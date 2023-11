ASTANA-RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Another Kazakhstani wrestler lost at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Kazakhstani Doszhan Kartikov succumbed to Azerbaijani Elvin Mursaliyev in Men's Greco-Roman 75kg 1/8 final.



Earlier another Kazakhstani wrestler Almat Kebispayev left the competition in Rio de Janeiro after losing to Japanese Shinobu Ota.