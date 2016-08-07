Rio 2016: Weightlifter Yelisseyeva ranks 5th

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Thai weightlifter Sopita Tanasan won a gold medal lifting 92kg in the snatch and 108kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 200kg and finished first in women's weightlifting's lightest category (48kg) yesterday at Rio Olympics.

Indonesian Sri Wahyuni Agustiani won a silver after she successfully lifted a 85kg weight in the snatch, whereas in the clean and jerk, she lifted a 107kg weight, 192 in total. Japanese Hiroki Miyake showed the third result 188 (81+107) and won a bronze medal.

Kazakhstani Margarita Yelisseyeva ranked the fifth having lifted 80kg in the snatch, 106kg in the clean and jerk, 186kg in total.