Rio 2016: Kazakh taekwondo star Ainur Yesbergenova to enter her 1st competition Aug 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani taekwondo stars Ainur Yesbergenova, Ruslan Zhaparov and Cansel Deniz learnt the names of their opponents at Rio Olympic Games, Kazinform refers to Khabar TV Channel.

On August 17, Ainur Yesbergenova will meet Croatian Lucija Zaninović in women's 49 kg 1/8 final.



On August 19, Cansel Deniz will fight vs. Chia Chia Chuang from Chinese Taipei in women's 67 kg.



And, at last, on August 20, Ruslan Zhaparov will enter his first competition to fight against Radik Issayev from Azerbaijan in men's +80 kg weight class.

The Rio Olympic Games will end on August 21.