ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Much to the regret of Kazakhstani sports fans wrestler Almat Kebispayev crashed out of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Kebispayev was eliminated by Japanese Shinobu Ota in the Men's Greco-Roman 59kg 1/8 Final. He will vie for bronze medal later.



It should be noted that Ota also stunned the six-time world champion Hamid Mohammad Soryan from Iran in the qualifying round.