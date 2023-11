ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Farkhad Kharki won the Olympic bronze medal in the 62 kg category in Rio de Janeiro. His total was 305 kg (135+170), Sports.kz informs.

Oscar Albeiro Figueroa Mosquera from Colombia won the gold medal with 318 kg in total and Indonesian Eko Yuli Irawan won the silver medal of the tournament with 312 kg in total.