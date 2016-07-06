Rio Olympics main press center opens

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - With one month to go until the start of the Rio Olympics, the Main Press Center (MPC) opened its doors to the world's media on Tuesday.

The state-of-the-art building, about 27,000 square meters in area, will be the main base for the 6,000 journalists who have been granted accreditation for the Games, Xinhua reports.



The MPC is located in Barra Olympic Park, in the heart of the main cluster of Olympic venues for Rio Olympics. It is from the MPC that some of the most powerful and emotional stories of the year will be sent around the world, delivering the magic of the Games to billions of people.



Facilities for journalists at the MPC include a center for media accreditation, a medical facility, a pharmacy, bank, post office, laundrette and an official Rio 2016 store. Journalists will also be able to validate their accreditations at the newly renovated international airport when they arrive.



