RIO 2016: Kazakh Rypakova expects tough competition in Triple Jump final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani track-and-field athlete Olga Rypakova says she expects tough competition in the Women's Triple Jump final on August 15.

"I am happy with the result I demonstrated during the qualification round. I've been waiting for this competition for four years," Rypakova told Khabar News Agency after the Triple Jump qualification on Saturday (August 13).



"I will try to leave the status of the Olympic champion behind [Rypakova is the gold medalist of the 2012 London Olympics]. This final will be like the first time," she said, adding that she expects tough competition in the final.



"I've managed to calm down only after the first attempt. The goal was to reach final. Columbian athlete Caterine Ibarguen is in great shape, other girls are strong too. The competition will be very interesting and tough," Rypakova said.



Recall that the final of the Women's Triple Jump will be held at 5:55 a.m. Astana time on August 15.