Rio 2016: Boxer Niyazymbetov advanced to final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boxer Adilbek Niyazymbetov defeated his British opponent Joshua Buatsi in Rio 2016 Boxing Semifinal.

The bout ended with the score 3:0 in favor of the Kazakh fighter, who had led in all the rounds.



In final bout Niyazymbetov will meet Cuban Julio César La Cruz who had won over French Mathieu Albert Daniel Bauderlique in semifinal 3:0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).



J.Cruz is a three-time world champion (2011, 2013, 2015), two-time winner of Pan -American Games, and winner of national championships.



Adilbek Niyazymbetov is a silver medalist of the 2012 London Olympics and two-time vice-champion of the world.