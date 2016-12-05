Rio Olympics participants has candid talk with E Kazakhstan youth

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter and participant of the 2016 Rio Olympics Denis Ulanov dropped by to the East Kazakhstan State University to have a candid talk with its students, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting, Ulanov shared his most well-kept secrets, for instance, how he stays in good shape, how he relaxes after a hard day of training, how he spends his free time and how he became fond of weightlifting.







Denis said that as a little child he had dreamt of becoming a cosmonaut, but later decided to take chances in the world of big sport. He also admitted that he had looked up to Ilya Ilyin [Kazakhstani weightlifting champion] who is now one of his closest friends.



"I am obsessed with what I am doing [weightlifting]! Perhaps, this is the only reason I am still doing it," Ulanov told the students of the university.







Denis also shared his plans for the future and how he gets ready for the 2017 World Weightlifting Championships.







On behalf of those present head of the Physical Culture and Sports Department of Ust-Kamenogorsk Almas Atayev wished Ulanov success in weightlifting in the future.







In conclusion, Denis Ulanov posed for photos and selfies with the students and even had a mini autograph signing session.



