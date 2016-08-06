Rio 2016: National team marched at Parade of Nations (VIDEO)

ASTANA-RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national team marched at the Parade of Nations during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games opening ceremony, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Recall that 104 Kazakh sportsmen will compete at the Games. Kazakhstanis earned 108 licenses in 26 sports. Unfortunately, tennis players Mikhail Kukushkin and Yulia Putintseva will miss the Games due to injuries.

20-year-old Ruslan Zhaparov from Zhambyl region carried the national flag at the Parade. Zhaparov is a winner of the Russian Open 2013 taekwondo tournament and bronze medal winner of the Fujairah Open-2014. He earned a silver medal at the Mexico Open-2015. He is also a winner of the Argentina Open-2015, bronze medal winner of the Fujairah Open-2016, Austrian Open-2016 and Turkish Open-2016. Zhaparov won his license for the Rio 2016 Games at the Asian Tournament in Manila, Philippines.

By tradition, Greece led the Parade of Nations. Other teams stepped into the Maracanã stadium in an alphabetic order. The team of refugee athletes appeared next to last, per Rio 2016 organizers.



