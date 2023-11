ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yevgeniy Labutov from Kazakhstan missed a chance to qualify for the Men's Discus Throw Final at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Labutov finished 15th with a 55.54 result in the Men's Discus Throw Qualifying Round.



Polish thrower Piotr Malachowski and Austrian athlete Lukas Weisshaidinger were the first to qualify for the final.