Rio Olympics medalist Smetov holds master class in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Silver medalist of the 2016 Rio Olympics judoka Yeldos Smetovhas held a master class for students at the sport complex of the Taraz State Pedagogic Institute in Taraz, Kazinform has learnt from the institute's press service.

The event was dated to the 50th anniversary of the institute, one of the oldest tertiary institutions in Zhambyl region.



The athlete demonstrated his sports prowess and skills in the ring and at the gym and showed his exercise routine to students.



He also answered some of the questions he was asked during the master class.



As a reminder, apart from the silver medal of the Rio Olympics, Smetov hauled gold and bronze medals of the World Judo Championships in 2010 and 2011 respectively. He also clinched bronze in Bangkok, silver in Samsun and Tbilisi and gold in Warsaw and Inchon. Smetov became world champion at the World Judo Championship in Astana in 2015.