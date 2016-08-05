Rio Olympics: Yeleussinov stars in promo video to support Kazakh boxers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Boxing Federation has released a promo video to support our fighters at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Captain out the Kazakh national boxing team Daniyar Yeleussinov stars in the video.



The press service of the Federation said about the promo video: "The hands that support Daniyar and help him during the training session and in the fight personify hundreds of thousands of fans and their trust in our athletes. Their support makes our boxers stronger."



The motto of the Kazakh national boxing team is "The tradition to win".



Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstani boxers had learnt the names of their future opponents at the Rio Olympics.



