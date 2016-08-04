Rio de Janeiro held presentation of Olympic medals (PHOTO)

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM A ceremony of presentation of the Olympic medals for the winners of the XXXI Summer Olympic Games has taken place in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform correspondent Kunsultan Otarbay reports.

An image of Nike, the Greek goddess of victory with the Panathenaic Stadium and the Acropolis in the background is depicted on 2,500 medals each weighing 500 g.

Gold medals do not contain mercury, while silver and bronze medals have been produced using 30 per cent of recycled materials.

Recall that the Olympic Games will start tomorrow, August 5, and will finish on August 21.



