second satellite of Egypt "EgyptSat" was also launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in 2014. "In future we plan to develop intergovernmental agreements in this sphere," the President of Kazakhstan noted.Additionally, President Nazarbayev stressed that bilateral negoations in Astana mark the new stage in Kazakhstan-Egypt relations.

The Government of Kazakhstan revised the national budget increasing the expenditures. The Government is also developing a strategic development plan of the country for 2025. A new healthcare system with an emphasis on prevention of non-infectious diseases is also being developed in Kazakhstan.Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov paid a working visit to Russia last week. He met with Head of Government of Russia Dmitry Medvedev within his trip. The interlocutors discussed the relevant issues of bilateral trade and economic relations including cooperation in financial, transport and transit, oil and gas and energy spheres. Besides, they considered the current and future issues of cooperation within the framework of the EEU. First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a telephone conference on the issues of preparation of central and local executive bodies for the flooding period of 2016. B. Sagintayev stressed that it was necessary to take measures to avoid the situation that happened in March-April 2015, when people of Karaganda, Akmola and other regions suffered from flooding. The regional administrations were given instructions to daily monitor the flooding situation and ensure control of it. Besides, the regional administrations have to inform people about what to do and how to act in case of the emerging threat of flooding. Minister of National Economy Yerbolat Dossayev informed that the forecast of the GDP growth for 2016 was reduced in Kazakhstan. The forecast was changed due to the forecasts of experts in the sphere of oil and gas. A 2.1 percent growth was possible in case of the 40 dollars a barrel price. Now, when the price is 30 dollars a barrel the GDP growth is expected to be at the level of 0.5 percent. The inflation rate is expected to be at the level of 6-8 percent in 2016. The industry sector will see a production decrease, but the agriculture sector is expected to have a rise. Nevertheless, the revised version of the national budget for 2016 included increased transfers from the National Fund. The expenditures of the national budget with the consideration of all the needs will make 8 266.8 billion tenge, which is a 600.2 billion tenge increase compared to the initially approved budget. Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anarbek Karashev paid a working visit to Austria. He held talks with Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria Michael Linhart and other representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria. The sides focused on cooperation of the two countries in bilateral and multilateral formats, relevant international issues and development of cooperation within the UN, OSCE in the format of the EU-Central Asia in particular. The issues of cooperation in the sphere of air links and simplification of the visa regime between Kazakhstan and Austria were considered at the meetings as well. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania Daulet Batrashev visited the biggest industrial and agricultural region Timis, which is located in the southwest of the country. Jointly with the Trade and Industrial and Agricultural Chamber of the region a conference on investment opportunities of Kazakhstan, advantages of doing business in Kazakhstan and future development of the trade and economic interaction between the regions of the two countries was organized. The head of the Trade and Industrial and Agricultural Chamber of Timis region informed that the Chamber would form an economic mission featuring representatives of the main companies of the region and send to Kazakhstan. As a result of the visit, a number of Romanian companies expressed their readiness to expand their business in Kazakhstan. In particular, "Azur" and "Scandia" companies revealed their plans to launch production of their products in Kazakhstan. Deputy Minister of healthcare and Social Development Yelzhan Birtanov also informed that Kazakhstan began to develop a new healthcare system based on the service of public health. The international experience in this sphere will be taken into account when developing the service of public health. This service will be based on the currently functioning sanitary and epidemiological service. Besides, a great emphasis will be placed on prevention of non-infectious diseases. Besides, according to him, the system will focus on attraction of private investments in future. The public-private partnership will be the pillar of the system's functioning.

Chief of the Astana International Financial Centre Kairat Kelimbetov arrived at Beijing with a working trip. In an exclusive interview to Kazinform correspondent, he told that the IFCA is actively developing cooperation with similar structures at the regional and global levels. The institutions of the IFCA are being currently established. The experience of Chinese, Dubai and English partners is applied. This and many other issues related to the IFCA activity are touched upon in the interview below.

Mr. Kelimbetov, what is the goal of your current working trip to the People's Republic of China?

The Constitutional Law "On Astana International Financial Centre" was signed by the Head of State in late 2015, as per which the IFCA, all its subordinate structures and institutions are being established now. The JSC IFCA, which will be responsible for its development, has already been founded. As you know, the IFCA will be based on the EXPO-2017 infrastructure. Since the IFCA was awarded the status of the international centre, we need to build relations with the partners and regulators of those countries, to whom our services will be oriented on. Undoubtedly, these will be our neighbors - the Eurasian Economic Union, Central Asia and China. In this regard, we are currently holding a number of meetings both with the financial regulators - the People's Bank of China, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) - and with the business structures, such as China Investment Corporation (CIC), The Silkroad Foundation (SRF) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).Our important governmental programs are Industrial-Innovative Development Program and Nurly Zhol which closely correlate with China's One Belt, One Road initiative. We are presently negotiating with the SRF, AIIB and other organizations on financing of many projects. Here we can see that the Kazakh President's initiative on establishment of the IFCA nicely fits with this work, since unprecedented preferential terms for foreign investors are provided (English law, special tax preferences for the period of up to 50 years, simplified visa and labour regimes).

What aspects of the IFCA activity are of much interest for Chinese partners?

First of all, I should note that both countries signed an agreement on implementation of many infrastructure and production projects. To finance them is an important objective for many organizations, such as the SRF, CIC and AIIB. They closely collaborate with our national managing holdings and development institutions. The second issue is the potential of the IFCA's new stock exchange. Some organizations would like to join it and be its stakeholders and work at the future stock exchange. We are now discussing this idea with the officials of the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, Hong Kong Precious Metals Exchange and Shanghai Gold Exchange. We also cooperate with the CITIC Group Corporation (formerly the China International Trust and Investment Corporation) actively working in our country and planning to invest in our financial sector. I would like to emphasize that apart from traditional energy cooperation with CNPC, Sinopec, CITIC, we predict a breakthrough in the field of innovations and financial intermediation. For instance, CITIC and IZP Technologies Co. Intend to invest in construction of big data centres in Kazakhstan and are keen on forming new niches in IFCA. Kazakhstani companies, in turn, are eager to learn the experience of such Chinese corporations as Alibaba, Xiaomi and Lenovo in creation of big databanks. As part of this visit, you plan to visit the Shanghai and the Hong Kong stock exchanges.

What areas of their experience can be useful for the IFCA?

The goal of creation of the IFCA is to attract direct foreign investment both for the development of our country and for the entire Central Asia. With the help of the financial centres, like Hong Kong and Singapore, we plan to attract new financial technologies (the so called fintech) and investors serving at these platforms.

What other countries are involved in the IFCA development?

We view Dubai as a role-model for our centre. We are presently interacting with the DIFC on establishment of the Independent Financial Court in Astana. We are cooperating with the NASDAQ Dubai Stock Exchange and consider DIFC our main partner in Persian Gulf region. We closely cooperate with the London IFC, London Stock Exchange and the whole financial community of London. Such cooperation opens new opportunities for the development of four main areas: local capital markets, asset management, private banking and Islamic finance. Among other partners are the financial centres based in New York, Chicago, Toronto and several European countries. Therefore, we have big chances to develop.

When will we see the practical effect of the IFCA activity? How do you view its future?

We realize that it will take many years to establish the International Financial Centre. However, we believe that in a year or two we need to create new institutions to ensure the establishment of such full-fledged structure. I mean the independent financial court, IFCA regulator and an arbitration centre. We also expect that EXPO-2017 infrastructure will be placed at the IFCA's disposal. As for dates, the IFCA will start its full-fledged functioning in early 2018. Some services for the investors willing to invest in Kazakhstan and other CA countries in 2017 through the IFCA will be available at the end of this year. We want to join the top-10 Asian financial centres as soon as possible. Around 18,000 job places will be created in the nearest 7-10 years. 2,000-3,000 of the employees will be Kazakhstani financers, lawyers, consultants and other specialists. We predict the economic growth at not less that 1% of the non-oil GDP. This will hugely impact the structural reforms of Kazakhstan.

Thank you for the interview.

By Sadyk Akizhanov

Kazakh Ambassador to the UK Erzhan Kazykhanov has held a briefing for All Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.Addressing to British MPs, Ambassador Kazykhanov noted that Kazakhstan is commemorating this year the 25th anniversary of its independence. "Our country has achieved immense success within a comparatively short period of time both at home and abroad, having become the driver of economic growth in the region of Eurasia," the Ambassador noted. "Today, Kazakhstan is one of the authoritative players on the world stage. Ambitious international projects are being undertaken by our country, such as EXPO 2017, Congress of the leaders of world and traditional religions, establishing the IAEA LEU Bank on its territory, and other projects. Moreover, Kazakhstan bids for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2017-2018," he added.The MPs were also briefed on the ongoing political and economic reforms taking place in Kazakhstan, including the implementation of the ‘Nurly zhol' Strategic Programme and Plan of the Nation - the 100 concrete steps to implement the five institutional reforms of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. They were also informed on preparatory works for the snap parliamentary election in Kazakhstan, scheduled for March 20. Regarding the Kazakh-British relations, Ambassador Kazykhanov stressed that these have reached an unprecedented high level of strategic partnership. This is largely due to the recent official visit by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to London, which gave a powerful impetus to the development of our relations. The visit resulted in signing tens of contracts worth $13 billion, as well as a range of agreements, including those on provision mutual legal assistance, civil service and establishing the Astana International Financial Centre.At the end of the speech, Erzhan Kazykhanov handed to Ms. Gisela Stuart, the Chairman of the Group, an invitation by Mr. Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, the Speaker of the Senate of Kazakhstan's Parliament, to the members of the All Party Group to visit Kazakhstan.In turn, British MPs highly appreciated the reforms taking place in our country under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, having expressed the interest in Kazakhstan's plan to enter the OECD, and supported the country's efforts to ensure stability and safety in the Central Asian region.The All Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan was established on October 12, 2015. It enhances strengthening the inter-parliamentary dialogue and co-operation between the two countries. Labour Party MP Ms. Gisela Stuart heads the Group.

Kazakhsta Ambassador to the UK Erzhan Kazykhanov delivered a report at a meeting with TheCityUK's Russia, CIS and Mongolia Market Advisory Group and informed on the major structural reforms undertaken by the Kazakhstan Government, having stressed the investment preferences suggested under the International Financial Centre in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.UK companies are planning to take an active part in the creation and development of the IFCA under the Memorandum of Understanding between the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and TheCityUK, signed on November 3rd, 2015, during the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United Kingdom.This document identifies potential priorities for cooperation with the UK in capital markets, corporate governance, dispute resolution, Islamic finance, financial services regulation, vocational training and others.On March 9th in London, the Kazakh Embassy together with TheCityUK and EBRD, are organising the Forum on Astana International Financial Centre. A Kazakhstan delegation headed by IFCA Manager Mr. Kairat Kelimbetov is expected to participate in the event.TheCityUK is a corporation, which associates top British and international companies deal with financial services, including PwC, KPMG, EY, Deloitte, Citi, Lloyds, HSBC, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Blackrock, Prudential, Willis, Aviva, BNP Paribas UK, Clifford Chance, Linklaters and many other enterprises.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan is verifying the information about the teenagers shot in the US state of Washington on Saturday, a source at the ministry has confirmed to Kazinform.Earlier it was reported that two teen boys shot dead in the US might have been adopted in Russia or Kazakhstan.



On the occasion of celebration of the Day of Gratitude in Kazakhstan, Ambassador of Israel to our country Michael Brodsky thanked Kazakhstani people for hospitality towards Jewish people during the war."On March 1, Kazakhstan will mark the Day of Gratitude for the first time. This is a wonderful opportunity to say thank you to the people of Kazakhstan for their traditional warm and hospitable attitude towards the Jewish people. 75 years ago, after the Great Patriotic War started, Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries received hundreds of thousands of deported Jews. On this land they found a shelter and rescue from the horrors of the Holocaust. They found a new home. In Israel, they will always remember generosity of the Kazakhstani people in this difficulty for Kazakhstan time "On behalf of the State of Israel, I am expressing gratitude to you for generosity and wish peace and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan," a statement of the Israeli Embassy in Kazakhstan reads.



Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on the terms of use and rent of Sary-Shagan test site dated 18 October 1996", Kazinform has learnt from Akorda.

On February 29, 2016, EXPO-2017 Commissioner - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Rapil Zhoshybayev paid a visit to Poland, Kazinform learnt from the Foreign Office. In Warsaw, Zhoshybayev met with President of Poland Andrzej Duda for discussing the urgent issues and prospects of bilateral cooperation as well as Poland's participation in EXPO-2017. R. Zhoshybayev handed in a letter of invitation on behalf of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to attend the EXPO-2017 to the Polish leader. In turn, A. Duda said his country is ready to participate in the EXPO-2017 and expressed confidence that the forthcoming exhibition would become one of efficient tools for further strengthening and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.R.Zhoshybayev met also with Minister of Sport and Tourism Witold Ba?ka, Minister of Environment Jan Szyszko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marek Zió?kowski, Vice Minister of Development and co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation Radoslaw Domagalski and heads of Polish "green energy" companies.Sharing experience in tourism, attraction of Polish tour operators to cooperation and launching direct flights between Astana and Warsaw in 2017 - these and other issues were discussed at the meeting in the Ministry of Sport and Tourism of Poland.During the negotiations in the Ministry of Environment, Jan Szyszko noted that Poland develops alternative sources of energy as per the EU directives and programs, aimed at achievement of a 20% level in gross energy consumption till 2020. In 2015, Poland adopted a new Law on renewable energy sources. The Polish Minister told also that Poland is ready to present its new developments in renewable and alternative energy sources at the EXPO-2017.The meeting in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs discussed consistent development of the Kazakh-Polish bilateral relations, the topical issues of international collaboration, promotion of Kazakhstan's candidacy for the UNSC membership in 2017-2018 and visa simplification issues.At the meeting with Development Minister of Poland Rados?aw Domagalski, the parties discussed the issues of trade-economic cooperation, fulfillment of the agreements reached at the last session of the Kazakh-Polish Intergovernmental Commission as well as participation of Poland and Polish companies in the EXPO-2017 in Astana. Following the meeting, Domagalski handed in a letter confirming Poland's participation in the exhibition to R.Zhoshybayev. The Polish side intends to sign an Agreement on attending the EXPO-2017 till the end of March 2016.A presentation of the EXPO-2017 and a press conference for the heads of large Polish companies and mass media were organized during the visit where Zhoshybayev briefed about the terms of participation in the EXPO-2017 and invited Polish businessmen to join it.

We need to rethink the paradigm of the global competition which sets people, economies and countries against each other. President Nursultan Nazarbayev said it today at a meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions in Akorda."25 years have passed since the collapse of the Soviet Union and breakdown of the bipolar world order. Unfortunately, this unique historical chance for building a new global world order was not implemented. The world did not become safer, more stable or fairer, which the entire planet hoped for. The 21st century brought numerous economic, ecological, geopolitical, resource- and energy-related challenges. For overcoming them we need more qualitative change of the planet's development and many experts raise this issue. First, we need to rethink the paradigm of the global competition which sets people, economies and countries against each other," N.Nazarbayev said. The Head of State reminded that at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly he put forward an initiative to develop a Global Strategic Initiative-2045, which should be implemented stage-by-stage by the 100th anniversary of the UN. The goal of the plan is to eliminate the causes of the conflicts and give a new trend to development based on equal access of all nations to infrastructure, resources and markets.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to discuss a way to stop using sanctions policy at the Astana Economic Forum this May.Speaking at the meeting with the diplomats accredited in Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that the global economic crisis continued to negatively impact the entire world. "However, the crisis also gives new opportunities for development. We have to use this opportunity for laying the foundation for the right, effective and well-balanced model of the world economic development. It was the reason why I proposed to establish the Eurasian Economic Space," the Head of State stressed. He noted that Eurasia was the key geopolitical and economic factor of the world policy. It is where the interests of all global players are intercrossing - China, Russia, USA, EU, India, Iran and Turkey. "Geopolitical games, mutual economic sanctions and other elements of the cold war have to be put away forever. Building of peaceful, stable, prosperous and economically strong Eurasia will give a powerful impetus for the global growth and serve for everyone," the President said. The President called on to focus the efforts of all the states on development of cooperation on bilateral regional, interregional and global levels in economic, trade and investment spheres. "Politics should not interfere with the cooperation and economic growth. The sanctions policy does not allow to reach the desired results expect for the deterioration of the economic state of the countries. I propose to discuss this idea at the ninth Astana Economic Forum this May. I count on serious representation of your countries at the event," N. Nazarbayev added.

Nuclear-armed powers must serve as role-models in nuclear disarmament process. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said it at a meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions in Astana today."The aggregate yield of nuclear arsenals on the planet is 113,000 times higher of the bombs thrown on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Therefore, Kazakhstan, as you know, which severely suffered from the nuclear weapon tests and decided to close its nuclear testing site and renounced its nuclear arsenal, has a moral right for this and it constantly stands for reduction and liquidation of nuclear weapons. In view of this, I suggested naming nuclear disarmament the main goal of the 21st century. I am glad that the UN General Assembly backed our proposition. Three months ago it approved the Universal Declaration on Building the Nuclear-Weapons-Free World. Kazakhstan consistently contributes to the strengthening of the nuclear disarmament regime. Signing of the Agreement with the IAEA on deployment of low-enriched uranium bank on its territory in August 2015 became an important step. We have always backed the international talks on Iran's nuclear program and made a practical contribution to it," Nazarbayev said. The Head of State noted that in December 2015 Kazakhstan supplied 60 tonnes of natural uranium to Iran as a compensation for shipment of low-enriched uranium from this country. This should help ensure nuclear non-proliferation regime and exercise of the states' legal rights to develop peaceful atom, non-discrimination and access to nuclear fuel. "It would be right to say that the entire world realizes the complexity of this issue. As for reduction of the nuclear tests, non-possession of nuclear arms, when the whole world faces the threats of terrorism, the nuclear empires must serve as role-models in this issue. Otherwise, there will be a situation, when one country possesses and improves its nuclear arsenal, while others are banned to do it. This is quite a dangerous tendency. All the countries of the world must unite to jointly work in this area," stressed Nazarbayev.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev summed up the results of the foreign-policy activities of Kazakhstan in 2015 at the meeting with the diplomats accredited in Kazakhstan."The year 2015 was marked with the active foreign-policy activities of Kazakhstan. 275 economic agreements totaling about USD 60 billion were signed with many countries during the visits I paid to different world countries in 2015," the President said. N. Nazarbayev reminded of the meetings with the majority of leaders of the G20 and other countries. The Head of State emphasized that they confirmed mutual interest in strengthening of multilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan. "I propose to concentrate your joint work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on implementation of the reached agreements on the highest level, which is going to strengthen our relations and bring our countries together. I set the same task before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and our ambassadors at the enlarged sitting on February 3 this year," he said.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is concerned about the increasing number of natural disasters worldwide, and he noted that holding of the EXPO-2017 is a contribution to environment protection."The number of natural disasters has sharply increased since 2000. Their total damage topped hundreds of billions of dollars. In this regard, protection of the environment is considered to be the main condition of sustainable development of the civilization. The theme of the international exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana, which is "Future Energy" as you know, is a contribution of Kazakhstan to implementation of the initiation of the UN called "Sustainable energy for all"," the President said. N. Nazarbayev invited the countries represented by the diplomats, who attended the meeting, and international organizations for participation in the exhibition. "Construction of all the facilities will be finished by the end of the year. I think we will be ready to proudly hold the exhibition in Astana and welcome the participants and guests from foreign countries in our country," N. Nazarbayev added.

At the meeting with the foreign diplomatic corps in Astana, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev told about the prospects of Kazakhstan's foreign policy in 2016."In 2016, Kazakhstan will continue to implement its multi-vector balanced foreign policy and its main course towards integration into the global economic space. The integration potential of the Eurasian Economic Union, implementation of the Silk Road Economic Belt project together with China strengthen Kazakhstan's positions as the most important business partner and hub in Eurasia," the Kazakh President said. According to him, Kazakhstan will actively participate in development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Kazakhstan is also ready to bring the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia to the level of a security organization in Eurasia. "The role of Kazakhstan as a transit territory is evident now. Compared to 2013, last year the flow of containers en China-Kazakhstan-Europe route increased from 6,000 to 48,000. In 2016, it will make 95,000. This is a result of infrastructure policy of our country. New railroad lines were built from the Pacific Ocean through Kazakhstan, Russia, Europe, through the Gulf region and new stages of the Great silk Road are opened. In 2013, 77 trains only ran on this route. This year, we expect that their number will rise to 1,100", noted the President. Undoubtedly, cooperation with the Central Asian countries will remain a priority for Kazakhstan, he added. The Head of State called Central Asian countries to unite to solve the acute problems of the region, among which are water problems, closer trade and common security. The Kazakh Leader reminded of signing of the Extended Partnership Agreement with the EU two months ago. In his opinion, this is an important step towards enhancing commodity turnover and attraction of investments from European countries. "The U.S. is one of the largest foreign investors in Kazakhstan economy. We intend to expand our cooperation with this country. Besides, having close historical and spiritual ties with the Middle East, Kazakhstan plans to strengthen relations with the Islamic world and Middle East in general. We are interested in development of a full-scale trade-economic cooperation with Iran. In view of lifting sanctions from Iran, I hope that our trade relations will be raised to a higher level. Over all these years, Kazakhstan has not stopped his trade with Iran," said Nazarbayev. The President emphasized also that Kazakhstan will continue to assist in economic and social development of Afghanistan as much as possible. N.Nazarbayev promised to continue rendering support in infrastructure development, training of youth and to develop political contacts with this country. In his speech, Nazarbayev touched upon the activation of economic, investment and technological cooperation with the Asian-Pacific countries, taking into consideration that some countries of this region want to create free trade with the EEU. The relations of Kazakhstan with Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean are being developed consistently. The Head of State said that full-fledged membership of our country in the WTO will allow to expand the geography of foreign trade and raise our investment potential.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shahrat Nuryshev discussed with the Vice-President of "China General Technology Holding Co.Ltd" (Genertec) Tan Xinghui the questions of the implementation of the project "Western Europe - Western China" and the prospects for cooperation in the field of infrastructure construction."Kazakhstan and China have close friendly ties owing to which last year the countries reached the unprecedented level of cooperation in all areas," said Tan Xinghui.The Kazakh diplomat briefed on the main provisions of the State program of industrial-innovative development of Kazakhstan for 2015-2019, current issues linking the new economic policy Nurly Zhol and Silk Road Economic Belt, as well as the implementation of "Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy" aimed at the country's accession to the top-30 most developed countries of the world.During the meeting the sides have exchanged views on further development of cooperation in the construction of transport, urban and housing infrastructure. Tan Xinghui expressed interest in increasing investments in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the chairman of Locus Solutions Company's Board of Directors, Executive Director of Ganeden Biotech Andrew Lefkowitz, Kazinform refers to the press-service of Akorda.The sitting was also attended by Locus Solutions board member John Rhea and senior vice president of the company Kenneth Alibek.The parties have discussed the issues of the company's activity in Kazakhstan. In addition the meeting considered the application of the company's technology which is to significantly increase productivity in agriculture, oil and gas sectors.

Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan H.E. Mikhail Bocharnikov praised achievements of Kazakhstan's foreign policy.On the sidelines of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's meeting with foreign diplomats in Astana Wednesday, Ambassador Bocharnikov noted that the past year was filled with historical milestones - the 20th anniversary of the Constitution and the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate, modernization of Kazakhstan's economy and the 2015 presidential elections which demonstrated the international community how united the Kazakh people are. According to the Russian diplomat, over the aforementioned period Kazakhstan has achieved tangible success in the field of foreign policy, including its accession to the WTO, chairmanship in the EEU, strengthening of ties with its foreign partners and so on.

The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan passed the law "On ratification the bilateral investment treaty between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Slovakia"."The document is aimed at creation of favourable conditions for encouragement and protection of investments, improvement of the investment climate and further strengthening of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between the countries," Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asse Issekeshev told representing the draft law. As the Minister noted, Slovakia is an economic partner of Kazakhstan with a great potential in such spheres as construction, processing industry, agriculture and other spheres as well.

The Government of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Development Bank entered into an Agreement on technical assistance grant in preparation of a research in preliminary institutional structure of the Islamic Food Security Organization. According to the Kazakh Foreign Office, the document was signed February 29, at the headquarters of the Islamic Development Bank in Jeddah, KSA, by Kazakhstan Ambassador to the KSA Bakhyt Batyrshayev and President of IDB Ahmad Mohamed Ali.The ceremony became one of the most important activities aimed at the implementation of the Kazakh President's initiative on establishment of the system of mutual food assistance and on establishment of Kazakhstan-based Islamic Food Security Organization. The idea was put forward at the 38th meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers' Council in Astana, July 2011. 24 member countries of the OIC have already joined the IFSA whose inaugurating sitting will be held in Astana April 28, 2016.

"The United Nations Organization backs Kazakhstan's initiatives voiced out by its President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and during the meeting with the foreign diplomats held yesterday in Astana," Permanent Coordinator of the UN Norimasa Shimomura said to Kazinform."I was impressed when Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated us on 24th anniversary of Kazakhstan's membership in the UN. His speech touched upon Kazakhstan's position at the global arena. The UN is one of such platforms with the help of which Kazakhstan can raise its role in international community. To my mind, while becoming more prosperous and more responsible, Kazakhstan tries to make a greater contribution to the development of the world. I see, that promising initiatives suggested by the Kazakh Leader last year are aimed at making the country an important player in global politics and economy. I welcome such countries as Kazakhstan to play more important role in the UN and to render assistance to other states," N.Shimomura said. Over the period of 24 years, Kazakhstan has become stronger and turned into the country that helps other states. "The world, including Kazakhstan, has seen many changes. At the dawn of its independence, Kazakhstan was a little-known state. However, the Government, the President and the people have done huge work to get a foothold as a nation," he added.

During the period from February 29 through March 2, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alexey Volkov paid a working visit to Geneva to participate in the work of the UN Human Rights Council and the Disarmament Conference, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Office. Taking the floor at the Disarmament Conference, Volkov informed the participants of Kazakhstan's positions regarding the current agenda and noted that the forum has much potential to contribute to the disarmament process. Speaking on the UN GA Resolution on adoption of the Universal Declaration on the Nuclear-Weapons-Free World on the initiative of the Kazakh President, the Vice Minister stressed that it had become an important step towards adoption of a legally binding international document on nuclear weapons prohibition. Volkov briefed about the ATOM Project whose mission is to ensure global public support of final prohibition of the nuclear tests through the enactment of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty and full liquidation of nuclear weapons by all countries. While delivering a speech at the meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, A. Volkov told about the priorities and objectives of Kazakhstan human rights protection sector. The diplomat emphasized that Kazakhstan will continue to actively participate in the work of the HRC in the context of the experience gained during its membership in the Council in 2013-2015. The current 10th jubilee of the Council is notable for complicated conditions of international tense growth and instability and turning away the basic principles of international law. Namely for this reason, as the Kazakh diplomat stressed, the President of Kazakhstan proposed to establish a global anti-terrorist coalition and to elaborate and adopt a comprehensive document on fighting terrorism. He added that maintaining inter-ethnic and inter-faith peace and accord is one of main priorities for multinational and multi-confessional Kazakhstan. A.Volkov drew the participants' attention to the oncoming "Religions for Peace" high-level forum to be held at the UN Headquarters in New York on May 6, 2016. The goal of the conference is to discuss the role of religions and spiritual leaders in international struggle against terrorism. Volkov informed the members and the observers of the Council on Kazakhstan's initiative to convene a top-level UN International Conference called to reaffirm the basic principles of the international law. On the sidelines of the event, Volkov had bilateral meetings with Executive Director of the Kofi Annan Foundation Alan Doss, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Spain Ignacio Rubio and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda Henry Okello and others.

In order to protect the rights of Kazakhstani nationals abroad, four of our nationals sentenced by Chinese courts for smuggling drugs and murder for different terms of punishment were conveyed from Urumqi by the officials of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in People's Republic of China.The decision on transferring them to Kazakhstan was taken by the authorities of China in the implementation of the Kazakh-Chinese Agreement on Transfer of Convicts dated February 22, 2011 (which was ratified by the Republic of Kazakhstan on November 20, 2013 and People's Republic of China on July 1, 2015) and based on requests of the convicts. The relevant decisions of the courts of Kazakhstan were sent to the competent authorities of the PRC as a guarantee for the recognition and enforcement of sentences of Chinese courts regarding these persons. The transferred convicts will serve the remaining term of punishment in prisons of Kazakhstan in accordance with the national legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The regional oil and gas forum organized jointly with Turkey and Great Britain took place in Istanbul.Leaders of the world petroleum sphere, representatives of Shell, BP companies and the Agency for Trade and Investment of Great Britain, Turkish oil and gas national company and representatives of the embassies of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan took part in the forum. The participants discussed a wide range of issues regarding regional production, trade and consumption of oil and gas. The participants presented opportunities for implementation of plans on development of big land and sea projects for investors, traders and companies taking part in the event. During the work of the forum head of the representation of BP Company in Turkey Bud Farkle noted that Kazakhstan played an important part in the energy issues of the region. "Kazakhstan is a strategic country in the region. The role of Kazakhstan as a strategic hub in transportation on the route Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan is critical," B.Farkle said. B. Farkle also informed that the South Gas Corridor was being built through the territory of Turkey. BP Company invested in this project USD 45 bln. The work is underway. It was noted that a lot of progress has been made in construction of the gas pipe and in the Azerbaijani project Shakh Deniz-2. Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Magzum Myrzagaliyev represented Kazakhstan in the forum. He also delivered a report on the energy opportunities of Kazakhstan.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to France and Monaco H.E. Nurlan Danenov met with General Commissioner of Monaco's pavilion at the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 Julien Sellario in Paris, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. At the meeting Mr. Sellario said that Albert II of Monaco who pays a lot of attention to the issues of sustainable development and environmental protection plans to attend the EXPO event in the Kazakh capital. He will kick off the celebrations of the National Day of Monaco at EXPO-2017 at the Principality's pavilion. Mr. Sellario assured the Kazakh diplomat that Monaco's pavilion will offer its guests an interesting cultural program and expressed confidence that the EXPO event in Astana will be a success.Additionally, the sides touched upon the results of the 2nd meeting of the EXPO-2017 international participants held in Astana in late February where Monaco had signed the participation agreement.

From 1 to 5 March with the organizational support of the Kazakh Embassy in Germany the economic delegation of the federal state of Bavaria, headed by State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Media, Energy and Technology of Bavaria Josef Pschierer, visited the Republic of Kazakhstan.The delegation included heads of 20 leading companies representing various sectors of the economy: production of building materials, machinery, exhibition activities, medicine, agriculture and others.Foreign business people visited Astana and Almaty where they met with the leadership of the Ministry for Investment and Development of our country, Ministry for Health and Social Development, Ministry of National Economy, Ministry of Agriculture, JSC "NC" Astana EXPO-2017", as well as administration offices of the cities of Astana and Almaty.During the talks the parties have discussed the issues of expanding inter-regional cooperation and deepening economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Federal State of Bavaria. The Bavarian side expressed its readiness to actively participate in the EXPO-2017 in Astana. In the framework of the trip to Kazakhstan the delegation visited the Medical Center Office of the President in Astana, the Kazakh-German University in Almaty. In addition the foreign guests have taken part in the opening of a number of joint projects.NOTE: Bavaria is a federal state of Germany. In the southeast of the country with an area of 70,548 square kilometers, it is the largest state, making up almost a fifth of the total land area of Germany, and, with 12.6 million inhabitants, Germany's second most populous state. Munich, Bavaria's capital and largest city, is the third largest city in Germany. The most important role in its economy plays machinery, aerospace industry, electrical engineering, fine mechanics, optics, production of medical equipment, chemical industry and others.

Kazakhstan Ambassador to France, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to UNESCO Nurlan Danenov met with Deputy Director General of this organization Nada Al-Nashif, Kazinform learnt from MFA press service.The parties exchanged views on promotion of the idea of opening the International Academy of Peace on the ground of the UNESCO, which, in the opinion of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, can develop progressive ideas and effective measures on maintaining peace and ensuring sustainable development. Ms. Nada Al-Nashif highly appraised the Kazakh President's initiative and noted its relevance and conformity of the propositions with the main programs and strategy of the Organization. According to her, the intellectual potential of the UNESCO must be mobilized in order to establish the Academy. An appropriate working group will study and analyze all expert recommendations, she added. While discussing the implementation of the Action Plan of the 2013-2022 International Decade for the Rapprochement of Cultures, the parties noted an important contribution of Kazakhstan to the formation of this program of the UNESCO. The results of the first stage of implementation of the project were covered in a report of the UN Secretary General approved by the GA in December 2015. The parties emphasized that some oncoming events can contribute to the International Decade for the Rapprochement of Cultures, such as the International Conference on "Religions Against Terrorism" scheduled for May 31 in Astana, VII Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations to be held April 25-27 in Baku as well as organization of the 5th Conference of Scholars "Great Resettlement of Nations: Settlement of the Ancient Western Asia" to be held in Istanbul as part of Kazakhstani project in the context of historical and modern migration processes.

Deputy Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Askar Beisenbayev met with Ambassador of Japan Masayoshi Kamohara due to completion of his mission in Kazakhstan.As the press serviced of the Senate informed, the Deputy Speaker thanked the foreign diplomat for his active and productive work aimed at strengthening of the Kazakh-Japanese cooperation in different spheres. A. Beisenbayev familiarized the interlocutor with the law making work of the Senate, the main aspects of the implementation of the Nur Otan Narty and the National Plan "100 specific steps" on implementations of five institutional reforms. During the meeting the sides discussed the issues of cooperation in the sphere of nuclear nonproliferation and disarmament. Having expressed the gratefulness to the Government of Japan for the support of the international exhibition EXPO-2017 the Deputy Senate Speaker noted that Japanese companies could use the potential of the exhibition for demonstration of their latest innovations.

Blessed with natural attributes such as natural resources, as well as a young, technically literate population, Ethiopia has all the prerequisites to lead the continent in the future, writes Yerlik Ali. To begin with I would like to express my personal opinion that as one of the world's fastest growing economies in the last decade, Ethiopia has considerably strengthened its position as one of the leading countries on the African continent. We all see that Ethiopia's economy shows steady growth averaging 10 percent a year, fueled by effective economic and political reforms. When it comes to bilateral relations between our countries, I would like to note that today diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Ethiopia are based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation. There are good opportunities for further strengthening and enhancing relations between the two countries in the political field, as well as in cultural and economic spheres. Kazakhstan and Ethiopia have good potential for expanding bilateral cooperation in mining, agriculture, infrastructure, medicine, trade, and education. From my point of view, our two countries have many opportunities for enhancing cooperation on international and regional levels, as well as working together on global issues such as anti-terrorism, human trafficking, drug trafficking, religious extremism, and other global challenges. It's worth noting that we regard Ethiopia as a country of opportunities and dynamism. Blessed with natural attributes such as natural resources, as well as a young, technically literate population, Ethiopia has all the prerequisites to lead the continent in the future. Since we established diplomatic relations in 2011, the cooperation between our two countries progressed significantly. The official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Erlan Idrissov, to Addis Ababa in 2013 gave a new impetus to the development of cooperation gave. The same year, Kazakhstan was granted the status of the first Observer country from the Central Asian region in the African Union. In December 2014 Kazakhstan opened its Embassy in Addis Ababa and appointed a Permanent Representative to the African Union Commission. These factors clearly demonstrate that Kazakhstan is interested in development cooperation with the African continent in general and with Ethiopia in particular. We consider Ethiopia as a close partner in the African Continent, in which Addis Ababa plays an important political role as the headquarters for many international and multinational organizations, including the African Union. Kazakhstan's observer status in the AU has opened up huge opportunities for the development of mutually friendly and beneficial cooperation with all countries of the continent. In my perspective, Kazakhstan and Ethiopia have some similarities in political and economic terms. To exemplify this point, both countries have diversifying economies and attach great importance to broadening and deepening relations with other countries. We experienced economic success over the previous decade and now we face the similar economic challenges. And there are many ways for us to solve current economic problems. One option is to succumb to protectionism, while the other one is to put faith in cooperation and develop the ability of our citizens to work together in order to achieve success. In this regard, I especially stress South-South cooperation that is very important to us. We strongly believe that further development in this area has the potential to accelerate industrialization, tackle skills gaps and promote learning and understanding. As noted by the UNDP, this focus is creating new opportunities to support Africa's emergence. In 2014, we launched a new initiative to help exchange professional expertise between Kazakhstan and Africa. Through this joint project in conjunction with the UNDP, over 70 professionals from African states, Ethiopia as well, drawn from sectors including public health, agriculture and oil and gas exploration visited Kazakhstan to develop new skills and share experience with their Kazakh peers. Knowledge transfers such as this will have a genuine impact when deployed back in home countries as best practice becomes commonplace, innovation increases and business relationships are cemented. Professionals in our own country also benefited greatly from the experience of hosting the first international study tours for their peers and the positive feedback we received has shown the appetite for more trips. The initiative was so successful that a new project: ‘Africa-Kazakhstan Partnership for the Sustainable Development Goals' was adopted last year. The project will promote the sharing of institutional and technical expertise with countries such as Ethiopia, helping to facilitate the move to a more environmentally friendly world which is energy, food and water secure. It is my hope that with our joint expertise, Ethiopia and Kazakhstan can play a leading role in the realization of this ambition. It is also for this reason that we have put ourselves forward for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2017-2018, where, as the first nation from Central Asia to sit on the council, we would be able to promote the interests of emerging economies. We also welcomed a similar ambition by our Ethiopian friends to represent interests of African nations for the same tenure. In conclusion, I would like to highlight that Kazakhstan will continue putting its efforts into further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Ethiopia as well as other African countries. We will welcome and facilitate new partnerships with all countries across Africa as part of our commitment to achieving a better world for both regions. I strongly believe that in the face of a challenging economic and political climate, characterized by deteriorating relations between countries and continents, the sharing of skills and expertise, and increased trade and investment will help us weather this storm and become stronger. The author is the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia. The article was published in The Reporter.

Ombudsman of Kazakhstan Askar Shakirov met with head of the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission in Kazakhstan Boris Frlec.The sides discussed the issues of holding of the upcoming parliamentary elections on March 20, ensuring of equality of parties, observance of election rights of the people with accordance with the national law and international standards and the mandate of the human rights institution on consideration of corresponding complaints. The Ombudsman familiarized the guests with the work of his institution in the sphere of consideration of the people's addresses regarding ensuring their election rights. "The right to elect and to be elected is one of the key rights for functioning of the civil state. The Human Rights Protection Institution has the right to consider complaints of people in this sphere and in cooperation with interested bodies and election commissions to take the necessary measures. However, there was no complaint about any violations during the presidential elections in 2015," A. Shakirov said. B. Frelc familiarized with the mandate of the Ombudsman in the sphere of ensuring the rights of the people and noted that he was an important institute making the country's functioning system whole.

Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has arrived in the United States to participate in the 60th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, the press service of Akorda reported.It is expected that G.Abdykalikova will deliver a report on women's empowerment.In addition, during the visit (March 10-12) she will hold a series of meetings with government officials, business and expert community of the United States.In particular, Gulshara Abdykalikova will hold a meeting with Ambassador-At-Large for Global Women's Issues Catherine Russell, representatives of the U.S. business community, Kazakh students studying under "Bolahsak" program.Akorda informed that Abdykalikova will participate in the gala reception of Vital Voices Global Partnership.In conclusion Secretary of State will attend in Washington a gala dinner dedicated to Nauryz holiday. The event will also be attended by representatives of the White House, State Department, Congress, business and social circles of the United States.

IV Global Baku Forum on "Towards Multipolar World" has kicked off in the capital city of Azerbaijan today.More than 300 representatives from 53 countries gathered in Baku for the event. Among them are the presidents of Georgia, Albania, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as 27 ex-presidents and 23 ex-premiers. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev represents our country at the forum. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva participate in the opening ceremony. The two-day forum will discuss such issues as the role of interethnic dialogue in settlement of conflicts, migration, multiculturalism and integration as well as global security ensuring. Energy cooperation and global management prospects issues will be in spotlight too. The event is organized by the State Committee on Work for Diaspora together with the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre under the auspices of such associations as the InterAction Council, Madrid Club, Alexandria Library, Rome Club and World Academy of Sciences and Culture.

The 15th sitting of the Cooperation Committee "Kazakhstan-EU" took place in Astana. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vasilenko headed the delegation of Kazakhstan, Head of Central Asia Division at the European External Action Service Mr. Toivo Klaar led the EU's delegation.Representatives of different state bodies and organizations of Kazakhstan including the Ministry of National Economy, Ministry of Investment and Development, Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Civil Service Affairs, Supreme Court, Prosecutor General's Office, etc. took part in the sitting. The participants of the sitting discussed the relevant issues of trade and mutual investments, development of energy and transport, ensuring protection of environment and the issues of regional cooperation. The sides also touched upon the issues of combatting new threats, the issues of ensuring protection of human rights. The implementation of the updated EU strategy for Central Asia and the results of the EU-CA Conference in Astana were considered as well. "Speaking at the meeting with the diplomats accredited in Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation with the EU would become the foundation for increasing the trade turnover and attraction of European investments. Therefore we will pay special attention to realization of the potential of the agreements in the trade and economic and other spheres," R. Vasilenko said. It was also noted that implementation of the historic document for both parties will symbolize a new stage of bilateral partnership and help in significant expansion of the horizons of cooperation and open up new opportunities of cooperation in all spheres of the mutual interest. "We agreed to continue to strengthen cooperation in the spheres of economy, investments, energy, environment protection, transport, new technologies and in development of bilateral trade," the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan added. "The agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU is a document of the new generation and the first of its kind signed between the EU and the Central Asian country," T. Klaar said.

Under Secretary of State Rose Gottemoeller welcomed Kazakhstani Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev to the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., on March 8 for a working session of the Fourth U.S.-Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership Dialogue. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Nisha Biswal led the U.S. delegation for discussions on international and regional affairs, security cooperation, economic cooperation, human and labor rights, rule of law and governance, education cooperation, and other issues of mutual interest. Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Tom Malinowski chaired the Committee on Human Dimension with Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Justice Elvira Azimova. Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Kumar chaired the Committee on Economics with Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Investment and Development Rakhim Oshakbayev. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov launched the Fourth Strategic Partnership Dialogue in Astana, Kazakhstan, in November 2015. The Dialogue is a regularly planned policy consultation designed to advance our common agenda and opportunities for cooperation across the full range of bilateral and regional issues. The United States looks forward to broadening and deepening its relationship with Kazakhstan on the basis of these candid and constructive conversations.More photos are available here. Source: U.S. Department of State

Governor of Pavlodar region Kanat Bozumbayev held a meeting with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan Hans Drisser, the press service of the governor informs.Representatives of the Dutch and Belgian embassies in Kazakhstan also took part in the meeting. The sides discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation and the issues regarding the election period. "Pavlodar region is the biggest industrial region of Kazakhstan that has been stably developing. The real sectors of the economy constitute the biggest part of the GRP. The region is known for production of alum earth, aluminum, coal and electricity. The region is also the main producer of ferroalloys. We also refine petroleum products. One of three oil refineries of Kazakhstan is in Pavlodar region. We are interested in cooperation with Dutch companies in the sphere of industry and agriculture, investments and transfer of Dutch technologies. Presently, the greenhouse complex in Ekibastuz successfully uses the Dutch technology for growing roses," K. Bozumbayev said. Dutch Ambassador to Kazakhstan Hans Drisser noted that Dutch businessmen were ready to cooperate, exchange experience and introduce their latest technologies. Besides, the Ambassador touched upon the issue of the parliamentary elections scheduled for March 20 in Kazakhstan.

In Turkey within the framework of 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and Etimesgut district administration of the city of Ankara has opened a park named after Tattimbet. It is worth noting that this year Kazakhstan celebrated 200th jubilee of the great Kazakh poet.According to the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey, the opening ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhanseit Tuymebayev, Secretary General of TURKSOY Duisen Kasseinov, deputy governor of Karaganda region Zhandos Abishev, Etimesgut district municipality mayor Enver Demirel, Director of the Drama Theater named after Saken Seifulin Sansyzbay Bekbolat, as well as poets and writers.During the ceremony the attendees were informed about the biography of Tattimbet Kazangapuly. He was a talented composer and poet.In his speech, mayor of Etimesgut area of Ankara Enver Demirel noted outstanding achievements in the field of cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey.

Kazakhstan delegation of the Ministry for Investment and Development has participated in the annual international mining forum titled "Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada" (PDAC) in Toronto, Canada.Kazakhstan was represented by Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Geology and Subsoil Use under the Ministry for Investment and Development Akbatyr Nadyrbayev and Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kazgeologiya" Galym Nurzhanov, reported the press service of the agency.At a meeting with the head of the company "Barrick Gold Corporation" Kelvin Dushnisky the parties have discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the implementation of exploration projects in Kazakhstan."We will work to ensure that your company will join the ranks of partners of "Kazgeologiya," said Galym Nurzhanov.As it was noted the event has joined companies and organizations involved in mineral exploration and mining. Total the forum was attended by reps of more than 1 thousand foreign companies and around 25 thousand visitors from 100 countries.NOTE: Barrick Gold Corporation is the largest gold mining company in the world, with its headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Barrick is currently undertaking mining projects in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Zambia.



Kazakhstan is fully committed to its bid to become the first former Soviet republic to occupy one of the non-permanent seats on the U.N. Security Council, the Kazakh ambassador to Spain said here Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from La Prensa. Bakyt Dyussenbayev spoke during a forum on Kazakhstan organized by Diplomacia magazine at the Madrid offices of the European Commission."Besides the energy crisis, limited access to food and water represent a serious threat to sustainable development and stability and deserve special attention from the international community. These issues will be a priority for Kazakhstan in the United Nations Security Council," he said.Kazakhstan's record in efforts for nuclear safety is another argument in favor of the Kazakh candidacy for a Council seat during the 2017-2018 term.When the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 left Kazakhstan in possession of the world's fourth-largest nuclear arsenal, the government of the newly independent nation ordered the immediate dismantlement of the stockpile.In 2006, Astana ratified the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone and last year, Kazakhstan became the home of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Low Enriched Uranium Bank, which is meant to ensure a supply of fuel for peaceful nuclear power.Manuel Larrotcha, the former Spanish ambassador in Astana, voiced support for Kazakhstan's Security Council candidacy."The government of Kazakhstan is making the maximum effort and I, personally, believe that a Central Asian country, specifically Kazakhstan, deserves that history gives it an opportunity," he said.The European Union's top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, traveled to Astana in December to sign an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU, based on the pact reached by the parties in 1999.The enhanced agreement marked the start of intensified collaboration across a range of areas, including "economic, political and cultural cooperation, and above all, it has an interesting section regarding civil society and human rights," Larrotcha said.Larrotcha and Dyussenbayev agreed that the deepening of relations between the EU and Kazakhstan is now a question of political will.Acknowledging that the human rights situation in Central Asian countries is "not ideal, as it is not ideal in many European countries," Larrotcha insisted that what is important "is that there is an open and frank dialogue between the EU and every country in Central Asia."He said that EU support was critical in the success of Kazakhstan's application to join the World Trade Organization and in the selection of Astana to host Expo 2017, focused on Future Energy.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Marat Tazhin and Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko held a meeting in Moscow.The sides discussed a wide range of issues regarding bilateral and multilateral cooperation, interaction within the EEU and the CIS. According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, one of the topics of the discussion was the upcoming elections to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, which the Federal Council plans to send a strong delegation to. The parties also exchanged opinions on holding of a big scientific conference called "Religion against terrorism" in Russia.

Kairat Kelimbetov, Head of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), paid a working visit to London this week. He held meetings with the heads of the UK Government Institutions, major investment banks and international financial organisations to brief them on the Centre's progress.Kelimbetov discussed with the heads of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Boston Consulting Group the objectives of the AIFC noting that the Center is a free financial zone with a special legal regime, based on Anglo-Saxon law. UK business leaders expressed their interest in cooperating with the AIFC in the creation of the English law-based legal framework, the attraction of investment, assets and finance management, the creation of the international arbitral centre and high skilled staff training. During his visit, Kairat Kelimbetov also met with heads of British financial bodies, including the Institute of Directors, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Green Investment Bank, PricewaterhouseCoopers, JP Morgan, London Stock Exchange and London Metal Exchange. The sides agreed to develop the relationship between the UK and the AIFC. A forum on Astana's growth as an International Financial Centre, hosted by White & Case LLP and organised by the Embassy of Kazakhstan, TheCityUK and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) was attended by members from the international business community, investment companies and the British media. The forum saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the AIFC, EBRD and TheCityUK on assisting Astana in the development of the AIFC. Company leaders expressed their interest in the Centre and emphasised their readiness for co-operation. Speaking at the Forum, Kazakh Ambassador to the UK, Erzhan Kazykhanov, noted that the AIFC will aim to turn Astana into the financial hub of Central Asia and one of the top 20 financial centres in the world. During his visit, the Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre also met with Kazakhstan students, studying at UK universities and briefed them on the objectives and tasks of the AIFC and shared plans for near future. Note: The creation of the Astana international financial centre was initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. The centre is to be established on the high-technology premises of the EXPO 2017. The official language of the AIFC will be English. The AIFC has been created in accordance with Plan of the Nation - the 100 concrete steps to implement the five institutional reforms of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in order to establish a favourable financial environment to attract foreign investment into the economy of Kazakhstan. In addition to this, the AIFC is believed to focus on ensuring development and an effective management of capital market, equity and welfare of individuals, and is set to develop Islamic finance. The centre will base its development on the experience of the world's top financial centres, such as Dubai, New-York, London, Hong-Kong and Singapore, Kazinform refers to the press service of Kazakh Embassy in London.

A meeting of Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov and Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade took place in Baku today.The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation in the sphere of transport and engineering. Besides, the governor of East Kazakhstan region met with Azerbaijani potential partners, businessmen working in transport and engineering spheres.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter of condolence to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the terrorist attack in Ankara, the press service of the Akorda informs.The letter reads that it was with deep regret that the President of Kazakhstan heard the news about the terrorist attack in Ankara that killed and injured many people. "I am confident that despite the escalation of instability and the international terrorism in the neighboring region of Turkey your country will be able to strengthen stability within the borders and ensure safety and demonstrate your toughness in combatting threats of modern times. I think that eradication of the international terrorism is the most relevant task of the world community," the letter reads. The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan supported Turkey in a fight against one of the most serious threats of the 21st century. In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and personally to R. Erdogan and families and friends of the people killed in the terrorist attack in Ankara. N. Nazarbayev also wished speedy recovery to those who were injured in the attack.

Kazakhstan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation held its 9th session in Ankara.According to the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey, the parties pointed out the importance of development and strengthening the bilateral ties, particularly in industrialization of economies. Prospects of investment cooperation, new areas of activities and joint projects of the two countries were discussed at the meeting. The Turkish side expressed interest in signing an updated version of the Agreement on Encouragement and Protection of Investments. "Today's rhythm of trade-economic international cooperation demonstrates high paces of development. In this context, we see the necessity of updating the approaches to doing business and trade between the two states. Turkey would like to review the existing Agreement on Encouragement and Protection of Investments signed in far 1992," Mustafa Elita?, Minister of Economy of Turkey, Co-Chairman of the Commission, said. The Turkish Minister highly appraised Kazakhstan's reforms aimed at modernization of industrial, legal, governmental and social policies. "We highly appraise the efforts of Kazakhstan taken under the industrialization program, 100 Specific Steps National Plan and Five Institutional Reforms launched by the Kazakh President. This strengthens the country's investment climate. Turkey is proud of cooperating with Kazakhstan, especially within the EXPO-2017. Several companies [Turkish companies - editor] are involved in this project. Kazakhstan is our strategic partner. We will always back Kazakhstan's Mangili El idea," said the Turkish Minister. Co-Chairman of the Commission from Kazakhstan, Minister of Investments and Development Asset Issekeshev noted that Kazakhstan considers Turkey one of its priority partners. Kazakhstan Ambassador to Turkey Zhansseit Tuimebayev called Turkish partners to focus on joint efforts on implementation of the agreements between the countries.

Foreign affairs ministries of Kazakhstan and Singapore held ministerial consultations in Singapore on Monday.Kazakhstan's delegation was headed by Executive Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Anarbek Karashev, the Singaporean delegation was led by Singapore's Non-Resident Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zulkifli Baharudin, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.During the consultations Mr. Karashev briefed the Singaporean side on Kazakhstan's foreign policy priorities, implementation of the presidential initiative on five institutional reforms, snap elections to Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, promotion of Kazakhstan's bid to sit on the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 and preparations for the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.The Singaporean delegation noted that the two countries share common stance on topical international problems and expressed intention to cooperate in terms of modernization of day-to-day functioning of foreign ministries.

The cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN has reached a new level, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told during the ceremony of presentation of credentials by ambassadors of several foreign states in the Akorda."Stable development of the country presents Kazakhstan as a politically and economically attractive partner. The framework partnership program for 2016-2020 between the Government of Kazakhstan and the UN is a demonstration of reaching of a new level of cooperation by the two sides," N. Nazarbayev said. The president called the program on development of Semey region an example of successful cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN. UN Resident Coordinator, Permanent Representative of the UNDP in Kazakhstan Norimasa Shimomura presented the Head of State a letter of credence.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev plans to take part in the SCO Summit in Tashkent, the Head of State informed during the ceremony of presentation of credentials by ambassadors of foreign states in the Akorda."We have strong ties with Uzbekistan that have long history dating back to ancient times. We consider Uzbekistan as our strategic partner in Central Asia. The 15th sitting of the joint intergovernmental commission was held on March 11. The implementation of the reached earlier agreements shows that our relations have reached a new height. We have all the opportunities for effective integration in terms of trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian issues. Besides, I think that we will arrange my trip to Tashkent where the next sitting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is scheduled to take place," N. Nazarbayev said. Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan Ikrom Nazarov presented the Head of State a letter of credence. Besides, ambassadors of the UN, Israel, Azerbaijan, Thailand also presented their credentials to the President of Kazakhstan. As it was earlier reported, the SCO Summit is scheduled for June 23-24 in Tashkent.

Accession to the WTO will enable Kazakhstan to further develop trade relations with Thailand. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it at a ceremony of receiving credentials from Thai Ambassador to Kazakhstan in Akorda Palace today."Thailand is our important partner in South-East Asia. Our relations have traditionally developed in line with understanding and trust. Thailand backs development of confidence-building measures in Asia. it supports also the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held in Astana. We are grateful for this. We collaborate with Thailand in tourism, agriculture, energy and transport logistics sectors. Our accession to the WTO will enable us to develop trade and economic relations at a new level," Nazarbayev said.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev plans to play a visit to Azerbaijan, he told it during the ceremony of presentation of credentials by ambassadors of a number of foreign states in the Akorda today."Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for Kazakhstan in the Caucasus region. We are actively cooperating in the sphere of energy, logistics, agriculture. Besides, I have received an official invitation from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev which I gladly accepted it," N. Nazarbayev said. Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov presented the Head of State a letter of credence. Besides, ambassadors of the UN, Israel, Uzbekistan, Thailand also presented their credentials to the President of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State signed the Kazakhstan "On ratification of the agreement on cooperation of the SCO member states in terms of border issues".As the press service of the Akorda informs, the text of the Law is published in the print media.

Akim (governor) of Karaganda region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Slovakia to Kazakhstan H.E. Peter Juza held a meeting in Karaganda city on Tuesday.According to the governor's press service, Mr. Abdibekov briefed the Slovak diplomat on socioeconomic development of the region and implementation of reforms initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.At the meeting he also noted that Karaganda region is not only a highly developed industrial region, but also a large cultural and research center of Kazakhstan. "Thanks to favorable investment climate, rich raw materials base and strategic geographical position the region has in place favorable conditions to attract foreign investment," said the Karaganda region governor, inviting the Slovak side to cooperate in various sectors of economy.

Commissioner of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev paid a visit to Finland on March 10-11, 2016.In Helsinki Zhoshybayev held meetings with the leadership of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy that is responsible for Finland's participation in EXPO, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, as well as with representatives of business circles of Finland. Negotiations were mainly focused on participation of Finland in the International Exhibition in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.During the talks with the Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland Olli Rehn, the EXPO 2017 Commissioner noted prospects opening by the globally known exhibition for expanding the scope of bilateral cooperation including green technologies. Taking into account leading role of Finland in the sphere of alternative energy, Zhoshybayev expressed hope for active involvement of Finnish companies in EXPO 2017. Rehn, in his turn, noted that a number of Finnish companies express great interest in the theme of the Exhibition "Future Energy" and are ready to showcase their innovations in Astana. The Minister said that according to the EU recommendations, Finland was to have reached 38% of renewable energy capacity by 2020. This indicator was reached in 2015. In line with the strategic plan for developing energy, Finland plans to increase the renewable energy capacity up to 50% by 2020.During the negotiations with the Under-Secretary of State Matti Anttonen, the sides discussed state and prospect of development of Kazakh-Finnish relations. Zhoshybayev expressed gratitude to the Finnish side for the support of the Kazakh bid to secure a seat as a no