Rio 2016: Track and field athlete Olga Rypakova wins 8th medal for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Track and field athlete and London Olympics medalist Olga Rypakova has earned the eighth medal for the Kazakh national team at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Caterine Ibarguen from Columbia became a gold medal winner after leaping 15.17 m. Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas won a silver with her 14.98 m jump.

Rypakova leaped 14.74 m, that became her best result in the season, and earned a bronze medal.