RIO-2016: Kazakhstani athletes to compete in 7 sports at Olympic Games today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athletes will compete in seven sports at the Olympic Games in Rios today, Sports.kz informs.

Yuriy Yurkov will open the day for Kazakhstani athletes in the men's 10m air rifle event at 6 pm, Astana time.

Besides, Sultan Duzelbayev and Luiza Saidiyeva will compete in archery at 6 pm as well.

Svetlana Germanovich and Vladislav Pavlov will compete in rowing, women's and men's single scull, at 6:30 pm, Astana time.

Kazakhstani judoka Didar Khamza will also start his Olympic tournament in the 73 kg weight class at 7 pm.

Yekaterina Smirnova begins her competition in women's kayak at 10:10 pm, Astana time as well.

Three boxers representing Kazakhstan Birzhan Zhakypov, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly and Vasily Levit begin their competition at the Games as well.

The last representative of Kazakhstan competing today will be Farkhad Kharki competing in weightlifting, 62 kg weight class.