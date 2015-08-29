Ridder boy seriously ill after drinking solvent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Ridder, East Kazakhstan region, an 18-month old boy was left unattended in an apartment.

According to YK-news.kz, the toddler and his mother came to the city from Ulan district. The child was playing in the apartment. He found a bottle of "White spirit" solvent at the balcony. He has swallowed the contents of the bottle and become seriously ill. The kid was taken to the children's department of the city hospital. The little boy is believed to be recovering from his ordeal. NOTE: "White spirit" is mainly classed as an irritant. It has a fairly low acute toxicity by inhalation of the vapour, dermal (touching the skin) and oral routes (ingestion). However, acute exposure can lead to central nervous system depression resulting in lack of coordination and slowed reactions. Oral ingestion presents a high aspiration hazard.