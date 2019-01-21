Rich colors of Makhambet’s music to be presented at Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh State String Gaziza Zhubanova Quartet will perform a new concert program Mozart. Debussy. Makhambet. A rich musical evening from the Kazakh Quartet Invites series will be held on January 27 at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall, the opera house's press office informs.

The State String Quartet consists of recognized Kazakh musicians, international competitions laureates Aidar Toktaliyev (1st violin), Alexey Lebedev (2nd violin), Bekzat Sailaubaiuly (viola), Artistic Director - Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yernar Myntayev (cello).

The Astana Opera House continues to promote national music masterpieces. Thus, for the first time, an arrangement of the famous kuy (instrumental composition) Zhumyr Kylysh by Makhambet Otemisuly, a celebrated batyr (hero), outstanding poet, composer and fighter for the independence of the Kazakh people, will be offered to the audience (the author of the arrangement - G. Uzenbayeva). Kazakh people's love for the Motherland, courage and heroism are praised in this work. Makhambet's kuy impresses with its depth of thought, temperament, amazing richness of colors and melodies. Great music will energize and give the listeners aesthetic pleasure.

The evening's program also features String Quartet No. 17 in B-flat major (The Hunt) by the Austrian classic Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, dedicated to his older colleague and friend Joseph Haydn. The music of the quartet has gained wide popularity due to its use in various films, such as The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Mystery Date, The Royal Tenenbaums and Star Trek: Insurrection.

In addition, String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10 by French composer Claude Debussy will be performed. The work, distinguished by its dreaminess, sensuality, diversity of musical images, clearly demonstrates Debussy's individual composing style with its characteristic refined harmonies and clarity of form. The composition's multifacetedness, with each instrument performing completely different melodic lines, is revealed from the very first bar.