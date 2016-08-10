Rio Olympics diving pool turns green due to filtration problems, say organizers

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - The color of water in the Olympics diving pool has changed its color from blue to green because of water purification system problems, organizers have told TASS.

The water in the pool has changed color because of problems with filters that are not functioning efficiently enough, the sources said, adding that it was still unclear when the problem would be fixed.

The Rio Olympic Games end on August 21.

Kazinform refers to TASS

Photo: © AP Photo/Matt Dunham