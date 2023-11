Rio 2016: Galbadrakh Otgontsetseg brought first medal to Kazakhstan (VIDEO)

ASTANA-RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani judoka Galbadrakh Otgontsetseg, who is originally from Mongolia, became a bronze medal winner at the XXXI Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform reports.

The athlete fighting in up to 48 kg category defeated her Cuban opponent Dayaris Mestre Alvarez.

In her first fight, Galbadrakh won over Taciana Lima from Guinéa-Bissau. In quarterfinal she lost to Japanese Ami Kondo, after which she defeated Éva Csernoviczki from Hungary in an extra bout.