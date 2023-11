Rio 2016: Wrestler Elmira Syzdykova won bronze medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elmira Syzdykova has won a bronze medal in a repechage round vs. Egyptian Ahmed Enas Mostafa in women's 69kg freestyle wrestling.

In the first round, Syzdykova defeated her Mongolian opponent Ochirbat Nasanburmaa 3:2.

For now, the Kazakh team has earned 12 medals in total: gold – Nijat Rahimov, Dmitriy Balandin and Daniyar Yeleussinov; silver – Yeldos Smetov, Vassiliy Levit and Zhazira Zhapparkul; bronze – Galbadrakh Otgontsetseg, Karina Goricheva, Farkhad Kharki, Olga Rypakova, Alexandr Zaichikov and Elmira Syzdykova.