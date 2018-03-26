River flood warning in effect in 13 Kazakhstan regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national weather service has issued river flood warning in 13 regions of Kazakhstan.

On March 26-28 in East Kazakhstan region with temperature raise and potential heavy rains there is high possibility of ice break on the rivers which will lead to obstruction in riverbed, formation of local and slope flow, raising of water level and outflow to the collection sites.

In the region precipitation chances are high (rain and snow). In some areas there may be strong rain and snow, fog, glaze frost and blizzard. South-west wind will blow with speed of 15-20 m/s, which may increase to 23-28 m/s, with blasts 30 m/s and over.

On March 26 in Almaty and Zhambyl regions slope and local runoffs and rise of water levels are possible due to expected heavy rains and warm temperatures.

On March 26-30 at some rivers of Karaganda, Akmola and Kostanay regions flooding is possible due to continuous plus temperatures and snow melting.

On March 26-27 at some rivers of North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions continuous plus temperatures and snow melting may cause flooding, local runoffs and outflows.

On March 26-30 in West-Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Aktobe regions rivers may outflow due to increase temperature and precipitation.

On March 26-29 at Syrdarya (within Kyzylorda region) water level may rise which will cause an obstruction and, consequently, outflow.

On March 26-28 in South Kazakhstan some mountain rivers may rise and outflow to the collection sites due warm temperatures and rains.