Roach: Golovkin has to beat Ward to become P4P king

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American coach Freddie Roach named one condition for WBA, WBC, IBO and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin to become the P4P king, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"I think Triple G could have taken over for Mayweather if he had more opponents, but I don't think there are any opponents in that division at this point," Roach said in an interview with Fighthub.com.



"If he beat Andre Ward, that would be the icing on the cake for Triple G, that's what he would have to do to become the best P4P fight of this era. That's a tough task because Ward is a good boxer. He's a little bit boring, but he's a good boxer," he added.



It is worth mentioning that Golovkin and Ward's teams have never had any meaningful negotiations on the possibility to organize the fight.



Source: Sports.kz