  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    RIO 2016: Kazakh boxer Vassiliy Levit sets his eyes on Olympic gold

    10:00, 14 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit is one step away from the Olympic gold medal as he has eased into the final of the Rio Olympics.

    Levit faced off with his long-time rival Cuban Erislandy Savon in Men's Heavy (91kg) semifinals. Savon was better in the first round 29:28, but Levit pulled himself together and won the fight.

    Levit will take on the 2015 world champion Evgeny Tishchenko from Russia in the final of the Rio Olympics on August 16.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Levit Koed Chinese fighter Yu Fengkai and defeated Kennedy St Pierre from Mauritius in the quarterfinals of the Rio Olympics.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing 2016 Olympic Games News Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!