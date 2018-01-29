Rise in temperature predicted in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The cold and strong ridge of high pressure centered on the Altai Mountains still dominates over Kazakhstan. Therefore, this past weekend the air temperature was 8 to 15°С below normal in most regions of the country and was 17 to 22°С below the average in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

However, the very severe frosts began fading away. In the early hours of January 29, the northern half of the country saw the air temperature already within the range of -20, -27°С.



In addition to the western and northern regions, the warm and humid air masses from the Atlantic and the Black Sea will cause the rise in the temperature in the southern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan in the next three days.