ASTANA. KAZINFORM Table-tennis competitions started at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Kirill Gerassimenko was defeated by his Hungarian opponent Adam Pattantyus in the first match of the tournament – 1:4 (9:11, 9:11, 11:7, 7:11, 9:11).