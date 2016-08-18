  • kz
    Rio 2017: Kazakhstan climbed up again to 17th line in overall medal standings

    10:54, 18 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh sportsmen have won today two medals at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

    Daniyar Yeleussinov became the first to win a gold in his welterweight fight vs. Uzbek Shakhram Giyasov 3:0 (29:28, 29:28, 29:28).

    Two hours later, wrestler Elmira Syzdykova won a bronze medal in a repechage round vs. Egyptian Ahmed Enas Mostafa in women's 69kg freestyle.

    As a result, the national team returned to its 17th position in overall medal standings with 3 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze medals.

    U.S. team tops the ranking with 28 gold, 30 silver and 28 bronze medals. British sportsmen stand the second - 19 gold, 19 silver and 12 bronze medals. China is the third - 17 gold, 15 silver and 20 bronze medals.  

