Revived Silk Road to reduce delivery time of goods from China to Europe

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - It is planned to revive the historic Silk Road on the basis of the highway "Western Europe - Western China", the International Centre for Cross-Border Cooperation "Khorgos" and the relevant special economic zone, this has been announced by deputy Mayor of Almaty region Serik Turdaliyev at a briefing in CCS of Taldykorgan town.

According to Mr. Turdaliyev, the "Silk Road" would reduce the delivery of goods from China to Europe from 40 to 14 days. He informed that a new international center of boundary cooperation "Khorgos" has already started operation in the region. In addition, the construction of "The dry port" in the special economic zone "Khorgos - Eastern Gate" is under completion. Deputy Mayor of Almaty region said that the projects will create 31 thousand jobs for local population.