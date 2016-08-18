  • kz
    Rio 2016: Yeleussinov grabbed third gold medal for Kazakhstan

    07:29, 18 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Daniyar Yeleussinov of Kazakhstan has grabbed a gold medal in his final boxing bout vs. Uzbek Shakhram Giyasov in men's welterweight, Kazinform reports.

    In semifinal, Giyasov confidently won over Rabii Mohammed from Marocco and Yeleussinov defeated French boxer Souleymane Diop Cissokho.

    Kazakh boxer won on points with judges’ unanimous decision in his favor in all  three rounds.

    Kazakhstan has won gold medals in welterweight in each past four Olympic Games. 

               

    Sport 2016 Olympic Games News Top Story
