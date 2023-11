ALMATY. KAZINFORM - River flooding is expected in Almaty region on July 4-5, according to the Emergencies department of Almaty city.

"The river flooding is expected on rivers of Almaty region due to torrential rains in the region," the department said in a statement.



Earlier Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national forecasting service, warned of inclement weather with downpours, stiff wind and hail in Almaty city on July 4-6.