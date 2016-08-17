  • kz
    Rio 2016: Ivan Dychko qualified for semifinal

    07:58, 17 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer, bronze medalist of the 2012 Olympic Games Ivan Dychko has qualified for the semifinal of the 2016 Rio Olympics in men's super-heavy weight (+91).

    In quarterfinal, Dychko met Nigerian sportsman Efe Ajagba, who had knocked out Trinidad and Tobago boxer Nigel Paul in the first round of 1/8 final.
    Dychko won the fight on points - 3:0.

    Ivan Dychko is a three-time champion of Kazakhstan (2009, 2010, 2011), three-time winner of the world championships (2011, 2013, 2015), champion of Asian Games and bronze medalist of the London Olympic Games 2012.

