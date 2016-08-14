RIO 2016: Yeleussinov dedicates victory to his wife

ASTANA-RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov has dedicated his victory in the quarterfinals of the Rio Olympics to his wife.

"Today is my wife's birthday. I dedicated my victory to her birthday. This is my present," Yeleussinov said after the quarterfinal bout.



"I've always dedicated my victories to my mother. But today's fight and victory coincided with my spouse's birthday. My victory is the victory of my family. My family's victory is the victory of the nation," Yeleussinov said.



Recall that Daniyar Yeleussinov outgunned Gabriel Maestre from Venezuela 3:0 in the Men's Welter (69kg) quarterfinal.



In the semifinals the Kazakh fighter will clash with French Diop Souleymane Cissokho. The fight is scheduled to take place at 3:30 a.m. Astana time on August 16.