Richard Czarnecki: Kazakhstan is important political partner for Poland

WARSAW. KAZINFORM - Answering the questions of a Kazinform correspondent well-known Polish politician Richard Czarnecki told that Kazakhstan was an important political partner for Poland.

"Kazakhstan is a leading country in Central Asia. Partnership with Kazakhstan is very important for Poland. Kazakhstan is a strategic partner for our country in terms of the policy and economy. The meeting of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Andrzej Duda is also very important. We know that Kazakhstan played a vital role in the talks between Turkey and Russia. Kazakhstan played a role of a mediator in those talks," he noted.

In terms of the economy, Poland as well as Kazakhstan was expecting an increase of the mutual trade turnover, as he said. Besides, Poland was among the countries that expressed their support to Kazakhstan's bid for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. According to Richard Czarnecki, Poland plans to continue to support Kazakhstan in other spheres.

"We supported Kazakhstan because it is the most important country in Central Asia with a great potential not only in the region but globally. Kazakhstan is the key partner for us. We will continue to support Kazakhstan expecting mutual support when our interests are concerned," he stressed.

"I would also like to congratulate Kazakhstan on tremendous success Kazakhstan has had over the recent years," he added.

As earlier reported, on the invitation of President of Poland Andrzej Duda President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is paying a visit to Poland on August 22-23.